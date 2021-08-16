More Details Announced About DirecTV Stream, Including Official Changeover Date

Fans of AT&T’s streaming services just got some more information about the company’s changeover to DirecTV Stream.

According to a pop-up notice within the AT&T TV app, the rebrand to DirecTV Stream will officially launch on August 26. At that time, the app’s logo, name, and icon will change to DirecTV Stream.

“Effective later this month, DIRECTV STREAM will become the single brand for video streaming services previously launched under AT&T, excluding HBO Max,” the site’s official FAQ said. “We expect no changes for current AT&T TV subscribers other than the logo on their screens, and customers don’t need to take any action as a result of the transaction.”

Earlier this month, AT&T announced they were spinning off DirecTV and rebranding AT&T TV to DirecTV Stream. The new deal will also rope in AT&T TV NOW, originally DirecTV NOW, which stopped accepting new subscribers back in January.

If you’re interested in signing up for DirecTV Stream, here’s a quick guide on what you’ll be able to get:

DirecTV Stream Pricing and Channel Guides

Just like AT&T TV, DirecTV Stream has four tiers, starting with $69.99 with their Entertainment Plan with 65+ channels. If you want regional sports including Bally Sports RSNs, their Choice Plan begins at $84.99 (including RSN Fee), which also includes HBO Max for one year. They also have Ultimate ($94.99 for 130 channels) and Premier tiers ($139.99 for 140 channels).

If you do choose the no-contract option though, the service will only include a 20 Hour Cloud DVR (500 Hours for an additional $10). The service also does not include DirecTV’s Android TV streaming box, but you can use your own streaming device at no extra cost.

All plans include local channels and at least 34 of the Top 35 Cable Channels from AMC Networks, A+E Networks, Discovery, Disney, NBCU, WarnerMedia, ViacomCBS, and Crown Media (Hallmark).

With the two-year contract option, you will save ~$10-15 a month for the first year and get some additional benefits like a DirecTV Stream streaming box and 500-hour DVR. However, after the first year, you will see a nearly $35 a month price hike and will have to pay a Regional Sports Fee of up to $8.49 a month.

Comparison of DirecTV Stream No Contract and Contract Plans

No Contract 2-Year Contract Entertainment 65+ Channels $69.99 $59.99 ($93*) Choice 90+ Channels $84.99 $64.99 ($110*) Ultimate 130+ Channels $94.99 $74.99 ($124*) Premier 140+ Channels $139.99 $79.99 ($135*)