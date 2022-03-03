AT&T Introduces New Premium Bundle of Unlimited In-Car Wi-Fi, Ad-Free HBO Max, WarnerMedia RIDE

AT&T announced on Thursday that it’s latest car data plan will bundle together AT&T Unlimited In-car Wi-Fi with and ad-free subscription option of HBO Max ($14.99/month).

The bundle offers a combined savings of $4.99 per month and is available in the U.S. across more than 20 different automotive brands. You can also see if your vehicle is eligible for a complimentary three-month or 3 GB trial.

HBO Max provides new series and movies from Warner Bros., HBO, DC, Cartoon Network, and Max Originals, plus Warner Bros. movies just 45 days after their theatrical release. Top Warner Bros. films that will be available include “The Matrix Resurrections,” “Dune,” “King Richard,” “The Suicide Squad,” and “Tom and Jerry.”

Owners can select from two new connected car data plans which both include WarnerMedia RIDE, which can be downloaded to your device (iOS and Android) and connected to your AT&T In-car Wi-Fi Hotspot for 1,000+ hours of live and on-demand content from top channels such as Max Originals, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, truTV, TBS, TNT, CNN, and more.

Parents will also be happy to know that WarnerMedia RIDE includes parental controls and allows them to make up to eight profiles so that each child can have a safe space to stream.

AT&T Unlimited In-car Wi-Fi not only allows users to stream on Wi-Fi-capable devices, but to also play games, share content, browse email, and more while being able to connect up to 10 devices (varies by manufacturer). The wi-fi can also work in proximity outside of your vehicle.

Now let’s get into the prices:

In-car Wi-Fi + HBO Max + WarnerMedia RIDE: Starts at $30/month for existing AT&T wireless customers and is $35/month for new AT&T wireless customers.

In-car Wi-Fi + WarnerMedia RIDE: $20/month for existing AT&T wireless customers and $25/month for new customers.

WarnerMedia RIDE is available exclusively with AT&T unlimited data plans in connected cars at no additional cost across U.S domestic car brands. Passengers can download the app on the App Store (iOS 11+) or Google Play (Android 9+). Access to WarnerMedia RIDE content is available in vehicles with eligible AT&T In-car Wi-Fi while compatible devices are connected to the active In-car Wi-Fi hotspot.

“Connectivity is an important part of the car purchasing decision, and we’re committed to providing the best wireless experience whether vehicle owners are running an errand or entertaining the kids while on a road trip. With the launch of our HBO Max bundle, we’re bringing more options for our customers to select the best plan for them – all with access to AT&T In-car Wi-Fi,” said Joe Mosele, VP of Mobility, IoT & 5G for AT&T.