AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh Coming to fuboTV on January 1st, But with Regional Sports Fee

If you want to stream the Pittsburgh Penguins and Pittsburgh Pirates without cable, fuboTV will begin streaming AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh on January 1st, 2021. Similar to customers in Houston, who received AT&T SportsNet Southwest, customers in the Pittsburgh area will be subject to a Regional Sports Fee.

Both new and existing customers in the Pittsburgh market will be charged $5 a month Regional Sports Fee, which more or less is for AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh. This isn’t an optional fee, so even if you don’t watch the channel you will still be paying the fee.

Back in August, fuboTV said they had “no current plans to charge fuboTV customers a regional sports fee in other markets.”

AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh is the TV home of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Pittsburgh Pirates regional game telecasts, as well as other ancillary programing and behind the scenes content for the teams.

Even with the additional fee, it is still the least expensive option to stream the channel. Your only other option is AT&T TV NOW Max Plan which is $80 a month. With the additional fee, you can get the Standard Plan in Pittsburgh starting at $64.99 a month, or Family Bundle at $69.99 a month.

While we don’t quite know when the Penguins will be returning to action, this at least gives you an idea how you can watch them when they do.