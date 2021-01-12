AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh is Now Available on fuboTV to Stream Pittsburgh Penguins & Pirates Without Cable

If you want to stream the Pittsburgh Penguins and Pittsburgh Pirates games without cable, fuboTV is now streaming AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh.

The channel comes just in-time for the start of the 2021 NHL Season. Customers who live in the Pittsburgh area, including surrounding markets like Harrisburg, Wilkes-Barrie, Altoona, and parts of Ohio and West Virginia – will get the channel included in their $64.99 streaming plan, which you can try with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Similar to customers in Houston, who received AT&T SportsNet Southwest, customers in the Pittsburgh area will be subject to a Regional Sports Fee. Both new and existing customers in the Pittsburgh market will be charged $5 a month Regional Sports Fee, which more or less is for AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh.

With the additional fee, you can get the channel with the Family Bundle for $69.99. That plan includes three simultaneous streams and a 250 Hour DVR.

Even with the additional fee, it is still the least expensive option to stream the channel. Your only other option is AT&T TV’s Choice Plan which is $84.99 a month without a contract (or ~$73 with a two-year contract).

The Penguins open their season tomorrow night against the Philadelphia Flyers on NBCSN, which is also available on fuboTV. Their first game on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh is Friday, January 15th also against the Flyers.