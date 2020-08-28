AT&T to Add Black News Channel and CLEO TV to Its Streaming Services

AT&T is aiming to increase cultural diversity in its programming with plans to add Black News Channel (BNC) and CLEO TV to its AT&T TV and AT&T TV NOW streaming services.

The company announced on Friday that DirecTV will begin carrying BNC on August 31. But at some point “in the near future,” BNC will also be added to the streamers, the company said.

In addition, CLEO TV will be available on DirecTV, AT&T TV and AT&T TV NOW by the end of the year, AT&T announced.

BNC launched in February as a 24/7 cable news outlet serving Black Americans. It was co-founded by Florida TV executive Robert John Brillante and former U.S. congressman J.C. Watts.

CLEO TV offers lifestyle and entertainment programming for millennial and Gen X women of color. Urban One launched the channel in in January 2019 as a complement to TV One, which AT&T already carries on all three services.

“These additions further strengthen our diverse slate of content, and we’re excited to bring the networks’ important perspectives and unique programming to our channel portfolio,” said Rob Thun, Executive Vice President and Chief Content Officer for AT&T Communications.