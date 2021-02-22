AT&T TV to Add Unlimited DVR and In-Home Streaming to Live TV Streaming Service, Raise Legacy Plan Prices

In early January, AT&T shutdown AT&T TV NOW to new customers, but added a new contract-free option to AT&T TV. Outside of pricing and a two-year contract, one of the biggest differences between the no-contract and contract plans is the Cloud DVR

Multiple sources have confirmed to The Streamable that later this week, customers on their contract plan will soon get access to an Unlimited DVR, instead of 500 Hours. On the no-contract plans, customers can upgrade from the 20 Hour DVR to an Unlimited DVR (previously 500 hours) for $10 a month. The recordings will last on your device for up to 90 days.

On top of that, both contact and no-contract AT&T TV customers will now include a near “Unlimited” Simultaneous Streams in the home. Customers can stream on up to 20 devices at the same time, as long as they are on the same Wi-Fi network. You will be able to stream on up to 3 devices at the same time on different networks.

Comparison of AT&T TV No Contract and Contract Plans

No Contract 2-Year Contract Entertainment 65+ Channels $69.99 $59.99 ($93*) Choice 90+ Channels $84.99 $64.99 ($110*) Ultimate 130+ Channels $94.99 $74.99 ($124*) Premier 140+ Channels $139.99 $79.99 ($135*)

The other major change is that grandfathered customers on previous AT&T TV NOW/DIRECTV NOW plans will see a $10 price hike. This includes those with AT&T TV NOW PLUS and MAX, as well as DIRECTV NOW Live a Little, Just Right, Go Big, Gotta Have It, and Todo y mas.

New AT&T TV NOW Pricing

Live a Little: Now $69.99 (was $60)

Just Right: $84.99 (was $75)

Go Big: $94.99 (was $85)

Go Big (Early Adopter): $69.99 (was $60)

Gotta Have it: $94.99 (was $94.99)

Todo y mas: $74.99 (was $64.99)

The price changes will go in effect on March 23rd, 2021 for existing customers. The new pricing puts legacy plans more in line with the new AT&T TV no-contract plans. In fact, unless you have the Go Big (Early Adopter) plan, you will be better off making the switch.

Legacy DIRECTV NOW plans won’t get the expanded DVR or the higher simultaneous streams, however those on AT&T TV NOW PLUS and MAX, Entertainment, Choice, Xtra, Ultimate, and Optimo Max will get unlimited recording hours.

We have reached out to AT&T for comment, but have yet to hear back.

One of the big draws to AT&T TV in recent months, has been their rapidly expanding access to Regional Sports Networks. AT&T TV is now the only Live TV Streaming Service that offers Sinclair-owned Fox Sports RSNs after they were dropped by Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV. They also have added added seven new Regional Sports Networks: Altitude, NESN, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, ROOT Sports Northwest, and MASN.

What Channels Do You Get with AT&T TV?

Top Cable

Locals

Regional Sports

National Sports

Pro Sports

College Sports

Other Sports