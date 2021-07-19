AT&T TV Expands “Pause on Live” Feature to iOS and Apple TV to Pause, FF, and Rewind Live TV

Last week, AT&T TV pushed a major update to Roku users that makes time shifting easier. The Live TV Streaming Service has now brought it to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

Customers can now pause, rewind, and fast-forward Live TV across channels, with AT&T TV on their iOS and tvOS devices. When paused on a channel, AT&T TV will automatically save the last hour of programming.

Previously, this feature was only available to those using AT&T TV Android TV box. The biggest platform it is not yet available on is Amazon Fire TV, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if it comes there next.

This has been a major request for sports fans, who have jumped to AT&T TV to stream their local Regional Sports Network. Currently, they are the only Live TV Streaming Service to carry Bally Sports RSNs as part of their $84.99 a month “Choice” Plan.

They have also added a feature where when watching a recording, which is still airing live, you can access the “Live” programming with a single tap. There is a new “LIVE” button, which will take you into the live telecast.

AT&T TV (No Contract Plans)

AT&T TV is the only Live TV Streaming Service that offers Bally Sports RSNs and YES Network.

If you don’t want a contract, you can sign-up for their $84.99 AT&T TV Choice Plan. In addition to your local Bally Sports RSN, you will get all Top 35 Cable channels, as well as MLB Network and NBA TV. If you upgrade to their $94.99 AT&T TV Premier Plan, you will also get NHL Network.

For a limited time, you will also get HBO Max included for a year. You will get near Unlimited simultaneous streams (20 at the same time in your home), as well as a 20 Hour DVR, that can be upgraded to Unlimited for $10.

For those in other markets, they also carry Marquee Sports Network, MASN, MSG, Spectrum SportsNet LA, Altitude, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, and ROOT Sports Northwest.