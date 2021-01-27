AT&T TV NOW Loses 27K Subscribers in Final Quarter Before Sunset

AT&T announced that AT&T TV NOW, which has since been shut down to new customers, finished the year at 656K subscribers. That was a 27K subscriber loss on the quarter and 270K in 2020. The company also saw another 617K decline in DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse, and AT&T TV subscribers.

Last quarter, the company reported they lost yet another 37,000 subscribers in their Q3 earnings report bringing them to 683,000 subscribers in total (after a peak 1.85 million subscribers in September 2018).

In comparison, Hulu Live TV ($65) maintains its lead as the largest Live TV Streaming Service with 4.1 million subscribers. YouTube TV announced they surpassed three million subscribers in their Q3 earnings report, while Sling TV was the third largest after they added 203K subscribers in Q3, giving them 2.458 million.

With continuing declines to AT&T TV ($70), Philo is also ahead, last reporting they were at 800K subscribers in November. Earlier this month, fuboTV ($65) reported they expect to exceed 545,000 subscribers at the end of the fourth quarter (72% year-over-year increase)

Earlier this month, AT&T announced that AT&T TV NOW would no longer be available to new customers.

Instead, AT&T is now directing customers to sign-up for AT&T TV, their streaming service which, until the change required two-year contracts and additional fees. Now they offer new pricing for their AT&T TV service, which includes a no contract and no RSN fee option.

The no contract plans start at $69.99 with their Entertainment Plan with 65+ channels. If you want regional sports including Fox Sports RSNs, their Choice Plan begins at $84.99 (including RSN Fee), which also include HBO Max for one-year. They also have an Ultimate ($94.99 for 130 channels) and Premier ($139.99 for 140 channels).

The one positive change AT&T has made for customers is they have been rapidly expanding access to Regional Sports Networks.

AT&T TV is now the only Live TV Streaming Service that offers Sinclair-owned Fox Sports RSNs after they were dropped by Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV. They also have added added seven new Regional Sports Networks: Altitude, NESN, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, ROOT Sports Northwest, and MASN.

While it was not reflected completely at the end of the year, the return of NBA and NHL action likely has given their streaming service a boost.