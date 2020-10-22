AT&T TV NOW Loses Another 37K Subscribers, Dropping 60%+ of Customers in 2 Years

Things continue go south when it comes to AT&T TV NOW subscriber base as the company reported they lost yet another 37,000 subscribers in their Q3 earnings report. The news brings the company to 683,000 subscribers in total. Last quarter, AT&T TV NOW lost an 68,000 subscribers leaving them with just 720,000 (after a peak 1.85 million subscribers in September 2018).

In comparison, Hulu Live TV ($55) announced that they have 3.4 million subscribers. After losing 56,000 subscribers last quarter, Sling TV ($30), now has 2.25 million subscribers, while YouTube TV, was last reported at 2 million users.

With continuing declines to AT&T TV NOW ($55), Philo is also ahead, last reporting they were at 750,000 subscribers. In August, fuboTV ($60) reported they had 287,000 subscribers.

Overall, AT&T is now down to 17.8 million video connections, down 637K in total — 590K of those coming from DirecTV and AT&T U-Verse. It’s a slight improvement from the nearly a million connections (972K) they lost in Q2.

Over the course of the last year, the AT&T has been lauded with customer complaints regarding their never-ending price hikes.

Yet, last November, they raised prices on their AT&T TV NOW PLUS and MAX plans by $15. AT&T TV NOW PLUS plan would increase to $65, while the MAX plan will increase to $85 (from $70). They would since drop the price of the PLUS plan to $55, after removing HBO Max.

The one positive change they’ve made for customers is they have been rapidly expanding access to Regional Sports Networks. AT&T added seven new Regional Sports Networks: Altitude, NESN, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, ROOT Sports Northwest, and MASN.