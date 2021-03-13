‘Avatar’ Passes ‘Avengers: Endgame’ for Box Office Record - How to Stream the 20 Highest Grossing Movies Ever
Disney rereleased James Cameron’s 2009 blockbuster “Avatar” in China this weekend, and the sci-fi epic added enough tickets to bring its overall box office haul to an estimated $2.8 billion, edging out the previous champion - “Avengers: Endgame” ($2.797 billion). As is tradition when things like this happen, the outgoing box office champ provided a visual salute to the new king:
All of this got us thinking… where can we stream the 20 highest grossing movies of all time? Dear reader, that’s why we’re here.
Where to stream the 20 biggest box office hits of all time
AvatarDecember 10, 2009
In the 22nd century, a paraplegic Marine is dispatched to the moon Pandora on a unique mission, but becomes torn between following orders and protecting an alien civilization.
Avengers: EndgameApril 24, 2019
After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.
TitanicNovember 18, 1997
101-year-old Rose DeWitt Bukater tells the story of her life aboard the Titanic, 84 years later. A young Rose boards the ship with her mother and fiancé. Meanwhile, Jack Dawson and Fabrizio De Rossi win third-class tickets aboard the ship. Rose tells the whole story from Titanic’s departure through to its death—on its first and only voyage.
This is the movie that launched Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet into superstardom. It is epic in every way, and director James Cameron sailed home with a boatload of Oscars.
Star Wars: The Force AwakensDecember 15, 2015
Thirty years after defeating the Galactic Empire, Han Solo and his allies face a new threat from the evil Kylo Ren and his army of Stormtroopers.
Avengers: Infinity WarApril 25, 2018
As the Avengers and their allies have continued to protect the world from threats too large for any one hero to handle, a new danger has emerged from the cosmic shadows: Thanos. A despot of intergalactic infamy, his goal is to collect all six Infinity Stones, artifacts of unimaginable power, and use them to inflict his twisted will on all of reality. Everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment - the fate of Earth and existence itself has never been more uncertain.
Infinity War is the last film on our list with over $2 billion in ticket sales.
Jurassic WorldJune 6, 2015
Twenty-two years after the events of Jurassic Park, Isla Nublar now features a fully functioning dinosaur theme park, Jurassic World, as originally envisioned by John Hammond.
The Lion KingJuly 12, 2019
Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother—and former heir to the throne—has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his.
This is not the animated original. This is the one with lifelike CGI animals.
The AvengersApril 25, 2012
When an unexpected enemy emerges and threatens global safety and security, Nick Fury, director of the international peacekeeping agency known as S.H.I.E.L.D., finds himself in need of a team to pull the world back from the brink of disaster. Spanning the globe, a daring recruitment effort begins!
Furious 7April 1, 2015
Deckard Shaw seeks revenge against Dominic Toretto and his family for his comatose brother.
Furious 7 made over $1.5 billion at the box office.
Frozen IINovember 20, 2019
Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Olaf head far into the forest to learn the truth about an ancient mystery of their kingdom.
Avengers: Age of UltronApril 22, 2015
When Tony Stark tries to jumpstart a dormant peacekeeping program, things go awry and Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are put to the ultimate test as the fate of the planet hangs in the balance. As the villainous Ultron emerges, it is up to The Avengers to stop him from enacting his terrible plans, and soon uneasy alliances and unexpected action pave the way for an epic and unique global adventure.
Black PantherFebruary 13, 2018
King T’Challa returns home to the reclusive, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to serve as his country’s new leader. However, T’Challa soon finds that he is challenged for the throne by factions within his own country as well as without. Using powers reserved to Wakandan kings, T’Challa assumes the Black Panther mantle to join with ex-girlfriend Nakia, the queen-mother, his princess-kid sister, members of the Dora Milaje (the Wakandan ‘special forces’) and an American secret agent, to prevent Wakanda from being dragged into a world war.
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2July 7, 2011
Harry, Ron and Hermione continue their quest to vanquish the evil Voldemort once and for all. Just as things begin to look hopeless for the young wizards, Harry discovers a trio of magical objects that endow him with powers to rival Voldemort’s formidable skills.
Star Wars: The Last JediDecember 13, 2017
Rey develops her newly discovered abilities with the guidance of Luke Skywalker, who is unsettled by the strength of her powers. Meanwhile, the Resistance prepares to do battle with the First Order.
Jurassic World: Fallen KingdomJune 6, 2018
Three years after the demise of Jurassic World, a volcanic eruption threatens the remaining dinosaurs on the isla Nublar, so Claire Dearing, the former park manager, recruits Owen Grady to help prevent the extinction of the dinosaurs once again.
FrozenNovember 20, 2013
Young princess Anna of Arendelle dreams about finding true love at her sister Elsa’s coronation. Fate takes her on a dangerous journey in an attempt to end the eternal winter that has fallen over the kingdom. She’s accompanied by ice delivery man Kristoff, his reindeer Sven, and snowman Olaf. On an adventure where she will find out what friendship, courage, family, and true love really means.
Beauty and the BeastMarch 16, 2017
A live-action adaptation of Disney’s version of the classic tale of a cursed prince and a beautiful young woman who helps him break the spell.
This is not the animated original, but the one with Emma Watson as a live-action Belle.
Incredibles 2June 14, 2018
Elastigirl springs into action to save the day, while Mr. Incredible faces his greatest challenge yet – taking care of the problems of his three children.
The Fate of the FuriousApril 12, 2017
When a mysterious woman seduces Dom into the world of crime and a betrayal of those closest to him, the crew face trials that will test them as never before.
Iron Man 3April 18, 2013
When Tony Stark’s world is torn apart by a formidable terrorist called the Mandarin, he starts an odyssey of rebuilding and retribution.
With $1.2 billion, the third Iron Man movie rounds out our top 20!
Where to stream the 10 biggest box office hits (adjusted for inflation)
It’s not really fair to compare popularity when today’s dollar is more expensve, so if we’re just going on tickets sold, these are the highest grossing films of all time.
Gone with the WindDecember 15, 1939
The spoiled daughter of a well-to-do plantation owner is forced to use every means at her disposal to claw her way out of poverty, following Maj. Gen. William Sherman’s destructive “March to the Sea,” during the American Civil War.
Adjusted for inflation, this movie made $3.7 billion in today’s dollars! That’s a lot of people watching Scarlett and Rhett!
-
Star WarsMay 25, 1977
Princess Leia is captured and held hostage by the evil Imperial forces in their effort to take over the galactic Empire. Venturesome Luke Skywalker and dashing captain Han Solo team together with the loveable robot duo R2-D2 and C-3PO to rescue the beautiful princess and restore peace and justice in the Empire.
The original “Star Wars” film would have made over $3 billion in today’s dollars.
The Sound of MusicMarch 29, 1965
In the years before the Second World War, a tomboyish postulant at an Austrian abbey becomes a governess in the home of a widowed naval captain with seven children, and brings a new love of life and music into the home.
-
E.T. the Extra-TerrestrialJune 11, 1982
After a gentle alien becomes stranded on Earth, the being is discovered and befriended by a young boy named Elliott. Bringing the extraterrestrial into his suburban California house, Elliott introduces E.T., as the alien is dubbed, to his brother and his little sister, Gertie, and the children decide to keep its existence a secret. Soon, however, E.T. falls ill, resulting in government intervention and a dire situation for both Elliott and the alien.
-
The Ten CommandmentsOctober 5, 1956
Escaping death, a Hebrew infant is raised in a royal household to become a prince. Upon discovery of his true heritage, Moses embarks on a personal quest to reclaim his destiny as the leader and liberator of the Hebrew people.
-
Doctor ZhivagoDecember 22, 1965
The life of a Russian physician and poet who, although married to another, falls in love with a political activist’s wife and experiences hardship during World War I and then the October Revolution.
-
Star Wars: The Force AwakensDecember 15, 2015
Disney’s first “Star Wars” film still manages to crack the top 10, inflation and all.