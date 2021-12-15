AWS Appears Down Again, Knocks Streaming Services Like fuboTV, Hulu, and DIRECTV STREAM Offline For Some Customers

Just a week after AWS crashed and knocked out Disney+ and Roku among others, it has gone down again. Some users are reporting problems with fuboTV, Hulu, Sling TV, and DIRECTV STREAM.

Amazon-owned Twitch posted this response on Twitter, so you can be sure the engineers are working on the problem.

🔎 We are aware of several issues affecting Twitch services.



Our team is aware and hard at work fixing them - we’ll continue to update you, here. — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) December 15, 2021

The outages appear to be localized in certain areas, so some users have not been affected. At the time of publishing, AWS was reporting issues in Northern California and Oregon.

AWS provides the backbone for roughly one-third of the internet, and it’s been a key factor in some high profile battles with streaming services. In November, it was reported that as part of their deal to bring HBO Max to Amazon Fire TV – WarnerMedia was able to get out of offering the service through Prime Video Channels.

This was apparently a major sticking point, which kept the service off the Fire TV platform for six months post-launch. According to a report by The Information, we now know exactly how they were able to get the concession. Apparently, WarnerMedia extended their Amazon Web Services (AWS) contract in order to secure the change.

AWS is the back-end provider for Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, HBO Max, Discovery+, and (obviously) Amazon Prime. Roughly 1,600 television channels worldwide also rely on AWS, including the FOX, ViacomCBS, and Discovery families of networks.