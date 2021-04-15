Bally Sports Launches New Website to Follow Teams and Stream Live Games

The Bally Sports App and new website, set to replace Fox Sports GO, weren’t quite ready for launch on March 31st – when Fox Sports became Bally Sports.

While the Bally Sports App still isn’t ready yet, Sinclair launched the new ballysports.com website. The website is more feature-rich than just a place to stream live games. You can track scores, stats, standings, and news. Additionally, it has video game previews and highlights from games of teams that play on Bally Sports RSNs.

If you have access to Bally Sports RSNs through your cable, satellite, or streaming provider, which currently limited to only AT&T TV – you can authenticate to access your team’s live games. There are no blackouts meaning you can watch the games whether your in your home area or on-the-road. The new video player also includes a TV Guide, along with the ability to watch past games and shows on-demand.

You can also create a Bally Sports account, which will let you follow your favorite teams so you can track only those you care about. The site will also be personalized based on the teams in your local market. In the future, it’s expected that your account will be able to be used for free-to-play betting and interactive games.

Does Bally Sports App Have a Direct-to-Consumer Service?

At the moment, as long as you have access Bally Sports RSNs, doesn’t have a direct-to-consumer service. Bally’s and Sinclair have bandied about the idea of a direct-to-consumer service expected to launch in 2022.

While Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV no longer offer Bally Sports RSNs, you can still access it with a subscription to AT&T TV Choice Plan.

We’ve heard that the Bally Sports App is almost completed, but not quite ready yet. In the meantime, streamers will be able to continue to use the Fox Sports GO app until the Bally Sports App is available. Once it is released, customers with Fox Sports GO will automatically see the update on various platforms.

Just like the website, the Bally Sports App, which has been in the works with Deltatre, will offer access to all live games available on Bally Sports RSNs, including those on Bally Sports Extra their overflow channel. To access them, you will need to log-in with your TV Everywhere credentials for your cable, streaming, and satellite provider.

The company plans to expand the app to include free-to-play gaming, real-time stats and highlights throughout the game.

During the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference, Sinclair’s executive vice president and CFO, Lucy A. Rutishauser, described the app as “a world-class sports app, to replace the Fox Sports Go App. The viewing experience will be significantly better, it will enhanced, personalized, interactive, it will have new features, new capabilities, new content around sports, sports betting, the super fan…free to play (betting), rewards, community-based, gamification, stats.”

We’ve heard that it is almost completed (meaning weeks not months), but not quite ready yet. In the meantime, streamers will be able to continue to use the Fox Sports GO app until the Bally Sports App is available. Once it is released, customers with Fox Sports GO will automatically see the update on various platforms.

What Devices Are Supported By the Bally Sports App?

When launched the Bally Sports App will be available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox, PlayStation, LG Smart TV, iOS, Android, and your browser.

What Teams are Available in the Bally Sports App?

Bally Sports Regional Sports Networks broadcasts local telecasts of 14 MLB teams, 17 NBA teams and 13 NHL teams.