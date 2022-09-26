 Skip to Content
Bally Sports+ is Now Available on Roku Devices

Jason Gurwin

In June, Bally Sports+ had its soft-launch in five markets, and while it was available on most devices, one was notably missing – Roku Streaming Players. With Bally Sports+ rolling out nationwide on Monday, Sept. 26, the regional sports network (RSN) streaming service has added support for Roku devices just in time.

With the addition of Roku streaming, customers can download the Bally Sports App on Roku devices and subscribe to Bally Sports+ within the app. Once a customer has purchased the in-market streaming service, they can stream live games and programming from their favorite local teams. If you already get your Bally Sports RSN through your cable, satellite, or live TV streaming service — you can unlock live streaming in the Roku app with your TV Everywhere credentials.

“Our regional sports audiences include some of the most loyal viewers, and we are excited to expand our reach as we officially launch Bally Sports+, offering fans even more ways to watch their hometown teams,” said Michael Schneider, COO and GM, Bally Sports+. “Roku shares our same passion for delivering live, local sports to fans across the country on a nightly basis. They have been fantastic partners in servicing our pay TV viewers and we look forward to growing our partnership with the addition of our direct-to-consumer offering.”

In addition to the Roku platform, Bally Sports+ subscribers can access the service on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV (including Chromecast), iOS, Android, and the Bally Sports website.

What Teams are on Bally Sports RSNs?

Bally Sports+ offers live streaming of Bally Sports RSNs from inside the Bally Sports App. Bally Sports+ will offer access to all live games available on Bally Sports RSNs (for select teams), including those on Bally Sports Extra, the network’s overflow channel. To access them, it will cost $19.99 for a single RSN. In markets where there are multiple Bally Sports RSNs, there is a bundled option for $25.99 - $29.99 a month.

*Bally Sports+ doesn’t have streaming rights yet for teams with an asterisk.

RSN MLB NBA NHL
Bally Sports Arizona Arizona Diamondbacks* Phoenix Suns Arizona Coyotes
Bally Sports Detroit Detroit Tigers Detroit Pistons Detroit Red Wings
Bally Sports Florida Miami Marlins Orlando Magic Florida Panthers
Bally Sports Indiana Indiana Pacers
Bally Sports Kansas City Kansas City Royals
Bally Sports Midwest St. Louis Cardinals* St. Louis Blues
Bally Sports New Orleans New Orleans Pelicans
Bally Sports North Minnesota Twins* Minnesota Timberwolves Minnesota Wild
Bally Sports Ohio Cincinnati Reds* Cleveland Cavaliers Columbus Blue Jackets
Bally Sports Oklahoma Oklahoma City Thunder
Bally Sports SoCal Anaheim Ducks
Bally Sports San Diego San Diego Padres*
Bally Sports South Atlanta Braves* Atlanta Hawks Nashville Predators
Bally Sports Southeast Charlotte Hornets Carolina Hurricanes
Bally Sports Southwest Texas Rangers* Dallas Mavericks Dallas Stars
Bally Sports Sun Tampa Bay Rays Miami Heat Tampa Bay Lightning
Bally Sports Tennessee Memphis Grizzlies Nashville Predators
Bally Sports West Los Angeles Angels* LA Clippers Los Angeles Kings
Bally Sports Wisconsin Milwaukee Brewers Milwaukee Bucks
Bally Sports Great Lakes Cleveland Guardians*
