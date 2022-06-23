 Skip to Content
Bally Sports Plus is Available on Streaming TV Devices: Which Can You Use?

Jason Gurwin

Earlier this week, there were rumblings that Bally Sports+ would only be available on mobile devices for their soft-launch. However, when the service went live on Thursday morning, it was available on many connected TV devices.

At launch, consumers were about use the new regional sports network (RSN) streaming service on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, iOS, and Android; it is expected to come to Roku devices in mid-July. Depending on the platform the experiences is slightly different, but customers can sign-up for the service directly on Apple TV, Android TV, and mobile devices. On Fire TV devices, they will need to sign-up on BallySports.com before they can login to their Bally Sports+ subscription in the Bally Sports App.

How Can You Download Bally Sports+?

Bally Sports+ is not a separate app, instead it is a subscription available within the Bally Sports App. Customers can access it with the latest version of the app on various platforms.

Initially, the direct-to-consumer (DTC) streamer will be available in select markets to stream five MLB teams: Detroit Tigers, Miami Marlins, Kansas City Royals, Milwaukee Brewers, and Tampa Bay Rays. As The Streamable first reported, the service will cost $19.99 per month or $189.99 annually.

Outside of a Bally Sports+ subscription, the company’s RSNs are only available to stream on DIRECTV STREAM as part of their $89.99 per month Choice Plan. Over the last two years, the channels were dropped by YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu, and fuboTV.

What Teams are on Bally Sports RSNs?

*Bally Sports+ doesn’t have streaming rights yet for teams with an asterisk.

RSN MLB NBA NHL
Bally Sports Arizona Arizona Diamondbacks* Phoenix Suns Arizona Coyotes
Bally Sports Detroit Detroit Tigers Detroit Pistons Detroit Red Wings
Bally Sports Florida Miami Marlins Orlando Magic Florida Panthers
Bally Sports Indiana Indiana Pacers
Bally Sports Kansas City Kansas City Royals
Bally Sports Midwest St. Louis Cardinals* St. Louis Blues
Bally Sports New Orleans New Orleans Pelicans
Bally Sports North Minnesota Twins* Minnesota Timberwolves Minnesota Wild
Bally Sports Ohio Cincinnati Reds* Cleveland Cavaliers Columbus Blue Jackets
Bally Sports Oklahoma Oklahoma City Thunder
Bally Sports SoCal Anaheim Ducks
Bally Sports San Diego San Diego Padres*
Bally Sports South Atlanta Braves* Atlanta Hawks Nashville Predators
Bally Sports Southeast Charlotte Hornets Carolina Hurricanes
Bally Sports Southwest Texas Rangers* Dallas Mavericks Dallas Stars
Bally Sports Sun Tampa Bay Rays Miami Heat Tampa Bay Lightning
Bally Sports Tennessee Memphis Grizzlies Nashville Predators
Bally Sports West Los Angeles Angels* LA Clippers Los Angeles Kings
Bally Sports Wisconsin Milwaukee Brewers Milwaukee Bucks
Bally Sports Great Lakes Cleveland Guardians*
7-Day Trial
ballysports.com

Bally Sports+

Bally Sports+ is a direct-to-consumer streaming service that offers live games for those who want access to your local Bally Sports RSN without subscribing to a cable or satellite package.

The service will have two plans: a monthly plan for $19.99 a month, or an annual plan for $189.99 per year ($15.83/mo pre-paid annually).

For their soft-launch, there are five MLB teams available to stream: Detroit Tigers, Milwaukee Brewers, Miami Marlins, Kansas City Royals, and Tampa Bay Rays. Sinclair has yet to get approval from MLB to stream the rest of the teams that they own the traditional broadcast rights for.

When the service fully rolls out in the fall, you will be able to stream your local games from 16 NBA teams and 12 NHL teams.

The service is only intended for those who live in-market to their local teams. If you live out-of-market, you will need to subscribe to MLB.TV (MLB), NHL.TV via ESPN+ (NHL), or NBA League Pass (NBA).

7-Day Trial
$19.99 / month
ballysports.com
