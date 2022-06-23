Bally Sports Plus is Available on Streaming TV Devices: Which Can You Use?

Earlier this week, there were rumblings that Bally Sports+ would only be available on mobile devices for their soft-launch. However, when the service went live on Thursday morning, it was available on many connected TV devices.

At launch, consumers were about use the new regional sports network (RSN) streaming service on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, iOS, and Android; it is expected to come to Roku devices in mid-July. Depending on the platform the experiences is slightly different, but customers can sign-up for the service directly on Apple TV, Android TV, and mobile devices. On Fire TV devices, they will need to sign-up on BallySports.com before they can login to their Bally Sports+ subscription in the Bally Sports App.

How Can You Download Bally Sports+?

Bally Sports+ is not a separate app, instead it is a subscription available within the Bally Sports App. Customers can access it with the latest version of the app on various platforms.

Initially, the direct-to-consumer (DTC) streamer will be available in select markets to stream five MLB teams: Detroit Tigers, Miami Marlins, Kansas City Royals, Milwaukee Brewers, and Tampa Bay Rays. As The Streamable first reported, the service will cost $19.99 per month or $189.99 annually.

Outside of a Bally Sports+ subscription, the company’s RSNs are only available to stream on DIRECTV STREAM as part of their $89.99 per month Choice Plan. Over the last two years, the channels were dropped by YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu, and fuboTV.

What Teams are on Bally Sports RSNs?

*Bally Sports+ doesn’t have streaming rights yet for teams with an asterisk.