Bally Sports+ RSN Streaming Service Launches Today - Here’s What You Need to Know: Pricing, Devices, Bundles, Free Trial

After first being announced in late-2020, the direct-to-consumer Bally Sports+ streaming service is finally launching across all 19 Bally Sports regional sports network brands. The streaming service lets in-market sports fans watch their local teams without a cable, satellite, or Live TV Streaming Service.

Here’s everything you need to know in order to get started with Bally Sports+ and watch all your favorite teams.

How Much Does Bally Sports+ Cost?

Bally Sports+ has both a monthly and annual plan. If you want to pay monthly, it will cost you $19.99. If you want to save, you can pay $189.99 for a full year, which is $15.83 per month when pre-paid annually.

Unless you are in one of the five markets where Bally Sports+ carries your MLB team (Detroit, Milwaukee, Kansas City, Miami, Tampa), an annual plan likely doesn’t make sense to choose at this point. If you subscribe to Bally Sports+ monthly for six months, it will cost $119.99 compared to the $189.99 annual plan.

For those in markets that have multiple Bally Sports RSNs (e.g. Bally Sports South & Bally Sports Southeast), you will need to subscribe to both channels to get every game from all teams in your market. Fortunately, Bally Sports+ has also added a “Bundle Option” to allow fans to combine subscriptions to multiple channels that would normally be offered side-by-side from cable providers.

For example, fans in Florida will be able to subscribe to a bundle featuring Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports Sun, which will allow them to watch games from the NBA’s Miami Heat, NHL’s Florida Panthers, and MLB’s Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins. While each channel costs $19.99 a month, you can bundle them for $29.99 a month.

Depending on your market, the bundled option will cost $25.99/month (Bally Sports South/Southeast, etc.) to $29.99 a month (Bally Sports San Diego/West, etc.).

Does Bally Sports+ Offer a Free Trial?

Currently, Bally Sports+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial for new subscribers.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Bally Sports+?

You can stream Bally Sports+ via the Bally Sports App on Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, iOS, Android, and BallySports.com.

On some of those devices, you will need to sign-up via BallySports.com to activate your account.

What Teams Can You Watch on Bally Sports+?

For their soft-launch, there were five MLB teams available to stream: Detroit Tigers, Milwaukee Brewers, Miami Marlins, Kansas City Royals, and Tampa Bay Rays. Sinclair has yet to get approval from MLB to stream the rest of the teams that they own the traditional broadcast rights for.

Now that the full service has rolled out, fans will be able to stream local games from 16 NBA teams and 12 NHL teams.

What NBA Teams Are On Bally Sports+?

What NHL Teams on Bally Sports+?

What Else Can You Watch on Bally Sports+?

In addition to the live, local MLB, NBA, and NHL broadcasts, fans will be able to watch affiliated pre and post-game shows, “regionally produced programming” like collegiate and high school sports, and gambling content like “The Rally” and “Live on the Line.”

Bally Sports+ will offer access to all live games available on Bally Sports RSNs (for select teams), including those on Bally Sports Extra, the network’s overflow channel. To access them, you will need a paid subscription to the service.

Keep in mind that you aren’t subscribing to watch a specific team, instead you are subscribing to a specific channel. For instance, if you live in Detroit, you are subscribing to Bally Sports Detroit. If you live in Kansas City, you are subscribing to Bally Sports Kansas City. So long as Sinclair has the streaming rights to a team (currently, all NHL and NBA teams, and five MLB teams), they will be available on the service in their local market.

Bally Sports+ will also let you follow along with real-time stats and highlights through the game. Afterward, you will be able to access games on-demand in their entirety.

Are There Local Blackouts with Bally Sports+?

Unlike an out-of-market package like MLB.TV or NBA League Pass, Bally Sports+ is designed for those who want to watch in their local market without a traditional TV subscription. So, any game that airs on your local Bally Sports channel will be available in the app.

For instance, if you live in Detroit, you will be able to stream Detroit Tigers, Detroit Pistons, and Detroit Red Wings games without local blackouts. However, you won’t be able to watch games that air on other channels like ESPN or TBS, you will need a live TV Streaming service for that.

Is There a Bally Sports+ App?

There isn’t a separate Bally Sports+ App. Bally Sports+ is a subscription you can use to unlock access via the Bally Sports App similar to when you log in to your TV provider.

How Many Simultaneous Devices Can Stream Bally Sports+?

Bally Sports+ can be used on two devices at the same time, but you can register up to five devices to access the subscription.

Can You Stream Games on Bally Sports+ While Traveling?

If you leave your local market, you can access games for up to 30 days. After those 30 days, you must check in inside your home territory before you can continue watching live games.

If you can’t access the games while traveling, you can use an out-of-market package like MLB.TV, NBA League Pass, or NHL.TV on ESPN+, which requires a separate subscription.

Does Bally Sports+ Support 4K?

Bally Sports+ will stream in HD, but it won’t stream any games in 4K. This is the same as cable and satellite, where they currently don’t offer 4K telecasts on Bally Sports RSNs

