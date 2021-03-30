Bally Sports to Premiere with Whip-Around Show on Opening Day

On March 31st, Fox Sports RSNs will officially become Bally Sports. In addition to launching the new channels and a brand-new Bally Sports App (to replace Fox Sports Go) – they will be launching with “Bally Sports Big Opening Day.”

Starting at 11am ET across all Bally Sports RSNs, “Bally Sports Big Opening Day” will feature a national whip-around show that will bring highlights from the various MLB Opening Day telecasts, as well as NHL, NBA, and pro-tennis action. It won’t have live action like NFL RedZone, but instead feature the biggest moments across the various games.

The show will be broadcast from Sinclair-owned Stadium’s studio in Chicago and be hosted by Stadium’s Michael Kim, Bally Sports SoCal’s Kristina Pink, and Bally Sports Southeast’s Eric Collins. Depending on your market, they will cut away from “Bally Sports Big Opening Day” at the start of your local game.

To stream Bally Sports RSNs without cable, AT&T TV is the only Live TV Streaming Service that offers Bally Sports Regional Sports Networks, YES Network, and Marquee Sports Network. Over the last 18 months, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV stopped carrying them.

For those that get access to Bally Sports RSNs via their cable, satellite, or streaming subscription – you will be able to watch “Bally Sports Big Opening Day” using the new Bally Sports App.

The new app, which launches on March 31st, allows those with TV Everywhere Authentication the ability to watch games, with features like rewind and view replays, search for enhanced statistics and programming, access programming from the RSNs, and news coverage of the team.

What Bally Sports RSNs Carry Local Sports Teams?

Bally Sports Regional Sports Networks broadcasts local telecasts of 14 MLB teams, 17 NBA teams and 13 NHL teams.

What Streaming Services Offer Bally Sports RSN and other Regional Sports Networks?