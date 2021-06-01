 Skip to Content
Bally Sports West Establishes ‘Kid’s Cast’ Broadcast For Clippers Playoff Game

Jeff Kotuby

In the vein of other “kid-friendly” broadcasts to arise this year, Bally Sports West will air a special “Kid’s Cast” broadcast for Game 5 of the NBA Western Conference playoff game between the LA Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday evening.

Clipper radio voice Noah Eagle and former Clipper and Bally Sports analyst Corey Maggette will be on the call and will be joined by Pepper Persley, a 10-year-old reporter known for her WNBA analysis, as well as her website and “Dish with Pepper” podcast.

“We’re excited to join alongside our partners at the Clippers and Second Spectrum to deliver an innovative and creative view of the game,” said Steve Rosenberg, president, local sports for Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns the Bally regional sports networks. “By combining our best-in-class local production with the power of Second Spectrum’s technology, this is a great opportunity to broaden our reach with a fun, lean-forward experience and really help shape the way fans of all ages view games in the future.”

Local fans who aren’t interested in the kid-friendly broadcast will still be able to watch the game on Bally Sports SoCal. Fans outside the southern California area will be able to enjoy the game on TNT.

The “kid-friendly” sports broadcast has become a popular viewing option as of late, with both the NFL and NBA embracing these alternate broadcasts. During the 2021 Playoffs, Nickelodeon hosted a Nick-themed playoff game between the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints helmed by Eagle, Nate Burleson, and Nickelodeon actress Gabrielle Green. The broadcast was a critical success and drew 2 million viewers.

ESPN showed a game between the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans that integrated elements from an original Marvel story and iconic characters including Iron Man, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Captain America, Black Widow, and Doctor Strange throughout the live game, including 3D virtual characters, custom graphics, and animation packages.

Game 5 between the Clippers and Mavericks tips off at 10 PM EST (7 PM PST) on Tuesday, June 2.

