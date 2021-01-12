Bandsintown Launches Live Music Streaming Bandsintown PLUS

Music lovers rejoice, there is a new streaming service in town and its geared specifically to you. Bandsintown announced today that they have launched a new subscription service created to deliver live streaming music experiences, called Bandsintown PLUS. The service will cost $9.99 a month, and offers a 7-Day Free Trial. Fans are able to get an “All Access Pass” to over 25 live shows per month, produced exclusively for Bandsintown PLUS.

“For the past year, we’ve been hungry for live shows and for a chance to support the artists we love. Bandsintown PLUS is an opportunity to break the barriers of cost and location that have historically hindered live music experiences. Now, with Bandsintown PLUS, live music can be more affordable, more accessible, and more approachable,” said Fabrice Sergent, managing partner of Bandsintown.

Bandsintown PLUS can be streamed on the web via bandsintown.com or on a mobile device via the Bandsintown app on iOS and Android. They currently do not have apps for streaming players like Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV, but you can use AirPlay or Cast to stream to your connected TV device.

Bandsintown PLUS’s debut roster for January and February includes Adeline, Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief’s first ever solo livestream, Bakai, Brijean, Bye Beneco, Chrome Sparks, Chromeo, Claud, Diamond Thug, Empress Of, Fleet Foxes (Solo), Flying Lotus, HONEYMOAN, Ian Isiah, James Hersey, Jeff Tweedy Of Wilco with a full band and rare fan Q&A, Joe Bonamassa, Little Dragon, Local Natives, Lomelda, mau from nowhere, Mindchatter, Misty Mtn, Mt. Joy, odie, Phoebe Bridgers, Poolside, Prequell, Rexx Life Raj, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Sam Himself, Scarypoolparty, Sir Chloe, Soccer Mommy, Toro y Moi, Trevor Hall, Tycho, Wallows, We the Commas, and former Bandsintown Big Break alumni Omar Apollo with special guest Q, along with more to be announced.