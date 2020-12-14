How to Watch Every Batman Movie Online

From training on the snowy mountains with Raʼs al Ghul to whipping out a bat credit card to win Poison Ivy’s heart, Batman spans the full spectrum of cinematic style. Grit, camp, action, tragedy, heroism, zaniness: There’s a Batman movie out there just for you. We’ve put together a list of all the caped crusader’s films in chronological order.

Before we jump in, we’ll note that Batman has also been featured in numerous animated features. Here’s your Guide to Batman Animated Films.

Click each movie’s title to see your streaming options.

Batman Live Action Movie Online Streaming Guide

Japanese master spy Daka operates a covert espionage-sabotage organization located in Gotham City’s now-deserted Little Tokyo. Their goal is to turn American scientists into pliable zombies. It’s up to the great crime-fighters Batman and Robin, to stop them before it’s too late.

The Dynamic Duo (Adam West and Burt Ward) faces four super-villains who plan to hold the world ransom with the help of a secret invention that instantly dehydrates people! This goofy spinoff of the TV series features Batman fighting a shark while dangling off a helicopter ladder. The campy version of the caped crusader put an end to his big screen adventures for nearly a quarter-century.

Having witnessed his parents’ brutal murder as a child, millionaire philanthropist Bruce Wayne (Michael Keaton) fights crime in Gotham City disguised as Batman, a costumed hero who strikes fear into the hearts of villains. When a deformed madman who calls himself “The Joker” (Jack Nicholson) seizes control of Gotham’s criminal underworld, Batman must face his most ruthless nemesis ever while protecting both his identity and his love interest, reporter Vicki Vale. Although it appears somewhat dated today, Tim Burton’s blockbuster was so influential, you see the movie’s DNA in today’s superhero flicks.

Having defeated the Joker, Batman now faces the Penguin (Danny DeVito): A warped, deformed villain intent on being accepted into Gotham society. When Penguin allies himself with crooked businessman Max Schreck, Batman finds himself framed. He must clear his name while also deciding how to contend with the mysterious Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer). Tim Burton returns as the film’s director.

The Dark Knight (Val Kilmer) confronts a dastardly duo of villains. and the Riddler (Jim Carrey). Two-Face (Tommy Lee Jones) believes Batman caused the courtroom accident which left him disfigured on one side of his face. Edward Nygma (Jim Carrey) is a computer-genius and former employee of Bruce Wayne. Now calling himself The Riddler, he seeks revenge on the millionaire. Former circus acrobat Dick Grayson (Chris O’Donnell) becomes Wayne’s ward and Batman’s new partner, Robin, after his family is killed by Two-Face. Joel Schumacher takes over the directing duties, and the series veers back towards its campy history. But it did give us Seal’s “Kiss From a Rose,” so there’s that.

Holy ice puns, Batman! Along with crime-fighting partner Robin and new recruit Batgirl (Alicia Silverstone), Batman (George Clooney) battles the dual threat of frosty genius Mr. Freeze (Arnold Schwarzenegger) and homicidal horticulturalist Poison Ivy (Uma Therman). Freeze plans to put Gotham City on ice, while Ivy tries to drive a wedge between the dynamic duo. Joel Schumacher returns as the film’s director, creating a goofy spectacle so bad, it sent the series into hibernation.

The first film in Christopher Nolan’s trilogy serves as an origin story reboot: Driven by tragedy, billionaire Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) dedicates his life to uncovering and defeating the corruption that plagues his home, Gotham City. Unable to work within the system, he instead creates a new identity, a symbol of fear for the criminal underworld - The Batman. Nolan’s cast includes Michael Caine, Liam Neeson, Gary Oldman, Cillian Murphy, Ken Watanabe, and Morgan Freeman.

Batman raises the stakes in his war on crime. With the help of Jim Gordon (Gary Oldman) and District Attorney Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart), Batman sets out to dismantle the remaining criminal organizations still plaguing Gotham. The partnership proves to be effective, but they soon find themselves prey to a reign of chaos: The Joker (Heath Ledger) means to unleash a new era of crime on the city’s terrified citizens. Ledger’s performance here is so iconic, it resulted in something almost unheard of for an actor in a superhero movie: an Academy Award.

Following the death of District Attorney Harvey Dent, Batman assumes responsibility for his crimes in order to protect Dent’s reputation. Eight years after being hunted by the Gotham City Police Department, Batman encounters the mysterious Selina Kyle (Anne Hathaway) and the villainous Bane (Tom Hardy), a new terrorist leader who overwhelms Gotham’s finest. The Dark Knight resurfaces to protect a city that has branded him an enemy.

The first film of the DC Extended Universe, Dawn of Justice questions the terrifying potential of the god-like Superman. Countering him is Gotham City’s own formidable, forceful vigilante, Batman (Ben Affleck). With Batman and Superman at war with one another, the world around them wrestles with the sort of hero it really needs. Although this movie will be forever associated with its “Martha” scene, Affleck gives us an interesting performance with a more grizzled Batman than we’re used to seeing.

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) assemble a team of metahumans consisting of Barry Allen (Ezra Miller), Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) and Victor Stone (Ray Fisher) to face the catastrophic threat of Steppenwolf and the Parademons hunting for Mother Boxes. Does that sound weird? It is! But it does feature The Flash, Aquaman, and Cyborg punching a bunch of CGI bad guys. Either you’re into that sort of thing or you’re not.

In his second year of crime-fighting, billionaire Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) takes on a mysterious serial killer known as the Riddler (Paul Dano). Set to hit theaters in 2022, the film is produced by DC Films and distributed by Warner Bros. Zoë Kravitz joins as Selina Kyle/Catwoman. Colin Farrell is Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin. And Andy Serkis is Bruce’s trusted butler, Alfred.

Anxious for Zach Snyder’s take on the 2017 Justice League, or for Robert Pattinson to meet Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker? Be sure to bookmark this page; The Streamable will update once any new information becomes available on Batman hitting the big screen.