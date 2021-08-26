 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
beIN Sports YouTube TV

New YouTube TV Channels Look to Include beIN Sports

Michael King

Several new channels — including beIN Sports — are apparently due to launch soon on YouTube TV on their Sports Plus add-on.

Users have alerted The Streamable that the new channels have been displaying in various places of the interface, which we have been able to confirm. However, you are not able to watch any of the channels yet.

Last summer, YouTube TV added a Sports Plus tier that included NFL RedZone, Fox College Sports, Fox Soccer Plus, GOLTV, MAVTV, Stadium, and TVG to its lineup. At that same point, YouTube TV added NFL Network to their lineup.

The Sports Plus tier upgrade at this point is $11 a month. Additionally, YouTube TV offers regional sports networks, including LA FC Sports Network, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Washington, and SportsNet NY as part of their base tier.

Once they add beIN Sports, YouTube TV would join fuboTV and Sling TV as the only Live TV Streaming Services that carry the channel. One of the bug draws of beIN is that it had the English-language rights to Ligue 1, meaning you can stream Lionel Messi and PSG.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
beIN Sports - - - ^ $11 ^ $11 -
Outside Television - ^ $5 - - ^ $11 ^ $11 -

Along with beIN Sports, the channel additions viewed included PokerGO+, Outside TV, SportsGrid, Billiard TV, VSiN. There was no indication as to when the new channels would be made available or where they would be placed on the service.

Sign Up
tv.youtube.com

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 60 channels for $64.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 31 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs) in select markets.

With the recent addition of Viacom channels (BET, MTV, Comedy Central, etc.) to the service, they are only without Hallmark and A+E Networks (Lifetime, History, A&E).

They recently added NFL Network and new Sports Plus add-on which include channels like NFL RedZone for $11 a month.

YouTube TV offers select 4K content, including some live sports and on-demand shows, as part of their 4K Plus add-on. The 4K Plus add-on is $19.99 a month and also includes offline downloads and unlimited streams on your home network.

If you want a cheaper service with many of the entertainment channels on YouTube TV, you can subscribe to Philo which includes A+E, Discovery, Viacom, Hallmark, and other channels for just $20 a month after a 7-Day Free Trial.

Sign Up
$64.99 / month
tv.youtube.com

BeIN Sports also has a free streaming sister channel, beIN Sports Xtra that is available on Pluto TV, Xumo, The Roku Channel, Redbox TV, Samsung TV Plus, and other AVOD platforms.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.