New YouTube TV Channels Look to Include beIN Sports

Several new channels — including beIN Sports — are apparently due to launch soon on YouTube TV on their Sports Plus add-on.

Users have alerted The Streamable that the new channels have been displaying in various places of the interface, which we have been able to confirm. However, you are not able to watch any of the channels yet.

Last summer, YouTube TV added a Sports Plus tier that included NFL RedZone, Fox College Sports, Fox Soccer Plus, GOLTV, MAVTV, Stadium, and TVG to its lineup. At that same point, YouTube TV added NFL Network to their lineup.

The Sports Plus tier upgrade at this point is $11 a month. Additionally, YouTube TV offers regional sports networks, including LA FC Sports Network, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Washington, and SportsNet NY as part of their base tier.

Once they add beIN Sports, YouTube TV would join fuboTV and Sling TV as the only Live TV Streaming Services that carry the channel. One of the bug draws of beIN is that it had the English-language rights to Ligue 1, meaning you can stream Lionel Messi and PSG.

Along with beIN Sports, the channel additions viewed included PokerGO+, Outside TV, SportsGrid, Billiard TV, VSiN. There was no indication as to when the new channels would be made available or where they would be placed on the service.

BeIN Sports also has a free streaming sister channel, beIN Sports Xtra that is available on Pluto TV, Xumo, The Roku Channel, Redbox TV, Samsung TV Plus, and other AVOD platforms.