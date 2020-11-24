Best 2020 Black Friday Deals on Streaming Devices For Cord-Cutters: Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, & Chromecast

Black Friday is almost here, but you don’t have to wait if you want to save on streaming players like Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast with Google TV, and Android TV devices like NVIDIA SHIELD.

What Are The Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals on Streaming Devices?

Amazon Fire TV 2020 Black Friday Deals

For just $17.99, you can get the all-new Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite (normally $29.99). But, if you want a remote that can control your power and volume, you should upgrade to the Amazon Fire TV Stick for $27.99 (normally $39.99)

For those that are looking a streaming device with 4K and Dolby Vision, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, hits a low at just $29.99 (normally $49.99).

Roku 2020 Black Friday Deals

Not to be outdone by Amazon, Roku has some amazing Black Friday deals of their own. For Walmart shoppers, you can get their Roku SE for $17, which is a basic HD streaming player with simple remote.

However, the best value is their Roku Streaming Stick+ at just $29.99 (normally $49.99) that streams in 4K and includes their Remote with TV controls.

If you want their top-of-the-line, they are offering a $30 discount on the 2020 Roku Ultra. This is their most powerful streaming player ever and supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for the first time.

They are also offering a newly-launched Roku Streambar for just $99 (normally $129), which is a soundbar with a built-in 4K streaming player. It’s one of our favorite streaming devices that launched in 2020.

Chromecast 2020 Black Friday Deals

It’s been a big year for Chromecast, with the addition of the all-new Chromecast with Google TV. While there isn’t a Black Friday deal specifically, you can get the all-new Chromecast, along with 6 months of Netflix ($84 value) for just $90. Since it’s available to new and existing Netflix subscribers, you’re basically getting the device for $6!

If you’re looking for the Chromecast 3rd Gen to just cast from your phone to your TV, it’s hitting an all-time low for Black Friday 2020 at just $18.99.

Android TV 2020 Black Friday Deals

Want a Free 4K streaming device? [Silng TV $] is offering their AirTV Mini, which can stream in 4K and supports Dolby Vision, when you pre-pay for one-month of Sling TV ($30). Also, one of streamer’s favorites, the NVIDIA SHIELD TV will be just $129.99 (normally $149.99).

Apple TV 2020 Black Friday Deals

Finding great deals on Apple TV devices on Black Friday has always been a challenge. Currently, the best offer is $10 off at Walmart. However, on Black Friday, Apple will be offering a $50 gift card with the purchase of either the Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K.