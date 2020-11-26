Best 2020 Black Friday Deals on Streaming Services For Cord-Cutters: Hulu, Disney+, Sling, Philo, & More
While Black Friday isn’t officially here until tomorrow, you can already score some sweet deals on your favorite streaming services. This should pair nicely with some of the killer deals we’ve seen on streaming devices from Amazon Fire TV and Roku.
The absolute best deal this year is the ability to get Hulu for just $1.99 a month for the next 12 months. But, there are some other awesome deals on the best streaming services online like Philo, Sling TV, Peacock, CuriosityStream, MasterClass, and others.
We’ll even show you how you can create your own Hulu & Disney+ bundle to save.
Black Friday 2020 Streaming Service Deal Overview
|Service
|Deal
|Savings
|Promo Code
|Available
|Deal Link
|Hulu
|$1.99 / mo. for a Year
|66% OFF
|No Code Required
|11/26-11/30
|Get The Deal
|Philo
|$5 OFF Your First Month
|25% OFF
|Code: BLACKFRIDAY
|11/23-11/30
|Get The Deal
|Sling TV
|Buy One Month, Get One Free
|50% OFF
|No Code Required
|11/12-11/30
|Get The Deal
|CBS All Access
|Get One Month Free
|100% OFF
|Code: TURKEY
|11/23-11/30
|Get The Deal
|MasterClass
|Get a Free Subscription, When You Gift One
|50% OFF
|No Code Required
|-
|Get The Deal
|Peacock
|Annual Plan just $39.99
|20% OFF
|No Code Required
|11/23-11/30
|Get The Deal
|Plex
|Lifetime Plan just $89.99
|25% OFF
|Code: SURVIVETHESEASON
|11/23-11/27
|Get The Deal
|CuriosityStream
|Annual Plan just $12
|40% OFF
|No Code Required
|11/25-11/27
|Get The Deal
|Showtime
|Showtime For $8.99 For Life
|~20% OFF
|No Code Required
|11/25-11/30
|Get The Deal
Best 2020 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals on Media Streaming Services
TV Streaming Deals
Hulu
The Deal: $48 OFF
Get Hulu w/ Limited Commercials for just $1.99 a month for the next year
One of the best Black Friday deals in streaming last year is back for another year.
- Click here to activate the Hulu Black Friday Deal
- Select the Limited Time Offer
- Complete sign-up and get Hulu for $1.99 per month for the next year
Only new and returning subscribers (those who haven’t been a subscriber in the last year) — meaning that those who signed-up for the deal last year aren’t eligible.
Disney+ & Hulu Bundle
The Deal: $62 OFF
Get Disney+ & Hulu w/ Limited Commercials for just $7.82 a month for the next year
- Click here to sign-up for Hulu’s Black Friday Deal: $1.99 a month
- Click here to sign-up for Disney+: $69.99 a year (~$5.83 a month)
You can save $14 a year when you pre-pay for a year of Disney+. If you bundle it with the Hulu Black Friday Deal, you can get both services for just $7.82 per month for the next year.
Philo
The Deal: 25% OFF Your First Month
Get a 7-Day Free Trial, Then Take 25% OFF Your First Month
Philo is one the least expensive ways to get Live TV, with 60+ channels like Discovery, MTV, HGTV, Hallmark, and Food Network for just $20 a month. For a limited time, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial, then $5 off your first month.
- Click here to activate the deal
- It will automatically apply promo code: “BLACKFRIDAY”
- You will get $5 off your first month
The deal is available to both new and returning subscribers.
Sling TV
The Deal: Buy One Month, Get One Free (up to $45 OFF)
Sign-up For Sling Orange, Blue, or Both and get your second month free
If you subscribe to a month of Sling TV, you will get your second month free. That means you can get Sling Orange ($30), Sling Blue ($30), or Sling Orange + Blue ($45) for 50% OFF two months.
- Click Here to sign-up for Sling TV
- Scroll down and select “Select This Offer”
- Select Your Package (Sling Orange, Blue, or Both)
- Complete Sign-Up
The deal is available to new subscribers.
CBS All Access
The Deal: $10 OFF
Get 1 Free Month of CBS All Access (normally $10)
Normally, CBS All Access has a 7-day free trial, but right now you can now get a whole month free if you subscribe by December 2. The streaming service includes Live Access to your local CBS affiliate, Original Shows, and CBS series On-Demand.
- Click here to activate the deal
- Apply Coupon Code: TURKEY at Checkout
- You will get your first month free of either plan
MasterClass
The Deal: $180 OFF
Get a Free Subscription, When Gift a Subscription
Learn from experts like Gordon Ramsey, Usher, Christina Aguilera, Steve Martin, Malcolm Gladwell, and more.
For Black Friday, purchase an annual membership for $180, and then schedule delivery of the free membership to your family or friends.
- Click here to activate the deal
- Click “Get Started”
- Add Your Email & Payment Info
- Schedule For Your Gift Recipient
Peacock
The Deal: 20% OFF
Get 20% Peacock Premium Annual Plan
For a limited time, you can get a full year of Peacock Premium for just $39.99 (normally $50) or Peacock Premium Plus (ad-free) for just $89.99 (normally $100).
- Click here to activate the offer
- Click “Get Peacock Premium”
- Add Your Email & Password
- Enter Payment Information and “Pay Now”
Plex
The Deal: 25% OFF Plex Pass Lifetime
Get Plex Pass Lifetime Plan for $89.99 ($30 OFF)
Through Black Friday, Plex users can get lifetime access to their Plex Pass for only $89.99 (25% OFF). Plex Pass gives you the best of Plex, with exclusive (and often early access) to premium features.
- Click here to activate the offer
- Create or Login To Account —> Select “Lifetime” Plan
- Add Promo Code: SURVIVETHESEASON At Checkout
CuriosityStream
The Deal: 40% OFF
Get a 1-Year Subscription for $12 (normally $20)
Watch on-demand science, technology and nature documentary from the creator of Discovery Channel.
- Click here to activate the deal
- Select the Yearly Plan
- Complete Checkout
Showtime
The Deal: Get ~20% OFF For Life
Get 30-Day Free Trial to Showtime, then only pay $8.99 a month for life
Get SHOWTIME for just $8.99 a month (normally $10.99) for life, after a 30-Day Free Trial.
- Click here to activate the offer
- Click “Start Free Trial”
- Add Your Payment Information
