Best 2020 Cyber Monday Deals on Streaming Services & Streaming Devices For Cord-Cutters

While Black Friday may be over, there are still some amazing deals that you can score on streaming services and devices for Cyber Monday 2020. Today, is the last day that you can get Hulu for just $1.99 a month for the next 12 months.

But if you want a deal on a Live TV Streaming Service, we have you covered with deals from Philo and Sling TV. There are also offers on Netflix, Showtime, CuriosityStream, CBS All Access, and more.

If you need a new device to stream those services on, we got deals onAmazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, or Apple TV too.

We’ll even show you how you can create your own Hulu & Disney+ bundle to save.

Streaming Service Cyber Monday Deals

Hulu The Deal: $48 OFF Get Hulu w/ Limited Commercials for just $1.99 a month for the next year Today is the last day you can get Hulu’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal. Click here to activate the Hulu Cyber Monday Deal

Select the Limited Time Offer

Complete sign-up and get Hulu for $1.99 per month for the next year Only new and returning subscribers (those who haven’t been a subscriber in the last year) — meaning that those who signed-up for the deal last year aren’t eligible. Get The Deal $1.99 / mo. | normally $5.99 hulu.com Cyber Monday Deal: Save $48 on the Hulu Limited Commercials Plan

Philo The Deal: 25% OFF Your First Month Get a 7-Day Free Trial, Then Take 25% OFF Your First Month Philo is one the least expensive ways to get Live TV, with 60+ channels like Discovery, MTV, HGTV, Hallmark, and Food Network for just $20 a month. For a limited time, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial, then $5 off your first month. Click here to activate the deal It will automatically apply promo code: “CYBERMONDAY” You will get $5 off your first month Get The Deal $20 / month philo.com Get 25% OFF Your First Month The deal is available to both new and returning subscribers.

Sling TV The Deal: Buy One Month, Get One Free (up to $45 OFF) Sign-up For Sling Orange, Blue, or Both and get your second month free If you subscribe to a month of Sling TV, you will get your second month free. That means you can get Sling Orange ($30), Sling Blue ($30), or Sling Orange + Blue ($45) for 50% OFF two months. Click Here to sign-up for Sling TV Scroll down and select “Select This Offer” Select Your Package (Sling Orange, Blue, or Both) Complete Sign-Up Get The Deal $30+ / month sling.com Buy One Month of Sling, Get One Free The deal is available to new subscribers.

CBS All Access The Deal: $10 OFF Get 1 Free Month of CBS All Access (normally $10) Normally, CBS All Access has a 7-day free trial, but right now you can now get a whole month free if you subscribe by December 2. The streaming service includes Live Access to your local CBS affiliate, Original Shows, and CBS series On-Demand. Click here to activate the deal Apply Coupon Code: TURKEY at Checkout You will get your first month free of either plan Get The Deal $5.99 / month cbs.com Get a Free Month of CBS All Access with Code: TURKEY

MasterClass The Deal: $180 OFF Get a Free Subscription, When Gift a Subscription Learn from experts like Gordon Ramsey, Usher, Christina Aguilera, Steve Martin, Malcolm Gladwell, and more. For Black Friday, purchase an annual membership for $180, and then schedule delivery of the free membership to your family or friends. Click here to activate the deal Click “Get Started” Add Your Email & Payment Info Schedule For Your Gift Recipient Get the Deal $15 / month masterclass.com Buy One, Get One Free

CuriosityStream The Deal: 25% OFF Get a 1-Year Subscription for $15 (normally $20) Watch on-demand science, technology and nature documentary from the creator of Discovery Channel. Click here to activate the deal Select the Yearly Plan Complete Checkout Get the Deal $14.99 | normally $20 curiositystream.com Take 25% CuriosityStream on Black Friday