Best 2020 Cyber Monday Deals on Streaming Services & Streaming Devices For Cord-Cutters
While Black Friday may be over, there are still some amazing deals that you can score on streaming services and devices for Cyber Monday 2020. Today, is the last day that you can get Hulu for just $1.99 a month for the next 12 months.
But if you want a deal on a Live TV Streaming Service, we have you covered with deals from Philo and Sling TV. There are also offers on Netflix, Showtime, CuriosityStream, CBS All Access, and more.
If you need a new device to stream those services on, we got deals onAmazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, or Apple TV too.
We’ll even show you how you can create your own Hulu & Disney+ bundle to save.
Streaming Service Cyber Monday Deals
|Service
|Deal
|Savings
|Promo Code
|Available
|Deal Link
|Hulu
|$1.99 / mo. for a Year
|66% OFF
|No Code Required
|11/26-11/30
|Get The Deal
|Philo
|$5 OFF Your First Month
|25% OFF
|Code: CYBERMONDAY
|11/30
|Get The Deal
|Sling TV
|Buy One Month, Get One Free
|50% OFF
|No Code Required
|11/12-11/30
|Get The Deal
|Showtime
|Showtime For $8.99 For Life
|~20% OFF
|No Code Required
|11/25-11/30
|Get The Deal
|CBS All Access
|Get One Month Free
|100% OFF
|Code: TURKEY
|11/23-11/30
|Get The Deal
|MasterClass
|Get a Free Subscription, When You Gift One
|50% OFF
|No Code Required
|-
|Get The Deal
|CuriosityStream
|Annual Plan just $15
|25% OFF
|No Code Required
|11/30
|Get The Deal
|Netflix
|$100 Netflix Gift Card
|Get $10 Best Buy Bonus Card
|No Code Required
|11/30
|Get The Deal
Hulu
The Deal: $48 OFF
Get Hulu w/ Limited Commercials for just $1.99 a month for the next year
Today is the last day you can get Hulu’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal.
- Click here to activate the Hulu Cyber Monday Deal
- Select the Limited Time Offer
- Complete sign-up and get Hulu for $1.99 per month for the next year
Only new and returning subscribers (those who haven’t been a subscriber in the last year) — meaning that those who signed-up for the deal last year aren’t eligible.
Disney+ & Hulu Bundle
The Deal: $62 OFF
Get Disney+ & Hulu w/ Limited Commercials for just $7.82 a month for the next year
- Click here to sign-up for Hulu’s Cyber Monday Deal: $1.99 a month
- Click here to sign-up for Disney+: $69.99 a year (~$5.83 a month)
You can save $14 a year when you pre-pay for a year of Disney+. If you bundle it with the Hulu Black Friday Deal, you can get both services for just $7.82 per month for the next year.
Philo
The Deal: 25% OFF Your First Month
Get a 7-Day Free Trial, Then Take 25% OFF Your First Month
Philo is one the least expensive ways to get Live TV, with 60+ channels like Discovery, MTV, HGTV, Hallmark, and Food Network for just $20 a month. For a limited time, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial, then $5 off your first month.
- Click here to activate the deal
- It will automatically apply promo code: “CYBERMONDAY”
- You will get $5 off your first month
The deal is available to both new and returning subscribers.
Sling TV
The Deal: Buy One Month, Get One Free (up to $45 OFF)
Sign-up For Sling Orange, Blue, or Both and get your second month free
If you subscribe to a month of Sling TV, you will get your second month free. That means you can get Sling Orange ($30), Sling Blue ($30), or Sling Orange + Blue ($45) for 50% OFF two months.
- Click Here to sign-up for Sling TV
- Scroll down and select “Select This Offer”
- Select Your Package (Sling Orange, Blue, or Both)
- Complete Sign-Up
The deal is available to new subscribers.
Showtime
The Deal: Get ~20% OFF For Life
Get 30-Day Free Trial to Showtime, then only pay $8.99 a month for life
Get SHOWTIME for just $8.99 a month (normally $10.99) for life, after a 30-Day Free Trial.
- Click here to activate the offer
- Click “Start Free Trial”
- Add Your Payment Information
CBS All Access
The Deal: $10 OFF
Get 1 Free Month of CBS All Access (normally $10)
Normally, CBS All Access has a 7-day free trial, but right now you can now get a whole month free if you subscribe by December 2. The streaming service includes Live Access to your local CBS affiliate, Original Shows, and CBS series On-Demand.
- Click here to activate the deal
- Apply Coupon Code: TURKEY at Checkout
- You will get your first month free of either plan
MasterClass
The Deal: $180 OFF
Get a Free Subscription, When Gift a Subscription
Learn from experts like Gordon Ramsey, Usher, Christina Aguilera, Steve Martin, Malcolm Gladwell, and more.
For Black Friday, purchase an annual membership for $180, and then schedule delivery of the free membership to your family or friends.
- Click here to activate the deal
- Click “Get Started”
- Add Your Email & Payment Info
- Schedule For Your Gift Recipient
CuriosityStream
The Deal: 25% OFF
Get a 1-Year Subscription for $15 (normally $20)
Watch on-demand science, technology and nature documentary from the creator of Discovery Channel.
- Click here to activate the deal
- Select the Yearly Plan
- Complete Checkout
Netflix
The Deal: Get $10 Bonus Gift Card
Buy $100 Netflix Gift Card, Get $10 Best Buy Gift Card
If you’re already paying for a Netflix subscription, this is a great way to add a little bit of savings without having do do much work. At Best Buy, when you buy a $100 Netflix gift card, you’ll get a bonus $10 Best Buy gift card.
Streaming Device Cyber Monday Deals
|Device
|Deal
|Original Price
|Savings
|Deal Link
|Air TV Mini
|FREE w/ 1 Month of Sling
|$79.99
|-
|Get The Deal
|Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite
|$17.99
|$29.99
|40% OFF
|Get The Deal
|Amazon Fire TV Stick
|$27.99
|$39.99
|30% OFF
|Get The Deal
|Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
|$29.99
|$49.99
|40% OFF
|Get The Deal
|Amazon Fire TV Cube
|$79.99
|$119.99
|33% OFF
|Get The Deal
|Amazon Fire TV Recast (500 GB)
|$129.99
|$229.99
|43% OFF
|Get The Deal
|Amazon Fire TV Recast (1 TB)
|$179.99
|$279.99
|36% OFF
|Get The Deal
|Roku Premiere
|$24.99
|$39.99
|38% OFF
|Get The Deal
|Roku Streaming Stick+
|$29.99
|$49.99
|40% OFF
|Get The Deal
|Roku Ultra 2020
|$69.99
|$99.99
|30% OFF
|Get The Deal
|Roku Streambar
|$99.99
|$129.99
|23% OFF
|Get The Deal
|Chromecast with Google TV
|$89.99
|$133.99
|33% OFF
|Get The Deal
|Chromecast - 3rd Gen
|$18.99
|$29.99
|37% OFF
|Get The Deal
|NVIDIA SHIELD TV
|$129.99
|$149.99
|13% OFF
|Get The Deal
Fire TV 2020 Cyber Monday Deals
For just $17.99, you can get the all-new Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite (normally $29.99). But, if you want a remote that can control your power and volume, you should upgrade to the Amazon Fire TV Stick for $27.99 (normally $39.99)
For those that are looking a streaming device with 4K and Dolby Vision, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, hits a low at just $29.99 (normally $49.99).
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: $17.99 (normally $29.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: $27.99 (normally $39.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $29.99 (normally $49.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Cube: $79.99 (normally $119.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Recast 2-Tuner: $129.99 (normally $229.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Recast 4-Tuner: $179.99 (normally $279.99)
Roku 2020 Cyber Monday Deals
Not to be outdone by Amazon, Roku has some amazing Cyber Monday deals of their own. For Walmart shoppers, you can get their Roku SE for $17, which is a basic HD streaming player with simple remote.
- Roku Premiere: $24.99 (normally $39.99)
- Roku Streaming Stick+: $29.99 (normally $49.99)
- Roku Ultra - 2020: $69.99 (normally $99.99)
- Roku Streambar: $99.99 (normally $129.99)
However, the best value is their Roku Streaming Stick+ at just $29.99 (normally $49.99) that streams in 4K and includes their Remote with TV controls.
If you want their top-of-the-line, they are offering a $30 discount on the 2020 Roku Ultra. This is their most powerful streaming player ever and supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for the first time.
They are also offering a newly-launched Roku Streambar for just $99 (normally $129), which is a soundbar with a built-in 4K streaming player. It’s one of our favorite streaming devices that launched in 2020.
Android TV 2020 Cyber Monday Deals
Want a Free 4K streaming device? Sling TV is offering their AirTV Mini, which can stream in 4K and supports Dolby Vision, when you pre-pay for one-month of Sling TV ($30). Also, one of streamer’s favorites, the NVIDIA SHIELD TV will be just $129.99 (normally $149.99).
- AirTV Mini: FREE (normally $79.99) when you pre-pay for one-month of Sling TV
- NVIDIA Shield TV: $129.99 (normally $149.99)
- NVIDIA Shield Pro: $199.99 (no discount announced)
Chromecast 2020 Cyber Monday Deals
It’s been a big year for Chromecast, with the addition of the all-new Chromecast with Google TV. While there isn’t a Cyber Monday deal specifically, you can get the all-new Chromecast, along with 6 months of Netflix ($84 value) for just $90. Since it’s available to new and existing Netflix subscribers, you’re basically getting the device for $6!
If you’re looking for the Chromecast 3rd Gen to just cast from your phone to your TV, it’s hitting an all-time low for Cyber Monday 2020 at just $18.99.
- Chromecast - 3rd Gen: $18.99 (normally $29.99)
- Chromecast with Google TV + Netflix: $89.99 (normally $129.99)
Apple TV 2020 Cyber Monday Deals
Finding great deals on Apple TV devices on Cyber Monday has always been a challenge. Apple is offering a $50 gift card with the purchase of either the Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K. On top of that, if you’re willing to take one extra step, we’ll show you how you can get an Apple TV for just $90.
- Apple TV 4K: $179 (Get an $50 Apple Gift Card with Purchase)