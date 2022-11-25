 Skip to Content
Best 2022 Black Friday Deals For Streaming Services Without Ads

Jason Gurwin

While there are some incredible deals on streaming services for Black Friday 2022, most of them are on the ad-supported plans. If you are totally streaming services with commercials, we’ve pulled together a list of the Best Black Friday Deals on streaming services without ads.

1. Disney+ (No Ads) & Hulu (Ads) For $4.98 a Month For 12 Months

While the Hulu Black Friday Deal for $1.99 a month includes Hulu with Ads, by taking advantage of the deal – you will be eligible to add Disney+ (No Ads) for just $2.99/mo. more. So for just $4.98/mo. for 12 months, you’ll get Disney+ (No Ads) and Hulu – which is half the price of what Disney+ (No Ads) will be by itself starting in December.

How to Get Hulu + Disney+ For $4.98

  • Click here to activate Hulu Black Friday Deal
  • Click Get This Deal on Hulu
  • Complete sign-up and get Hulu for $1.99 per month for the next year
  • Then, follow instructions below to add Disney+ For Just $2.99/month ($4.98/mo Total)

How to Add Disney+ to Hulu For $2.99/mo.

So once, you subscribe to Hulu, how can you get Disney+ for just $2.99 a month? It’s simple.

  • Go to Your Profile in top right
  • Click “Account”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons” in the middle column
  • Scroll to the “Add-Ons” section
  • Select “Exclusive Offer: Disney+ for $2.99/mo.”
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the Disney+ App

Who’s Eligible For Disney+ $2.99/mo. Deal?

To be eligible, you need to be billed through Hulu, including those on Black Friday, Streaming Day, or Student subscriptions, are eligible if they do not already subscribe to Disney+ or ESPN+.

2. Get Peacock Premium Plus (No Ads) For $5.99 a Month For 12 Months

Peacock Premium is just $0.99 per month for the next year, but you can also save big if you want Peacock Premium Plus which is ad-free, allows offline downloads, and includes live access to your local NBC affiliate

With Peacock's Black Friday promo, you can get 40% OFF Peacock Premium Plus, which you can get for $5.99/mo. for the next 12 months (40% OFF).

How to Get 40% Off Peacock Premium Plus

  • Click here to Activate The Deal.
  • Select “Get Started.”
  • Select Peacock Premium Plus Monthly Plan.
  • Apply Promo Code: “SAVEBIG” at Checkout.
  • Enter payment details and click “Pay Now.”

3. Get Paramount+ (No Ads) For $4.16 a Month For 12 Months

The Paramount+ Black Friday deal includes 50% OFF All Annual Plans. That includes their cheapest plan with ads, or you can upgrade to their Premium Plan (No Ads) with the same discount.

With the 50% OFF promo, you can get the Paramount+ Premium Plan (Ad-Free) for just $49.99 for an entire year ($4.16/mo, pre-paid annually). The Paramount+ Premium Plan also includes offline downloads and access to your local CBS affiliate – so you can watch College Football, PGA Tour Golf, in addition to NFL games.

Get 50% Off Paramount+ Annual Plan

  • Click here to activate the deal.
  • You will get 50% off either the Essential or Premium annual plan
  • The coupon will automatically apply (if not, use Code: BFCM50).

4. Get Showtime (No Ads) & Paramount+ (No Ads) For $6.25 a Month For 12 Months

What might be an even greater value than getting just Paramount+ Premium Plan, is 50% OFF a bundle of Paramount+ and Showtime.

With the 50% OFF promo, you can get the Paramount+ Premium Plan (Ad-Free) & Showtime (Ad-Free) for just $74.99 for an entire year ($6.25/mo. pre-paid annually). You can now access all of your Showtime content directly from the Paramount+ interface.

Get 50% Off Paramount+ Annual Plan

  • Click here to activate the deal.
  • You will get 50% off either the Essential or Premium annual plan
  • The coupon will automatically apply (if not, use Code: BFCM50).
