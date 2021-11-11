Best Action Movies on Each Streaming Service: Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Hulu, Tubi, and More
Looking to add a little action to your life? The Streamable has cross-referenced Metacritc’s Top 100 Action Movies of All Time with the top streaming services to share where you can watch all the car chases, fight scenes, crazy stunts, and (of course) explosions. From Batman to Black Panther and beyond, we’ve got a movie for everyone.
There’s a good reason, HBO Max is our top choice for Best Streaming Service for Action Movies. It features a whopping 18 titles among Metacritic’s Top 100. No other service comes close.
Grab your remote, pop the popcorn, turn up the surround sound, and start streaming some action!
Best Action Movies on Netflix
Blade RunnerJune 25, 1982
In the smog-choked dystopian Los Angeles of 2019, blade runner Rick Deckard is called out of retirement to terminate a quartet of replicants who have escaped to Earth seeking their creator for a way to extend their short life spans.
SnowpiercerAugust 1, 2013
In a future where a failed global-warming experiment kills off most life on the planet, a class system evolves aboard the Snowpiercer, a train that travels around the globe via a perpetual-motion engine.
Django UnchainedDecember 25, 2012
With the help of a German bounty hunter, a freed slave sets out to rescue his wife from a brutal Mississippi plantation owner.
Best Action Movies on HBO Max
Seven SamuraiApril 26, 1954
A samurai answers a village’s request for protection after he falls on hard times. The town needs protection from bandits, so the samurai gathers six others to help him teach the people how to defend themselves, and the villagers provide the soldiers with food.
This ultra-influential Kurosawa film is Metacritic’s #1 action movie of all time. Toshiro Mifune is amazing in this one. It was later remade as a western - “The Magnificent Seven.”
North by NorthwestJuly 8, 1959
Advertising man Roger Thornhill is mistaken for a spy, triggering a deadly cross-country chase.
Metacritic’s #2 action movie is a Hitchcock classic.
DunkirkJuly 19, 2017
The story of the miraculous evacuation of Allied soldiers from Belgium, Britain, Canada and France, who were cut off and surrounded by the German army from the beaches and harbour of Dunkirk between May 26th and June 4th 1940 during World War II.
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the KingDecember 1, 2003
Aragorn is revealed as the heir to the ancient kings as he, Gandalf and the other members of the broken fellowship struggle to save Gondor from Sauron’s forces. Meanwhile, Frodo and Sam take the ring closer to the heart of Mordor, the dark lord’s realm.
YojimboApril 25, 1961
A nameless ronin, or samurai with no master, enters a small village in feudal Japan where two rival businessmen are struggling for control of the local gambling trade. Taking the name Sanjuro Kuwabatake, the ronin convinces both silk merchant Tazaemon and sake merchant Tokuemon to hire him as a personal bodyguard, then artfully sets in motion a full-scale gang war between the two ambitious and unscrupulous men.
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the RingDecember 18, 2001
Young hobbit Frodo Baggins, after inheriting a mysterious ring from his uncle Bilbo, must leave his home in order to keep it from falling into the hands of its evil creator. Along the way, a fellowship is formed to protect the ringbearer and make sure that the ring arrives at its final destination: Mt. Doom, the only place where it can be destroyed.
Mad Max: Fury RoadMay 13, 2015
An apocalyptic story set in the furthest reaches of our planet, in a stark desert landscape where humanity is broken, and most everyone is crazed fighting for the necessities of life. Within this world exist two rebels on the run who just might be able to restore order.
Assault on Precinct 13November 5, 1976
The lone inhabitants of an abandoned police station are under attack by the overwhelming numbers of a seemingly unstoppable street gang.
The Lord of the Rings: The Two TowersDecember 18, 2002
Frodo and Sam are trekking to Mordor to destroy the One Ring of Power while Gimli, Legolas and Aragorn search for the orc-captured Merry and Pippin. All along, nefarious wizard Saruman awaits the Fellowship members at the Orthanc Tower in Isengard.
HeroJuly 22, 2002
One man defeated three assassins who sought to murder the most powerful warlord in pre-unified China.
The Iron GiantAugust 6, 1999
In the small town of Rockwell, Maine in October 1957, a giant metal machine befriends a nine-year-old boy and ultimately finds its humanity by unselfishly saving people from their own fears and prejudices.
The Dark KnightJuly 14, 2008
Batman raises the stakes in his war on crime. With the help of Lt. Jim Gordon and District Attorney Harvey Dent, Batman sets out to dismantle the remaining criminal organizations that plague the streets. The partnership proves to be effective, but they soon find themselves prey to a reign of chaos unleashed by a rising criminal mastermind known to the terrified citizens of Gotham as the Joker.
-
Enter the DragonAugust 17, 1973
A martial artist agrees to spy on a reclusive crime lord using his invitation to a tournament there as cover.
-
Kill Bill: Vol. 2April 16, 2004
The Bride unwaveringly continues on her roaring rampage of revenge against the band of assassins who had tried to kill her and her unborn child. She visits each of her former associates one-by-one, checking off the victims on her Death List Five until there’s nothing left to do … but kill Bill.
-
Superman IIDecember 4, 1980
Three escaped criminals from the planet Krypton test the Man of Steel’s mettle. Led by General Zod, the Kryptonians take control of the White House and partner with Lex Luthor to destroy Superman and rule the world. But Superman, who attempts to make himself human in order to get closer to Lois, realizes he has a responsibility to save the planet.
-
Midnight FamilyMarch 29, 2019
In Mexico City, the government operates fewer than 45 emergency ambulances for a population of 9 million. This has spawned an underground industry of for-profit ambulances often run by people with little or no training or certification. An exception in this ethically fraught, cutthroat industry, the Ochoa family struggles to keep their financial needs from jeopardizing the people in their care. When a crackdown by corrupt police pushes the family into greater hardship, they face increasing moral dilemmas even as they continue providing essential emergency medical services.
-
SupermanDecember 13, 1978
Mild-mannered Clark Kent works as a reporter at the Daily Planet alongside his crush, Lois Lane. Clark must summon his superhero alter-ego when the nefarious Lex Luthor launches a plan to take over the world.
Best Action Movies on Prime Video
RanJune 1, 1985
With Ran, legendary director Akira Kurosawa reimagines Shakespeare’s King Lear as a singular historical epic set in sixteenth-century Japan. Majestic in scope, the film is Kurosawa’s late-life masterpiece, a profound examination of the folly of war and the crumbling of one family under the weight of betrayal, greed, and the insatiable thirst for power.
Kurosawa in color? Sign us up! The great director’s last film is a take on Shakespeare’s King Lear.
-
High NoonJune 9, 1952
Will Kane, the sheriff of a small town in New Mexico, learns a notorious outlaw he put in jail has been freed, and will be arriving on the noon train. Knowing the outlaw and his gang are coming to kill him, Kane is determined to stand his ground, so he attempts to gather a posse from among the local townspeople.
-
Drug WarNovember 15, 2012
The taciturn police commander Zhang leads an undercover drugs team and in his continuous battle against the ubiquitous drug barons, takes up arms against his arch enemy, Timmy Choi. When he gets hold of Choi, he makes a deal with him: in exchange for his life (in China you can get the death penalty for producing only 50 grams of drugs) the young criminal will help the police infiltrate a sizeable drug network.
-
Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a TimeMarch 8, 2021
In the aftermath of the Fourth Impact, stranded without their Evangelions, Shinji, Asuka, and Rei find refuge in one of the rare pockets of humanity that still exist on the ruined planet Earth. There, each of them live a life far different from their days as an Evangelion pilot. However, the danger to the world is far from over. A new impact is looming on the horizon—one that will prove to be the true end of Evangelion.
-
Casino RoyaleNovember 14, 2006
Le Chiffre, a banker to the world’s terrorists, is scheduled to participate in a high-stakes poker game in Montenegro, where he intends to use his winnings to establish his financial grip on the terrorist market. M sends Bond—on his maiden mission as a 00 Agent—to attend this game and prevent Le Chiffre from winning. With the help of Vesper Lynd and Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), Bond enters the most important poker game in his already dangerous career.
Daniel Craig jumps into the role of James Bond and gives the franchise a much-needed revamp. This Bond is more grounded, and clearly influenced by the Jason Bourne movies.
- Director: Martin Campbell
- James Bond: Daniel Craig
- Villain(s): Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen)
Mr. White (Jesper Christensen)
Adolph Gettler (Richard Sammel)
- Bond Girl(s): Vesper Lynd (Eva Green)
- Theme Song: “You Know My Name” by Chris Cornell
- Soundtrack Composer: David Arnold
Best Action Movies on Disney+
The IncrediblesOctober 27, 2004
Bob Parr has given up his superhero days to log in time as an insurance adjuster and raise his three children with his formerly heroic wife in suburbia. But when he receives a mysterious assignment, it’s time to get back into costume.
Star WarsMay 25, 1977
Princess Leia is captured and held hostage by the evil Imperial forces in their effort to take over the galactic Empire. Venturesome Luke Skywalker and dashing captain Han Solo team together with the loveable robot duo R2-D2 and C-3PO to rescue the beautiful princess and restore peace and justice in the Empire.
-
Black PantherFebruary 13, 2018
King T’Challa returns home to the reclusive, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to serve as his country’s new leader. However, T’Challa soon finds that he is challenged for the throne by factions within his own country as well as without. Using powers reserved to Wakandan kings, T’Challa assumes the Black Panther mantle to join with ex-girlfriend Nakia, the queen-mother, his princess-kid sister, members of the Dora Milaje (the Wakandan ‘special forces’) and an American secret agent, to prevent Wakanda from being dragged into a world war.
-
Star Wars: The Last JediDecember 13, 2017
Rey develops her newly discovered abilities with the guidance of Luke Skywalker, who is unsettled by the strength of her powers. Meanwhile, the Resistance prepares to do battle with the First Order.
This one is controversial. With an incredible Metacritic score of 84, that makes it the site’s 46th best action movie of all time. Your mileage may vary.
-
AvatarDecember 10, 2009
In the 22nd century, a paraplegic Marine is dispatched to the moon Pandora on a unique mission, but becomes torn between following orders and protecting an alien civilization.
-
The Empire Strikes BackMay 20, 1980
The epic saga continues as Luke Skywalker, in hopes of defeating the evil Galactic Empire, learns the ways of the Jedi from aging master Yoda. But Darth Vader is more determined than ever to capture Luke. Meanwhile, rebel leader Princess Leia, cocky Han Solo, Chewbacca, and droids C-3PO and R2-D2 are thrown into various stages of capture, betrayal and despair.
-
MoanaNovember 23, 2016
In Ancient Polynesia, when a terrible curse incurred by Maui reaches an impetuous Chieftain’s daughter’s island, she answers the Ocean’s call to seek out the demigod to set things right.
-
Incredibles 2June 14, 2018
Elastigirl springs into action to save the day, while Mr. Incredible faces his greatest challenge yet – taking care of the problems of his three children.
Best Action Movies on Hulu
13 AssassinsSeptember 9, 2010
A bravado period action film set at the end of Japan’s feudal era in which a group of unemployed samurai are enlisted to bring down a sadistic lord and prevent him from ascending to the throne and plunging the country into a war-torn future.
-
Riders of JusticeNovember 19, 2020
Markus, a deployed military man, has to go home to his teenage daughter, Mathilde, when his wife dies in a tragic train accident. It seems to be plain bad luck – but it turns out that it might have been a carefully orchestrated assassination, which his wife ended up being a random casualty of.
-
SkyfallOctober 25, 2012
When Bond’s latest assignment goes gravely wrong and agents around the world are exposed, MI6 is attacked forcing M to relocate the agency. These events cause her authority and position to be challenged by Gareth Mallory, the new Chairman of the Intelligence and Security Committee. With MI6 now compromised from both inside and out, M is left with one ally she can trust: Bond. 007 takes to the shadows - aided only by field agent, Eve - following a trail to the mysterious Silva, whose lethal and hidden motives have yet to reveal themselves.
Ralph Fiennes begins his run as M in this film.
This movie features the only Bond theme song to win the Academy Award for Best Original Song. It also features cinematography from the legendary Roger Deakins.
- Director: Sam Mendes
- James Bond: Daniel Craig
- Villain(s): Tiago “Raoul Silva” Rodriguez (Javier Bardem)
- Bond Girl(s): Bond’s Lover (Tonia Sotiropoulou)
Sévérine (Bérénice Marlohe)
- Theme Song: “Skyfall” by Adele
- Soundtrack Composer: Thomas Newman
Woman at WarMay 22, 2018
Halla declares a one-woman-war on the local aluminium industry. She is prepared to risk everything to protect the pristine Icelandic Highlands she loves… Until an orphan unexpectedly enters her life.
Best Action Movies on Showtime
-
AliensJuly 18, 1986
When Ripley’s life pod is found by a salvage crew over 50 years later, she finds that terraformers are on the very planet where they found the alien species. The company has also sent a family of colonists out to investigate her story… and have since lost all contact. Directed by James Cameron, Aliens takes a small sidestep from the horror genre and goes for a more sci-fi action approach as Ripley and the colonial marines return to the feared planet and search for answers. This endlessly quotable flick is enjoyable every time you see it.
According to legend, Cameron landed the directing job by writing “Alien” on a dry erase board. Then adding an “s” so it said “Aliens.” And then he drew two lines through the “s” - “Alien$.”
-
BacurauAugust 29, 2019
Bacurau, a small town in the Brazilian sertão, mourns the loss of its matriarch, Carmelita, who lived to be 94. Days later, its inhabitants notice that their community has vanished from most maps.
-
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the WorldNovember 14, 2003
After an abrupt and violent encounter with a French warship inflicts severe damage upon his ship, a captain of the British Royal Navy begins a chase over two oceans to capture or destroy the enemy, though he must weigh his commitment to duty and ferocious pursuit of glory against the safety of his devoted crew, including the ship’s thoughtful surgeon, his best friend.
-
Best Action Movies on Paramount+
Mission: Impossible - FalloutJuly 13, 2018
When an IMF mission ends badly, the world is faced with dire consequences. As Ethan Hunt takes it upon himself to fulfill his original briefing, the CIA begin to question his loyalty and his motives. The IMF team find themselves in a race against time, hunted by assassins while trying to prevent a global catastrophe.
You can see all the Tom Cruise “Mission: Impossible” movies on Paramount+.
-
Raiders of the Lost ArkJune 12, 1981
When Dr. Indiana Jones – the tweed-suited professor who just happens to be a celebrated archaeologist – is hired by the government to locate the legendary Ark of the Covenant, he finds himself up against the entire Nazi regime.
-
Star TrekMay 6, 2009
The fate of the galaxy rests in the hands of bitter rivals. One, James Kirk, is a delinquent, thrill-seeking Iowa farm boy. The other, Spock, a Vulcan, was raised in a logic-based society that rejects all emotion. As fiery instinct clashes with calm reason, their unlikely but powerful partnership is the only thing capable of leading their crew through unimaginable danger, boldly going where no one has gone before. The human adventure has begun again.
-
Best Action Movies on STARZ
-
Zero Dark ThirtyDecember 19, 2012
A chronicle of the decade-long hunt for al-Qaeda terrorist leader Osama bin Laden after the September 2001 attacks, and his death at the hands of the Navy S.E.A.L. Team 6 in May, 2011.
-
Crouching Tiger, Hidden DragonJuly 6, 2000
Two warriors in pursuit of a stolen sword and a notorious fugitive are led to an impetuous, physically-skilled, teenage nobleman’s daughter, who is at a crossroads in her life.
-
Captain PhillipsOctober 10, 2013
The true story of Captain Richard Phillips and the 2009 hijacking by Somali pirates of the US-flagged MV Maersk Alabama, the first American cargo ship to be hijacked in two hundred years.
-
District 9August 5, 2009
Thirty years ago, aliens arrive on Earth. Not to conquer or give aid, but to find refuge from their dying planet. Separated from humans in a South African area called District 9, the aliens are managed by Multi-National United, which is unconcerned with the aliens’ welfare but will do anything to master their advanced technology. When a company field agent contracts a mysterious virus that begins to alter his DNA, there is only one place he can hide: District 9.
Best Action Movies on Peacock
-
The Hurt LockerOctober 10, 2008
Forced to play a dangerous game of cat-and-mouse in the chaos of war, an elite Army bomb squad unit must come together in a city where everyone is a potential enemy and every object could be a deadly bomb.
-
The Bourne UltimatumAugust 3, 2007
Bourne is brought out of hiding once again by reporter Simon Ross who is trying to unveil Operation Blackbriar, an upgrade to Project Treadstone, in a series of newspaper columns. Information from the reporter stirs a new set of memories, and Bourne must finally uncover his dark past while dodging The Company’s best efforts to eradicate him.
Best Action Movies on AMC+
-
LooperSeptember 26, 2012
In the futuristic action thriller Looper, time travel will be invented but it will be illegal and only available on the black market. When the mob wants to get rid of someone, they will send their target 30 years into the past where a looper, a hired gun, like Joe is waiting to mop up. Joe is getting rich and life is good until the day the mob decides to close the loop, sending back Joe’s future self for assassination.
-
-
-
-
MandySeptember 13, 2018
The Shadow Mountains, 1983. Red and Mandy lead a loving and peaceful existence; but when their pine-scented haven is savagely destroyed, Red is catapulted into a phantasmagoric journey filled with bloody vengeance and laced with fire.
Best Action Movies on IMDb TV (Free)
-
-
-
Battle RoyaleDecember 16, 2000
In the future, the Japanese government captures a class of ninth-grade students and forces them to kill each other under the revolutionary “Battle Royale” act.
Best Action Movies on Tubi (Free)
-
The FugitiveAugust 6, 1993
Wrongfully convicted of murdering his wife and sentenced to death, Richard Kimble escapes from the law in an attempt to find the real killer and clear his name.
-
-
‘71October 10, 2014
A young British soldier must find his way back to safety after his unit accidentally abandons him during a riot in the streets of Belfast.
-
-
Hell and Back AgainOctober 4, 2011
What does it mean to lead men in war? What does it mean to come home? Hell and Back Again is a cinematically revolutionary film that asks and answers these questions with a power and intimacy no previous film about the conflict in Afghanistan has been able to achieve. It is a masterpiece in the cinema of war.
-
-
The AssassinAugust 27, 2015
A female assassin during the Tang Dynasty begins to question her loyalties when she falls in love with one of her targets.