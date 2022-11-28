Best Best Black Friday Streaming Deals Still Available For Cyber Monday 2022

Black Friday may have come and gone, but there are still some amazing streaming deals still available for Cyber Monday 2022 –– but most of them end tonight, Nov. 28. Whether you want Hulu for $1.99 per month, Peacock for $0.99 per month, HBO Max for $1.99/mo, or 50% off Paramount+ and Showtime – this is your last chance.

We’ll go through all of the biggest streaming deals still available for Cyber Monday 2022 and how you can get them. Whether you want an on-demand streaming service or one to watch Live TV – we got you covered.

The Best Cyber Monday Streaming Deals on On-Demand Services

The Best Cyber Monday Streaming Deals on Live TV Services

The Deal Normal Price Deal Link Philo First Month For $5, After 7-Day Free Trial $25 Get The Deal Sling TV 50% OFF + Free Fire Stick Lite $40 Get The Deal NBA League Pass 50% OFF Season Plan $100 Get The Deal

How to Get The Best Cyber Monday Streaming Deals

1. Get Hulu For $1.99 a Month For 12 Months

How to Get Hulu Deal.

Click here to activate Hulu Black Friday Deal.

Click Get This Deal on Hulu.

Complete sign-up and get Hulu for $1.99 per month for the next year.

Get The Deal $1.99 / mo. | normally $7.99 hulu.com Black Friday Deal Save $72 on the Hulu Limited Commercials Plan

What You Get WIth Hulu

With Hulu, you can get next-day access to shows on ABC and FOX like “The Bachelor,” “The Resident”, “Abbot Elementary,” and “Family Guy.” You’ll also get Hulu Original series like “The Handmaid’s Tale,”

Only Murders in the Building,” “The Dropout,” “The Bear,” and Academy Award-winning films like “Parasite” and “Palm Springs.”

2. Get Disney+ For $2.99 a Month For 12 Months

You must first subscribe to Hulu before you can add Disney+ for $2.99 per month

How to Add Disney+ to Hulu For $2.99/mo.

So once, you subscribe to Hulu, how can you get Disney+ for just $2.99 a month? It’s simple.

Go to Your Profile in the top right.

Click “Account.”

Click “Manage Add-Ons” in the middle column.

Scroll to the “Add-Ons” section.

Select “Exclusive Offer: Disney+ for $2.99/mo.”

Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log into the Disney+ App.

Get The Deal $1.99 / mo. | normally $7.99 hulu.com Add Disney+ to Hulu For $2.99 a month

What You Get with Disney+

With Disney+, you’ll get the full streaming library of Disney, Marvel, Stars Wars, Pixar, Nat Geo, and more. You’ll also get original series like “Andor,” “Ms. Marvel,” and “Willow.”

3. Get Peacock Premium for $0.99 per Month For 12 Months

How to Get Peacock Deal

Click Here to Activate The Deal.

Select “Get Started.”

Select Peacock Premium Monthly Plan.

Apply Promo Code: “SAVEBIG” at Checkout.

Enter payment details and click “Pay Now.”

Get The Deal $0.99 | normally $4.99 peacocktv.com Get Peacock Premium for JUST $0.99 a Month For 12 Months with Code: SAVEBIG. Limited Time Offer. Eligibility restrictions and terms apply.

If you want your local NBC affiliate, No Ads, and offline downloads, you could upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus for $5 more.

What You Get with Peacock

With Peacock, you can stream the latest NBC and Bravo shows, live Hallmark channels, “The Office,” “Sunday Night Football,” Premier League soccer, Notre Dame football, every WWE PPV event, and every World Cup match in Spanish.

4. Get Paramount+ & Showtime For $4.99 a Month For 12 Months

For just $59.99 for an entire year ($4.99 per month, pre-paid-annually), you can access both Paramount+ Essential Plan and Showtime (No Ads). If you prefer, you can get just Paramount+ Essential for just $24.99 for an entire year ($2.08 per month). You can also get Paramount+ Premium for $49.99 a year ($4.16/mo.), which is ad-free and includes offline downloads, and your local CBS affiliate.

How to Get Paramount+ & Showtime Deal

Click here to activate the offer.

Click “Continue.”

Select the Checkbox to Display Annual Plans.

Select “Limited Commercials” or “Commercial Free.”

Create or Log Into Your Paramount+ Account.

If it’s not already added, use code BFCM50.

Add payment and select “Start Paramount+.”

Get the Deal $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com Get 50% OFF a full year of Paramount+ with Code: BFCM50

What You Get with Paramount+ and Showtime

With this special deal, you can re-watch “Top Gun” or stream “Top Gun: Maverick” when it is released on Dec. 22. You can also catch recently released films like “The Lost City,” “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” “Jackass Forever,” or “South Park: The Streaming Wars.” If you already wrapped up “Yellowstone,” you can now stream the western’s prequel series “1883,” which is only available on Paramount+.

With Paramount+ you can watch:

Your NFL on CBS games all season long.

The SEC on CBS “Game of The Week.”

Every Italian Serie A, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League game.

Your local CBS affiliate (with Premium Plan, which is included in this offer).

5. Get HBO Max for $1.99 per Month for 3 Months

This is the only deal that isn’t for an entire year. But, if you want to binge “House of The Dragon” or the latest season of “White Lotus” this is a great option. While it is for their ad-supported plan, there are no ads on HBO Original Series.

How to Get HBO Max Deal

Click Here to activate the offer.

Click “Sign Up Now.”

Create Your Account.

Select the HBO Max with Ads.

Add Your Payment Information.

Click “Start Subscription.”

Get The Deal $1.99/month | normally $9.99 hbomax.com Get HBO Max For Just $1.99 a Month For the Next 3 Months Through November 30th

6. Get the First Month of Philo for $5, After a 7-Day Free Trial

From Black Friday through Wednesday, Nov. 30, Philo is offering 80% off your first month (a $20 savings), after a seven-day free trial with promo code: thanks.

How to Get a Month of Philo for $5

Click here to activate the 80% off offer. Click “I Have a Redemption Code” and enter the code “thanks.” Enter your mobile number or email. Add your payment information. Subscribe for your seven-day free trial.

Get The Deal $25 / month philo.com Get Your First Month of Philo For Just $5 (80% OFF), After 7-Day Free Trial w/ Code: thanks.

What You Get with Philo

With the deal, you’ll have access to 60+ channels of live TV, including A&E, AMC, BET, Comedy Central, Discovery, Food Network, Hallmark Channel, HGTV, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, and VH1. With the promo code, you can watch the entire season of “Yellowstone” Season 5 for just $5.

7. Get 50% OFF Sling TV + Free Extras + Free Fire Stick Lite

Get $10 Off, a Free Lifestyle Extra, and a Free Amazon Fire Stick Lite

For Cyber Monday, you can get 50% OFF Your first month of Sling TV and Free Fire TV Stick Lite ($29.99 value).

On top of that, you’ll get DVR Plus (200 Hour DVR), Lifestyle Extra, which includes Hallmark, and their Premium Pass, which includes Showtime, Epix, and STARZ for free for a month. In total, you are getting $65 in freebies including the device.

Get The Deal $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

What You Get with Sling TV

With the deal, you can choose either Sling Orange or Blue for just $30, which is a great option to stream live sports on ESPN (Sling Orange) or FOX, FS1, or the NFL Network (Sling Blue). Sling is the least expensive way to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

8. Get 50% NBA League Pass

If you’ve been waiting to sign-up for NBA League Pass, they are making it awfully temping this Black Friday. Through Cyber Monday Nov. 28, you can get NBA League Pass for the rest of the season for just $50. This is the biggest discount they’ve ever offered on NBA League Pass.

How to Get a 50% OFF NBA League Pass

Click here to activate the offer.

Select “NBA League Pass.”

Create Your Account.

Complete Payment.

Get The Deal $50 / year | normally $100 nba.com Get 50% NBA League Pass

What You Get with NBA League Pass

With NBA League Pass, you will get every out-of-market game for all NBA teams. You won’t be able to stream nationally televised games on ABC, ESPN, and TNT, as well as games available in your local market that are blacked out.

Since NBA TV is now included, you will also get a 24/7 feed of NBA TV. In addition to live games, you will also get all their studio shows.

With NBA League Pass, you can choose the home and away feed. They also have in-stream advanced stats, so you can check the players’ and teams’ performance without leaving the stream. After the game, you will have access to full-length and 10-min condensed replays. For those games that are blacked out, you will get on-demand access 3 days after the broadcast.