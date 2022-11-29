Best Best Black Friday Streaming Device Deals Still Available For Holiday Season

If you were too busy this to score an upgrade to your streaming set-up on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, you can still save big for this holiday season. You can still get up to 50% OFF Roku and Fire TV streaming players, and savings on Chromecast with Google TV and Apple TV devices.

You’ll also discover that some of these devices also include free streaming service trials, so there’s an added incentive to pick up something new. Most of these deals run for just a few more days, so don’t miss your chance.

You can generally get the same savings whether you shop at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, or Walmart, so if it is sold out at one store, you can try another.

Roku 2022 Holiday Deals

Roku 2022 Holiday Deals

If you go with a Roku, you’ll get the most popular streaming interface and tons of streaming options. You’ll also get 30 days free of HBO Max, along with a 3 Month Free Trial of Apple TV+.

Their best deal is on their recently released Roku Streaming Stick 4K, which is now available for just $24.99 (normally $49.99), which is $5 cheaper than last Black Friday.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Roku also dropped the price of their Roku Streambar to its lowest price ever, to just $79.99 (normally $129.99), which matches Black Friday last year. The device combines a soundbar and 4K streaming player in a single compact device.

Roku Streaming Streambar

If you want Roku’s top-of-the-line option, the company is offering a $30 discount on the Roku Ultra. The recently updated device is Roku’s most powerful streaming player ever and supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. It also now includes the Roku Voice Remote Pro, which offers hands-free control and a rechargeable battery.

Roku Ultra

At just $17.99, the least expensive option is the most recently released Roku device, the 2022 Roku Express. The major difference between the Roku Express and the Express 4K, is that it streams in HD and doesn’t include a remote with TV controls.

Roku Express (2022)

Fire TV 2022 Holiday Deals

Just like last year, Amazon’s best deal is on Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, which is just $24.99 (normally $49.99) – a 50% savings for the holiday season. The Fire TV Stick 4K supports 4K, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos audio, and comes with their all-new Alexa remote which has shortcut buttons for Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix.

Amazon Fire Stick 4K

If you don’t need a 4K Streaming Device, you can get Amazon Fire TV Stick for just $19.99 (normally $39.99) and Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for just $14.99 (normally $29.99), which is at an all-time low.

Amazon Fire Stick

If you want the most powerful Fire Stick, you can get the all-new Fire TV Stick Max, which is available for $34.99 (normally $54.99).

Amazon Fire Stick Max

One of the biggest discounts is on the previous generation of Amazon Fire TV Cube, which, at just $59.99, is 50% off its regular $119.99 price. The device combines an Amazon Echo and Fire TV in a single device.

Amazon Fire TV Cube (Last Gen)

Chromecast 2022 Holiday Deals

Google now has two different Chromecast devices, Chromecast with Google TV, and the recently recently Chromecast HD – which is identical, but is less expensive since it only streams in HD. Fortunately, both devices are on sale for Black Friday 2022.

The recently release Chromecast HD is only $18, which is 40% off its normal price of $29.99. If you want the upgraded Chromecast 4K, it is on sale for $39.99, which is 20% OFF its normal pricing.

Chromecast HD

Apple TV 2022 Holiday Deals

Finding great deals on Apple TV devices on Black Friday has always been a challenge. In the past, Apple has offered up to a $50 Gift Card with a purchase of an Apple TV device. However, since they just launched new Apple TV 4K devices, they won’t be offering that this year. For now, you can still get ~$5 OFF the latest Apple TV devices.