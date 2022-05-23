Best Comedy Movies on Hulu When You Need a Good Laugh

September 25, 1987

In this enchantingly cracked fairy tale, the beautiful Princess Buttercup and the dashing Westley must overcome staggering odds to find happiness amid six-fingered swordsmen, murderous princes, Sicilians and rodents of unusual size. But even death can’t stop these true lovebirds from triumphing.

This is an endlessly quotable classic. It’s a perfect blend of comedy, fantasy, action, and love conquering all odds.