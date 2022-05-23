Best Comedy Movies on Hulu When You Need a Good Laugh
If you’re looking for laughs, you’ll find them on Hulu. This powerhouse streaming service is packed with outstanding comedies, and you can watch them all with a free trial. Whether you like romantic comedies, wild parodies, high-concept sci-fi silliness, or gal pal goofiness, Hulu has it all.
Great Comedies on Hulu
The Princess BrideSeptember 25, 1987
In this enchantingly cracked fairy tale, the beautiful Princess Buttercup and the dashing Westley must overcome staggering odds to find happiness amid six-fingered swordsmen, murderous princes, Sicilians and rodents of unusual size. But even death can’t stop these true lovebirds from triumphing.
This is an endlessly quotable classic. It’s a perfect blend of comedy, fantasy, action, and love conquering all odds.
Director Rob Reiner leads an all-star cast featuring Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin, Chris Sarandon, Christopher Guest, Wallace Shawn, André the Giant, Peter Falk, Billy Crystal, and Fred Savage.
Palm SpringsJuly 10, 2020
When carefree Nyles and reluctant maid of honor Sarah have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, things get complicated when they find themselves unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other.
This critically acclaimed time loop comedy stars Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, and J. K. Simmons.
Pretty WomanMarch 23, 1990
When a millionaire wheeler-dealer enters a business contract with a Hollywood hooker Vivian Ward, he loses his heart in the bargain.
Forgetting Sarah MarshallApril 17, 2008
When Sarah Marshall dumps aspiring musician Peter Bretter for rock star Aldous Snow, Peter’s world comes crashing down. His best friend suggests that Peter should get away from everything and to fly off to Hawaii to escape all his problems. After arriving in Hawaii and meeting the beautiful Rachel Jansen, Peter is shocked to see not only Aldous Snow in Hawaii, but also Sarah Marshall.
Dazed and ConfusedSeptember 24, 1993
The adventures of a group of Texas teens on their last day of school in 1976, centering on student Randall Floyd, who moves easily among stoners, jocks and geeks. Floyd is a star athlete, but he also likes smoking weed, which presents a conundrum when his football coach demands he sign a “no drugs” pledge.
DodgeBall: A True Underdog StoryJune 18, 2004
When megalomaniacal White Goodman, the owner of a trendy, high-end fitness center, makes a move to take over the struggling local gym run by happy-go-lucky Pete La Fleur, there’s only one way for La Fleur to fight back: dodgeball. Aided by a dodgeball guru and Goodman’s attorney, La Fleur and his rag-tag team of underdogs launch a knock-down, drag-out battle in which the winner takes all.
The Breakfast ClubFebruary 15, 1985
Five high school students from different walks of life endure a Saturday detention under a power-hungry principal. The disparate group includes rebel John, princess Claire, outcast Allison, brainy Brian and Andrew, the jock. Each has a chance to tell his or her story, making the others see them a little differently — and when the day ends, they question whether school will ever be the same.
Despicable MeJuly 8, 2010
Villainous Gru lives up to his reputation as a despicable, deplorable and downright unlikable guy when he hatches a plan to steal the moon from the sky. But he has a tough time staying on task after three orphans land in his care.
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox StoryDecember 21, 2007
Following a childhood tragedy, Dewey Cox follows a long and winding road to music stardom. Dewey perseveres through changing musical styles, an addiction to nearly every drug known and bouts of uncontrollable rage.
The Other GuysAugust 6, 2010
Unlike their heroic counterparts on the force, desk-bound NYPD detectives Gamble and Hoitz garner no headlines as they work day to day. When a seemingly minor case turns out to be a big deal, the two cops get the opportunity to finally prove to their comrades that they have the right stuff.
White Men Can't JumpMarch 26, 1992
Billy Hoyle and Sidney Deane are an unlikely pair of basketball hustlers. They team up to con their way across the courts of Los Angeles, playing a game that’s fast dangerous - and funny.
Easy ASeptember 16, 2010
Olive, an average high school student, sees her below-the-radar existence turn around overnight once she decides to use the school’s gossip grapevine to advance her social standing. Now her classmates are turning against her and the school board is becoming concerned, including her favorite teacher and the distracted guidance counselor. With the support of her hilariously idiosyncratic parents and a little help from a long-time crush, Olive attempts to take on her notorious new identity and crush the rumor mill once and for all.
BooksmartMay 24, 2019
Two academic teenage superstars realize, on the eve of their high school graduation, that they should have worked less and played more. Determined to never fall short of their peers, the girls set out on a mission to cram four years of fun into one night.
Olivia Wilde directs this funny, touching coming-of-age movie starring Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein.
Get Him to the GreekJune 4, 2010
Pinnacle records has the perfect plan to get their sinking company back on track: a comeback concert in LA featuring Aldous Snow, a fading rockstar who has dropped off the radar in recent years. Record company intern Aaron Green is faced with the monumental task of bringing his idol, out of control rock star Aldous Snow, back to LA for his comeback show.
HitchFebruary 11, 2005
Dating coach Alex ‘Hitch’ Hitchens mentors a bumbling client, Albert, who hopes to win the heart of the glamorous Allegra Cole. While Albert makes progress, Hitch faces his own romantic setbacks when proven techniques fail to work on Sara Melas, a tabloid reporter digging for dirt on Allegra Cole’s love life. When Sara discovers Hitch’s connection to Albert – now Allegra’s boyfriend – it threatens to destroy both relationships.
Me, Myself & IreneJune 22, 2000
Rhode Island State Trooper Charlie Baileygates has a multiple personality disorder. One personality is crazy and aggressive, while the other is more friendly and laid back. Both of these personalities fall in love with the same woman named Irene after Charlie loses his medication.
Barb & Star Go to Vista Del MarMarch 29, 2021
The story of best friends Barb and Star, who leave their small midwestern town for the first time to go on vacation in Vista Del Mar, Florida, where they soon find themselves tangled up in adventure, love, and a villain’s evil plot to kill everyone in town.
Comedy partners Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo star in this off-the-wall movie.
Fever PitchApril 6, 2005
Lindsay is stuck in the middle of her relationship with Ben and his passion for the Boston Red Sox.
Ingrid Goes WestAugust 11, 2017
Ingrid becomes obsessed with a social network star named Taylor Sloane who seemingly has a perfect life. But when Ingrid decides to drop everything and move west to be Taylor’s friend, her behaviour turns unsettling and dangerous.
As Good as It GetsDecember 19, 1997
New York City. Melvin Udall, a cranky, bigoted, obsessive-compulsive writer, finds his life turned upside down when neighboring gay artist Simon is hospitalized and his dog is entrusted to Melvin. In addition, Carol, the only waitress who will tolerate him, must leave work to care for her sick son, making it impossible for Melvin to eat breakfast.
JunoDecember 5, 2007
Faced with an unplanned pregnancy, an offbeat young woman makes an unusual decision regarding her unborn child.
Hot Shots! Part DeuxMay 21, 1993
Topper Harley is found to be working as an odd-job-man in a monastery. The CIA want him to lead a rescue mission into Iraq, to rescue the last rescue team, who went in to rescue the last rescue team—who went in to rescue hostages left behind after Desert Storm.
Big Time AdolescenceMarch 13, 2020
A seemingly bright and mostly innocent 16-year-old named Mo attempts to navigate high school under the guidance of his best friend Zeke, an unmotivated-yet-charismatic college dropout. Although Zeke genuinely cares about Mo, things start to go awry as he teaches Mo nontraditional life lessons in drug dealing, partying, and dating. Meanwhile, Mo’s well-meaning dad tries to step in and take back the reins of his son’s upbringing.
