Best Drama Movies on Amazon Prime Video - How to Stream Free
If you’re in the mood for a great story, Amazon’s excellent Prime Video service has some incredible dramas to keep you entertained. The service has a huge library, from Oscar-winning favorites to obscure gems. And the best part is that it’s free if you have Amazon Prime. If you don’t, you can pick up a 30-day FREE trial.
-
TitanicNovember 18, 1997
101-year-old Rose DeWitt Bukater tells the story of her life aboard the Titanic, 84 years later. A young Rose boards the ship with her mother and fiancé. Meanwhile, Jack Dawson and Fabrizio De Rossi win third-class tickets aboard the ship. Rose tells the whole story from Titanic’s departure through to its death—on its first and only voyage.
This is the movie that launched Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet into superstardom. It is epic in every way, and director James Cameron sailed home with a boatload of Oscars.
-
A Beautiful MindDecember 11, 2001
John Nash is a brilliant but asocial mathematician fighting schizophrenia. After he accepts secret work in cryptography, his life takes a turn for the nightmarish.
-
Good Will HuntingDecember 5, 1997
Will Hunting has a genius-level IQ but chooses to work as a janitor at MIT. When he solves a difficult graduate-level math problem, his talents are discovered by Professor Gerald Lambeau, who decides to help the misguided youth reach his potential. When Will is arrested for attacking a police officer, Professor Lambeau makes a deal to get leniency for him if he will get treatment from therapist Sean Maguire.
-
Cinderella ManJune 2, 2005
The true story of boxer Jim Braddock who, following his retirement in the 1920s, makes a surprise comeback in order to lift his family out of poverty.
-
The Wolf of Wall StreetDecember 25, 2013
A New York stockbroker refuses to cooperate in a large securities fraud case involving corruption on Wall Street, corporate banking world and mob infiltration. Based on Jordan Belfort’s autobiography.
-
RockyNovember 21, 1976
An uneducated collector for a Philadelphia loan shark is given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fight against the world heavyweight boxing champion.
-
It's a Wonderful LifeDecember 20, 1946
A holiday favourite for generations… George Bailey has spent his entire life giving to the people of Bedford Falls. All that prevents rich skinflint Mr. Potter from taking over the entire town is George’s modest building and loan company. But on Christmas Eve the business’s $8,000 is lost and George’s troubles begin.
-
Captain FantasticJuly 8, 2016
A father living in the forests of the Pacific Northwest with his six young kids tries to assimilate back into society.
-
The Best Years of Our LivesDecember 25, 1946
It’s the hope that sustains the spirit of every GI: the dream of the day when he will finally return home. For three WWII veterans, the day has arrived. But for each man, the dream is about to become a nightmare.
-
AirApril 5, 2023
Discover the game-changing partnership between a then undiscovered Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division which revolutionized the world of sports and culture with the Air Jordan brand.
-
She SaidNovember 17, 2022
New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor break one of the most important stories in a generation — a story that helped launch the #MeToo movement and shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood.
-
WhiplashOctober 10, 2014
Under the direction of a ruthless instructor, a talented young drummer begins to pursue perfection at any cost, even his humanity.
-
Pulp FictionSeptember 10, 1994
A burger-loving hit man, his philosophical partner, a drug-addled gangster’s moll and a washed-up boxer converge in this sprawling, comedic crime caper. Their adventures unfurl in three stories that ingeniously trip back and forth in time.
-
MoneyballSeptember 23, 2011
The story of Oakland Athletics general manager Billy Beane’s successful attempt to put together a baseball team on a budget, by employing computer-generated analysis to draft his players.
-
Shutter IslandFebruary 14, 2010
World War II soldier-turned-U.S. Marshal Teddy Daniels investigates the disappearance of a patient from a hospital for the criminally insane, but his efforts are compromised by troubling visions and a mysterious doctor.
-
Forrest GumpJune 23, 1994
A man with a low IQ has accomplished great things in his life and been present during significant historic events—in each case, far exceeding what anyone imagined he could do. But despite all he has achieved, his one true love eludes him.
Tom Hanks leads a wonderful cast, including Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Mykelti Williamson, and Sally Field. This Robert Zemeckis crowd-pleaser hauled in $678 million at the box office. “Forrest Gump” won six Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor (Hanks), and Best Adapted Screenplay.
-
The PianistSeptember 17, 2002
The true story of pianist Władysław Szpilman’s experiences in Warsaw during the Nazi occupation. When the Jews of the city find themselves forced into a ghetto, Szpilman finds work playing in a café; and when his family is deported in 1942, he stays behind, works for a while as a laborer, and eventually goes into hiding in the ruins of the war-torn city.
-
True GritJune 11, 1969
The murder of her father sends a teenage tomboy on a mission of ‘justice’, which involves avenging her father’s death. She recruits a tough old marshal, ‘Rooster’ Cogburn because he has ‘true grit’, and a reputation of getting the job done.
-
Lost in TranslationSeptember 18, 2003
Two lost souls visiting Tokyo — the young, neglected wife of a photographer and a washed-up movie star shooting a TV commercial — find an odd solace and pensive freedom to be real in each other’s company, away from their lives in America.
-
Dear Zachary: A Letter to a Son About His FatherOctober 31, 2008
In 2001, Andrew Bagby, a medical resident, is murdered not long after breaking up with his girlfriend. Soon after, when she announces she’s pregnant, one of Andrew’s many close friends, Kurt Kuenne, begins this film, a gift to the child.
You can make a case that this is the saddest movie ever created. If you’re not sobbing by the end of this, you may be made of stone.
-
Almost FamousSeptember 15, 2000
In 1973, 15-year-old William Miller’s unabashed love of music and aspiration to become a rock journalist lands him an assignment from Rolling Stone magazine to interview and tour with the up-and-coming band, Stillwater.
-
Crouching Tiger, Hidden DragonJuly 6, 2000
Two warriors in pursuit of a stolen sword and a notorious fugitive are led to an impetuous, physically-skilled, teenage nobleman’s daughter, who is at a crossroads in her life.
-
Manchester by the SeaNovember 18, 2016
After his older brother passes away, Lee Chandler is forced to return home to care for his 16-year-old nephew. There he is compelled to deal with a tragic past that separated him from his family and the community where he was born and raised.
-
Dallas Buyers ClubNovember 1, 2013
Loosely based on the true-life tale of Ron Woodroof, a drug-taking, women-loving, homophobic man who in 1986 was diagnosed with HIV/AIDS and given thirty days to live.
-
A Man Called OveDecember 25, 2015
Despite being deposed as president of his condominium association, grumpy 59-year-old Ove continues to watch over his neighbourhood with an iron fist. When pregnant Parvaneh and her family move into the terraced house opposite Ove and she accidentally back into Ove’s mailbox, it sets off a series of unexpected changes in his life.
-
The Night of the HunterAugust 26, 1955
In the Deep South, a serial-killing preacher hunts two young children who know the whereabouts of a stash of money.
-
Tinker Tailor Soldier SpySeptember 16, 2011
In the bleak days of the Cold War, espionage veteran George Smiley is forced from semi-retirement to uncover a Soviet mole within his former colleagues at the heart of MI6.
-
Thelma & LouiseMay 24, 1991
Whilst on a short weekend getaway, Louise shoots a man who had tried to rape Thelma. Due to the incriminating circumstances, they make a run for it and thus a cross country chase ensues for the two fugitives. Along the way, both women rediscover the strength of their friendship and surprising aspects of their personalities and self-strengths in the trying times.
-
Sound of MetalNovember 20, 2020
Metal drummer Ruben (Riz Ahmed) begins to lose his hearing. When a doctor tells him his condition will worsen, he thinks his career and life is over. His girlfriend Lou checks the former addict into a rehab for the deaf hoping it will prevent a relapse and help him adapt to his new life. After being welcomed and accepted just as he is, Ruben must choose between his new normal and the life he once knew.
This film won two Academy Awards (Best Editing, Best Sound) and was nominated for four more (Best Picture, Best Screenplay, Best Actor - Riz Amed, and Best Supporting Actor - Paul Raci).
-
SerpicoDecember 18, 1973
Frank Serpico is an idealistic New York City cop who refuses to take bribes, unlike the rest of the force. His actions get Frank shunned by the other officers, and often placed in dangerous situations by his partners. When his superiors ignore Frank’s accusations of corruption, he decides to go public with the allegations. Although this causes the Knapp Commission to investigate his claims, Frank has also placed a target on himself.
-
One Night in Miami…December 25, 2020
In the aftermath of Cassius Clay’s defeat of Sonny Liston in 1964, the boxer meets with Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown to change the course of history in the segregated South.
-
The Virgin SuicidesDecember 31, 1999
A group of male friends become obsessed with five mysterious sisters who are sheltered by their strict, religious parents.
-
Leaving Las VegasOctober 27, 1995
Ben Sanderson, an alcoholic Hollywood screenwriter who lost everything because of his drinking, arrives in Las Vegas to drink himself to death. There, he meets and forms an uneasy friendship and non-interference pact with prostitute Sera.
-
RayOctober 29, 2004
Born on a sharecropping plantation in Northern Florida, Ray Charles went blind at seven. Inspired by a fiercely independent mom who insisted he make his own way, He found his calling and his gift behind a piano keyboard. Touring across the Southern musical circuit, the soulful singer gained a reputation and then exploded with worldwide fame when he pioneered coupling gospel and country together.
-
Memoirs of a GeishaDecember 6, 2005
A sweeping romantic epic set in Japan in the years before World War II, a penniless Japanese child is torn from her family to work as a maid in a geisha house.
-
FencesDecember 16, 2016
In 1950s Pittsburgh, a frustrated African-American father struggles with the constraints of poverty, racism, and his own inner demons as he tries to raise a family.
-
The Man Who Shot Liberty ValanceApril 15, 1962
A senator, who became famous for killing a notorious outlaw, returns for the funeral of an old friend and tells the truth about his deed.
-
Ordinary PeopleSeptember 19, 1980
Beth, Calvin, and their son Conrad are living in the aftermath of the death of the other son. Conrad is overcome by grief and misplaced guilt to the extent of a suicide attempt. He is in therapy. Beth had always preferred his brother and is having difficulty being supportive to Conrad. Calvin is trapped between the two trying to hold the family together.
-
HoosiersNovember 14, 1986
Failed college coach Norman Dale gets a chance at redemption when he is hired to coach a high school basketball team in a tiny Indiana town. After a teacher persuades star player Jimmy Chitwood to quit and focus on his long-neglected studies, Dale struggles to develop a winning team in the face of community criticism for his temper and his unconventional choice of assistant coach: Shooter, a notorious alcoholic.
-
AmistadDecember 10, 1997
In 1839, the slave ship Amistad set sail from Cuba to America. During the long trip, Cinque leads the slaves in an unprecedented uprising. They are then held prisoner in Connecticut, and their release becomes the subject of heated debate. Freed slave Theodore Joadson wants Cinque and the others exonerated and recruits property lawyer Roger Baldwin to help his case. Eventually, John Quincy Adams also becomes an ally.
-
CapoteSeptember 30, 2005
A biopic of writer Truman Capote and his assignment for The New Yorker to write the non-fiction book “In Cold Blood”.