Best Movies About Dads - How to Stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and More
Relationships with dads can be complicated. They can be your hero when you’re young, your enemy when you’re a teenager, and your obstacle when you’re a young adult. And somewhere along the line, you make peace with this strange old man, and maybe find a little insight into your own character.
Movies about dads are as varied as the men themselves. We have films about bad dads, great dads, absentee dads, and weird dads. The best “dad” movies may bring us to tears or motivate us to become better parents. And when the credits roll, we may be moved to pick up the phone for a heart-to-heart.
We’ve scanned all the streaming services to find the best movies about fathers. Here’s where you can find them.
Best Movies About Fathers
-
3:10 to YumaSeptember 6, 2007
In Arizona in the late 1800s, infamous outlaw Ben Wade and his vicious gang of thieves and murderers have plagued the Southern Railroad. When Wade is captured, Civil War veteran Dan Evans, struggling to survive on his drought-plagued ranch, volunteers to deliver him alive to the “3:10 to Yuma”, a train that will take the killer to trial.
At the heart of this brilliant film is the battle for a boy’s soul. Will he take after his quiet, wounded father (Christian Bale) or the seemingly invincible outlaw (Russell Crowe)?
-
Field of DreamsApril 21, 1989
Ray Kinsella is an Iowa farmer who hears a mysterious voice telling him to turn his cornfield into a baseball diamond. He does, but the voice’s directions don’t stop — even after the spirits of deceased ballplayers turn up to play.
“Wanna have a catch?” The famous ending of this movie reduces even the strongest person to tears.
-
Big FishDecember 25, 2003
Throughout his life Edward Bloom has always been a man of big appetites, enormous passions and tall tales. In his later years, he remains a huge mystery to his son, William. Now, to get to know the real man, Will begins piecing together a true picture of his father from flashbacks of his amazing adventures.
Tim Burton’s least Tim Burton-y movie ends with a powerful emotional punch as a man learns to embrace his enigmatic father.
-
Back to the FutureJuly 3, 1985
Eighties teenager Marty McFly is accidentally sent back in time to 1955, inadvertently disrupting his parents’ first meeting and attracting his mother’s romantic interest. Marty must repair the damage to history by rekindling his parents’ romance and - with the help of his eccentric inventor friend Doc Brown - return to 1985.
Yes, your dad was once a clumsy teenager. This timeless story has been thrilling audiences for nearly 40 years.
-
Father of the BrideDecember 20, 1991
George Banks is an ordinary, middle-class man whose 22 year-old daughter Annie has decided to marry a man from an upper-class family, but George can’t think of what life would be like without his daughter. His wife tries to make him happy for Annie, but when the wedding takes place at their home and a foreign wedding planner takes over the ceremony, he becomes slightly insane.
They say the days are long but the years a short. Before you know it, your daughter can be ready to get married. Steve Martin tows the line between brilliant comedy and heartfelt nostalgia.
-
To Kill a MockingbirdDecember 20, 1962
Scout Finch, 6, and her older brother Jem live in sleepy Maycomb, Alabama, spending much of their time with their friend Dill and spying on their reclusive and mysterious neighbor, Boo Radley. When Atticus, their widowed father and a respected lawyer, defends a black man named Tom Robinson against fabricated rape charges, the trial and tangent events expose the children to evils of racism and stereotyping.
Gregory Peck's Atticus Finch was named the greatest hero in movie history by the American Film institute in a major 2003 poll. If you want a kind and decent dad who stands up against overwhelming odds, Atticus is your man.
-
Indiana Jones and the Last CrusadeMay 24, 1989
When Dr. Henry Jones Sr. suddenly goes missing while pursuing the Holy Grail, eminent archaeologist Indiana must team up with Marcus Brody, Sallah and Elsa Schneider to follow in his father’s footsteps and stop the Nazis from recovering the power of eternal life.
Is this the best Indiana Jones movie? Harrison Ford and Sean Connery have crackling chemistry as a bickering father and son. This action-comedy ends with one of the most wonderful connections in movie history.
-
Finding NemoMay 30, 2003
Nemo, an adventurous young clownfish, is unexpectedly taken from his Great Barrier Reef home to a dentist’s office aquarium. It’s up to his worrisome father Marlin and a friendly but forgetful fish Dory to bring Nemo home — meeting vegetarian sharks, surfer dude turtles, hypnotic jellyfish, hungry seagulls, and more along the way.
Being a dad means panicking a lot. And few dads panic more than Marlin. When his son disappears, he’s forced to confront his worst fears.
-
The GodfatherMarch 14, 1972
Spanning the years 1945 to 1955, a chronicle of the fictional Italian-American Corleone crime family. When organized crime family patriarch, Vito Corleone barely survives an attempt on his life, his youngest son, Michael steps in to take care of the would-be killers, launching a campaign of bloody revenge.
Marlon Brando’s Don Vito Corleone is the model of a macho father. His sons are all flawed, but he loves them. When we think about this amazing movie, we first remember the violence, but it’s held together by the unbreakable bonds of family… for good or ill.
-
Return of the JediMay 25, 1983
Luke Skywalker leads a mission to rescue his friend Han Solo from the clutches of Jabba the Hutt, while the Emperor seeks to destroy the Rebellion once and for all with a second dreaded Death Star.
Darth Vader is one of the most important dads in movie history, and the third act of this Star Wars standout forces Luke Skywalker to reckon with the man behind the mask. Will Luke repeat his father’s mistakes? Or is there still something worth saving behind that shiny black armor?
-
JunebugAugust 3, 2005
On the way to meet with an independent artist in the South, newlywed art dealer Madeleine is convinced by her husband, George, that they should stop to meet his family in North Carolina. Madeleine’s affluent lifestyle clashes with the family, but she befriends George’s wide-eyed and pregnant sister-in-law, Ashley, who is nearing her due date. Through the family, Madeleine gains greater insight into George’s character.
If you have a “quiet” dad, you’ll love Scott Wilson’s character, who shows so much love with so few words. It’s a wonderful movie anchored by Amy Adams.
-
TakenFebruary 18, 2008
While vacationing with a friend in Paris, an American girl is kidnapped by a gang of human traffickers intent on selling her into forced prostitution. Working against the clock, her ex-spy father must pull out all the stops to save her. But with his best years possibly behind him, the job may be more than he can handle.
Abduct Liam Neeson’s daughter at your own peril.
-
ParenthoodJuly 31, 1989
The story of the Buckman family and friends, attempting to bring up their children. They suffer/enjoy all the events that occur: estranged relatives, the ‘black sheep’ of the family, the eccentrics, the skeletons in the closet, and the rebellious teenagers.
This huge comedy hit features lots of different dads (Steve Martin, Jason Robards, Rick Moranis) reckoning with the insanity, love, and disappointment of being a parent.
-
Road to PerditionJuly 12, 2002
Mike Sullivan works as a hit man for crime boss John Rooney. Sullivan views Rooney as a father figure, however after his son is witness to a killing, Mike Sullivan finds himself on the run in attempt to save the life of his son and at the same time looking for revenge on those who wronged him.
In Tom Hanks’ most tense role, he must protect his son against the mob that wants to kill them.
-
Mrs. DoubtfireNovember 24, 1993
Loving but irresponsible dad Daniel Hillard, estranged from his exasperated spouse, is crushed by a court order allowing only weekly visits with his kids. When Daniel learns his ex needs a housekeeper, he gets the job — disguised as an English nanny. Soon he becomes not only his children’s best pal but the kind of parent he should have been from the start.
Robin Williams is fantastic as a dad who’s willing to go to extraordinary lengths to see his children after a divorce.
-
SignsAugust 2, 2002
A family living on a farm finds mysterious crop circles in their fields which suggests something more frightening to come.
Mel Gibson carries this movie as a grieving father who may have to protect his children from an alien invasion.
-
The PatriotJune 28, 2000
After proving himself on the field of battle in the French and Indian War, Benjamin Martin wants nothing more to do with such things, preferring the simple life of a farmer. But when his son Gabriel enlists in the army to defend their new nation, America, against the British, Benjamin reluctantly returns to his old life to protect his son.
The father-son relationship between Mel Gibson and Heath Ledger provides the emotional heft of this Revolution-era adventure.
-
The Pursuit of HappynessDecember 14, 2006
A struggling salesman takes custody of his son as he’s poised to begin a life-changing professional career.
Will Smith is fantastic as a dad pushed to the breaking point. He stars alongside his real-life son, Jaden.
-
Paper MoonMay 9, 1973
During the Great Depression, a con man finds himself saddled with a young girl—who may or may not be his daughter—and the two forge an unlikely partnership.
-
My LifeNovember 12, 1993
It seems that Bob Jones has everything a man could want, namely a fulfilling job and a beautiful, pregnant wife, Gail. But Bob’s life is turned upside-down when he is diagnosed with cancer and given four months to live — not even enough time to see his first child’s birth. To cleanse himself of demons in his remaining days, Bob makes a video diary, hoping to pass along some wisdom to his future child. Along the way, he discovers a lot about himself.
-
Dear Zachary: A Letter to a Son About His FatherOctober 31, 2008
In 2001, Andrew Bagby, a medical resident, is murdered not long after breaking up with his girlfriend. Soon after, when she announces she’s pregnant, one of Andrew’s many close friends, Kurt Kuenne, begins this film, a gift to the child.
This heartbreaking documentary focuses on one family’s unimaginable tragedy. It’s a testament to the power of love, and how families find a way to push forward, even when life deals the cruelest hand.
-
City SlickersJune 7, 1991
Three New York businessmen decide to take a “Wild West” vacation that turns out not to be the relaxing vacation they had envisioned.
Billy Crystal’s cowboy comedy shows how dads sometimes have to step away from their lives to realize what’s important.
-
Patriot GamesJune 4, 1992
When CIA Analyst Jack Ryan interferes with an IRA assassination, a renegade faction targets Jack and his family as revenge.
Are terrorists really trying to kill Harrison Ford’s family? We know that won’t go well for them.
-
Captain FantasticJuly 8, 2016
A father living in the forests of the Pacific Northwest with his six young kids tries to assimilate back into society.
-
HookApril 10, 1991
The boy who wasn’t supposed grow up—Peter Pan—does just that, becoming a soulless corporate lawyer whose workaholism could cost him his wife and kids. During his trip to see Granny Wendy in London, the vengeful Capt. Hook kidnaps Peter’s kids and forces Peter to return to Neverland.
-
About SchmidtDecember 12, 2002
66-year-old Warren Schmidt is a retired insurance salesman and has no particular plans other than to drive around in the motor home his wife insisted they buy. He’s not altogether bitter, but not happy either, as everything his wife does annoys him, and he disapproves of the man his daughter is about to marry. When his wife suddenly dies, he sets out to postpone the imminent marriage of his daughter to a man he doesn’t like, while coping with discoveries about his late wife and himself in the process.
The hardest part of being a dad may come after your children have left the nest. Jack Nicholson is fantastic in this exploration of fatherhood and personal development after
-
JunoDecember 5, 2007
When an offbeat young woman faces an unplanned pregnancy, she makes an unusual decision regarding her unborn child. This movie features an Oscar-winning script from Diablo Cody and an all-star cast including Elliot Page, Michael Cera, Jennifer Garner, Jason Bateman, Allison Janney, and J. K. Simmons.
JK Simmons is one of the best movie dads in recent history. Jason Bateman - not so much.
-
A Bronx TaleSeptember 14, 1993
Set in the Bronx during the tumultuous 1960s, an adolescent boy is torn between his honest, working-class father and a violent yet charismatic crime boss. Complicating matters is the youngster’s growing attraction - forbidden in his neighborhood - for a beautiful black girl.
Will a teenage boy follow the advice of his hard-working bus driver father (Robert De Niro) or the flashy gangster (Chazz Palminteri) who takes him under his wing?
-
The RoadNovember 25, 2009
A father and his son walk alone through burned America. Nothing moves in the ravaged landscape save the ash on the wind and water. It is cold enough to crack stones, and, when the snow falls it is gray. The sky is dark. Their destination is the warmer south, although they don’t know what, if anything, awaits them there.
-
The DescendantsSeptember 9, 2011
With his wife Elizabeth on life support after a boating accident, Hawaiian land baron Matt King takes his daughters on a trip from Oahu to Kauai to confront a young real estate broker, who was having an affair with Elizabeth before her misfortune.
-
NebraskaSeptember 21, 2013
An aging, booze-addled father takes a trip from Montana to Nebraska with his estranged son in order to claim what he believes to be a million-dollar sweepstakes prize.
-
Mr. MomJuly 22, 1983
Jack and Caroline are a couple making a decent living When Jack suddenly loses his job. They agree that he should stay at home and look after the house while Caroline works. It’s just that he’s never done it before, and really doesn’t have a clue…
This one hasn’t aged well, but Michael Keaton is always watchable, and it’s a reminder how far we’ve come from the gender stereotypes of just a few decades ago.
-
Liar LiarMarch 21, 1997
Fletcher Reede is a fast-talking attorney and habitual liar. When his son Max blows out the candles on his fifth birthday he has just one wish - that his dad will stop lying for 24 hours. When Max’s wish comes true, Fletcher discovers that his mouth has suddenly become his biggest liability.
Jim Carrey pulls out all the stops in this classic ’90s comedy. His relationship with his son lies at the heart of this film.
-
On Golden PondDecember 1, 1981
For Norman and Ethel Thayer, this summer on golden pond is filled with conflict and resolution. When their daughter Chelsea arrives, the family is forced to renew the bonds of love and overcome the generational friction that has existed for years.