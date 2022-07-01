Best Movies About Dads - How to Stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and More

Relationships with dads can be complicated. They can be your hero when you’re young, your enemy when you’re a teenager, and your obstacle when you’re a young adult. And somewhere along the line, you make peace with this strange old man, and maybe find a little insight into your own character.

Movies about dads are as varied as the men themselves. We have films about bad dads, great dads, absentee dads, and weird dads. The best “dad” movies may bring us to tears or motivate us to become better parents. And when the credits roll, we may be moved to pick up the phone for a heart-to-heart.

We’ve scanned all the streaming services to find the best movies about fathers. Here’s where you can find them.