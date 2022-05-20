The Best National Streaming Day Deals: Free Trials or Discounts for Hulu, Sling TV, Paramount+, Philo, DIRECTV STREAM, and More — May 2022

There are tons of great streaming deals out there right now, especially because May 20 is apparently National Streaming Day. The best offer is the Hulu National Streaming Day deal, which is offering three months at $0.99 per month, similar to the service’s 2021 Black Friday Offer.

If you’re looking for a live TV streaming service in order to watch the NBA or NHL playoffs, DIRECTV STREAM is offering $15 off your first two months after a five-day free trial, while you can currently get Sling TV for 50% off, meaning that your first month will be just $17.50.

We will break down all of the offers from the major streaming services including a discounted Paramount+/Showtime Bundle, Hulu, DIRECTV STREAM, STARZ, Sling TV, and more.

So what exactly is National Streaming Day? It was a holiday started by Roku in 2014 to celebrate cord-cutting and the growth of streaming services. So why not save a little to celebrate?

Best Streaming Deals For May 2022 Overview

In their best deal since Black Friday, Hulu is offering new and returning subscribers their first three months for just $1 per month; that’s a whopping 85% off the streaming service. The offer starts on May 20 and runs through Friday, May 27.

If you subscribe, you will have a full month to binge that series that you’ve heard about or to dive deep into the library to see if Hulu’s wide range content appeals to you. Check out hits like “The Handmaid’s Tale” or “Only Murders in the Building,” or new releases including “The Dropout”, “Candy”, and “Flesh.”

If you haven’t tried it in a while, DIRECTV STREAM is offering $15 off of your first two months, after a five-day free trial which marks the first time that the rebranded service has offered a free trial.

DIRECTV STREAM is one of the best ways to stream local sports on Bally Sports regional sport networks, YES Network, Spectrum SportsNet, and more. The streamer also recently added an Unlimited DVR, which is coupled with unlimited at-home streams.

For a limited time, you can get 50% off of Sling TV. The Sling Orange plan — at just $17.50 for your first month — this the cheapest way to stream the NHL and NBA Playoffs on ESPN and TNT.

Subscribers who take advantage of this deal will also get customers a free month of DVR Plus, which normally costs $5. If you want to bundle the two Sling options, you can get Sling Orange and Blue for 50% off, meaning that the plan which normally costs $50 per month will be just $25.

Last year, Paramount launched a bundle of Paramount+ and Showtime, but for a limited time you can get an even bigger savings.

For a limited time, subscribers can save nearly 40% when they sign-up for both Paramount+ and Showtime. Customers can get Paramount+ with Ads and Showtime for $9.99 per month, or Paramount + Ad-Free with Showtime for $11.99 per month. Customers can save even more if they pre-pay for either of the bundles, meaning that they can get it as low as just $8.33 per month if paid annually.

Monthly Bundles

Paramount+ Essential ($4.99) and Showtime ($10.99): $9.99 (normally $15.98)

Paramount+ Premium Ad-Free ($9.99) and Showtime ($10.99): $12.99 (normally $20.98)

Annual Bundles

Paramount+ Essential and Showtime: $99.99 ($8.33/mo.)

Paramount+ Premium Ad-Free and Showtime: $129.99 ($10.83/mo.)

5. Get $35 Amazon Gift Card on Your First Month of Hulu + Live TV

While Hulu + Live TV normally costs $69.99 per month, for a limited time new Hulu + Live TV subscribers can get a $35 Amazon Gift Card when they sign-up for their first month of service through The Streamable.

For a limited time, STARZ has launched a special promotion which gives subscribers six months of the premium service for only $3 per month. Since the streamer normally costs $8.99 per month, that comes out to a savings of almost 66%.

This means that customers will be able to watch the latest Starz Originals like “Power Book IV: Force,” along with the most recent seasons of “Power Book II: Ghost,” “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” “Heels,” and “City of Lies.”

Through May 31st, you can get $10 OFF your first month (40% OFF), after a 7-Day Free Trial with Promo Code: STREAM.

With the deal you will 60+ channels of Live TV, including MTV, VH1, TLC, Discovery, A&E, and Hallmark, which all can be recorded to your unlimited DVR.

