7 Best Netflix Alternatives Including 2 Free Options - Pros and Cons

Hulu offers a lineup surprisingly comparable to Netflix. You’ll find blockbuster movies, compelling originals, and a ton of TV shows from yesterday and today. Their documentary selection includes some real gems. With a fantastic 30-day free trial, it’s easy to try Hulu to see if it’s right for you.

A special treat is the FX section, with “Atlanta,” “What We Do In the Shadows,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” and “Fargo.”

That said, you may be able to find some of Hulu’s library on other services. A recent survey found that 83% of Netflix's catalog is exclusive, compared to just 40% of Hulu's.

One unique feature is that you can upgrade your Hulu subscription to include live TV channels, so the on demand catalog and the live options are all in the same interface. It’s a big differentiator over live streaming services like YouTube TV and Sling TV. Upgrading to the live version gives you Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra charge. If you don’t want live TV, you could also bundle Hulu with Disney+ and ESPN+ to save money on the package.

Why Hulu is better:

Free trial

Ability to add live TV channels

Save money by bundling with Disney+

Ad-supported tier is inexpensive

Lots of comfort food classic sitcoms and dramas

Why Netflix is better: