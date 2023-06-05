Best Romantic Movies on Amazon Prime Video - How to Stream Free
Feeling like a love story? Amazon’s excellent Prime Video service allows you to scroll through thousands of great flicks, including some undiscovered romantic gems. And the best part is that it’s free if you have Amazon Prime. If you don’t, you can pick up a 30-day FREE trial.
We’ve rounded up some popular Oscar-winning romantic epics, a few rom-coms to make you laugh, and enough tear-jerkers to empty a box of Kleenex. Here are our picks for the best romantic movies on Prime Video.
TitanicNovember 18, 1997
101-year-old Rose DeWitt Bukater tells the story of her life aboard the Titanic, 84 years later. A young Rose boards the ship with her mother and fiancé. Meanwhile, Jack Dawson and Fabrizio De Rossi win third-class tickets aboard the ship. Rose tells the whole story from Titanic’s departure through to its death—on its first and only voyage.
This is the movie that launched Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet into superstardom. It is epic in every way, and director James Cameron sailed home with a boatload of Oscars.
A Beautiful MindDecember 11, 2001
John Nash is a brilliant but asocial mathematician fighting schizophrenia. After he accepts secret work in cryptography, his life takes a turn for the nightmarish.
An Officer and a GentlemanJuly 28, 1982
Zack Mayo is an aloof, taciturn man who aspires to be a navy pilot. Once he arrives at training camp for his 13-week officer’s course, Mayo runs afoul of abrasive, no-nonsense drill Sergeant Emil Foley. Mayo is an excellent cadet, but a little cold around the heart, so Foley rides him mercilessly, sensing that the young man would be prime officer material if he weren’t so self-involved. Zack’s affair with a working girl is likewise compromised by his unwillingness to give of himself.
Forgetting Sarah MarshallApril 17, 2008
When Sarah Marshall dumps aspiring musician Peter Bretter for rock star Aldous Snow, Peter’s world comes crashing down. His best friend suggests that Peter should get away from everything and to fly off to Hawaii to escape all his problems. After arriving in Hawaii and meeting the beautiful Rachel Jansen, Peter is shocked to see not only Aldous Snow in Hawaii, but also Sarah Marshall.
Good Will HuntingDecember 5, 1997
Will Hunting has a genius-level IQ but chooses to work as a janitor at MIT. When he solves a difficult graduate-level math problem, his talents are discovered by Professor Gerald Lambeau, who decides to help the misguided youth reach his potential. When Will is arrested for attacking a police officer, Professor Lambeau makes a deal to get leniency for him if he will get treatment from therapist Sean Maguire.
RockyNovember 21, 1976
An uneducated collector for a Philadelphia loan shark is given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fight against the world heavyweight boxing champion.
It's a Wonderful LifeDecember 20, 1946
A holiday favourite for generations… George Bailey has spent his entire life giving to the people of Bedford Falls. All that prevents rich skinflint Mr. Potter from taking over the entire town is George’s modest building and loan company. But on Christmas Eve the business’s $8,000 is lost and George’s troubles begin.
The GraduateDecember 21, 1967
Benjamin, a recent college graduate very worried about his future, finds himself in a love triangle with an older woman and her daughter.
Dustin Hoffman’s character faces seduction from an older woman. The movie ends with one of the great all-time romantic getaway scenes, punctuated by an iconic image that shows the sudden realization of that impulse.
Meet Joe BlackNovember 12, 1998
When the grim reaper comes to collect the soul of megamogul Bill Parrish, he arrives with a proposition: Host him for a “vacation” among the living in trade for a few more days of existence. Parrish agrees, and using the pseudonym Joe Black, Death begins taking part in Parrish’s daily agenda and falls in love with the man’s daughter. Yet when Black’s holiday is over, so is Parrish’s life.
Mamma Mia!July 3, 2008
An independent, single mother who owns a small hotel on a Greek island is about to marry off the spirited young daughter she’s raised alone. But, the daughter has secretly invited three of her mother’s ex-lovers in the hopes of finding her biological father.
Licorice PizzaNovember 26, 2021
The story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine running around and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973.
This film by director Paul Thomas Anderson stars Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman in their film debuts. The cast includes Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper, and Benny Safdie.
“Licorice Pizza” was nominated for three Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay
The Big SickMarch 30, 2017
Pakistan-born comedian Kumail Nanjiani and grad student Emily Gardner fall in love but struggle as their cultures clash. When Emily contracts a mysterious illness, Kumail finds himself forced to face her feisty parents, his family’s expectations, and his true feelings.
Three Thousand Years of LongingAugust 24, 2022
A solitary scholar discovers an ancient bottle while on a trip to Istanbul and unleashes a djinn who offers her three wishes. Filled with reluctance, she is unable to come up with one, so the djinn tries to inspire her with his stories.
Ticket to ParadiseSeptember 8, 2022
A divorced couple teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago.
Bridget Jones: The Edge of ReasonNovember 10, 2004
Bridget Jones is becoming uncomfortable in her relationship with Mark Darcy. Apart from discovering that he’s a conservative voter, she has to deal with a new boss, a strange contractor and the worst vacation of her life.
Bridget Jones's BabySeptember 14, 2016
After breaking up with Mark Darcy, Bridget Jones’s ‘happily ever after’ hasn’t quite gone according to plan. Fortysomething and single again, she decides to focus on her job as top news producer and surround herself with old friends and new. For once, Bridget has everything completely under control. What could possibly go wrong? Then her love life takes a turn and Bridget meets a dashing American named Jack, the suitor who is everything Mr. Darcy is not. In an unlikely twist she finds herself pregnant, but with one hitch she can only be fifty percent sure of the identity of her baby’s father.
Benny & JoonApril 16, 1993
A mentally ill young woman finds her love in an eccentric man who models himself after Buster Keaton.
Two LoversNovember 19, 2008
A depressed man moves back in with his parents following a recent heartbreak and finds himself with two women.
Above the ShadowsMay 31, 2019
A young woman who has faded to the point of becoming invisible must find her way back with the help of the one man who can see her.
Remember YesterdayAugust 12, 2022
Ever think you’d get a second chance….Ever think you’d get two. Jenny Hill was a BIG star…In her hometown, but she gave it all up. Could she get a second chance at love and theatre…20 years later?
Cinderella ManJune 2, 2005
The true story of boxer Jim Braddock who, following his retirement in the 1920s, makes a surprise comeback in order to lift his family out of poverty.
The Quiet ManJuly 21, 1952
An American man returns to the village of his birth in Ireland, where he finds love and conflict.
Last Tango in ParisOctober 14, 1972
A recently widowed American begins an anonymous sexual relationship with a young Parisian woman.
OctoberApril 13, 2018
Dan, a 21-year-old carefree boy is always surrounded by a bunch of friends and fellow hotel interns who feed off each other’s everyday moments, their ups and downs. Shiuli is also an intern working in the same hotel, who at times is at a receiving end of Dan’s audaciousness. Everything was normal in their life until a sudden turn of events smashes Dan and Shiuli’s lives together, into a bond.
The MatchmakerNovember 24, 2021
A mother plays the role of a matchmaker at her 50th birthday celebration to her son and his ex-girlfriend. All hell breaks loose when her son brings his unexpected new fiancé to the party.
If I StayAugust 21, 2014
Mia Hall, a talented young cellist, thought the most difficult decision she would ever have to make would be whether to pursue her musical dreams at prestigious Juilliard or follow her heart to be with the love of her life, Adam, a rock singer/guitarist. However, a car wreck changes everything in an instant, and now Mia’s life hangs in the balance. Suspended between life and death, Mia faces a choice that will decide her future.