41 Best Romantic Movies Available to Stream for Valentine’s Day
Grab your Kleenex and curl up for Hollywood’s best love stories
This Valentine’s Day, nearly every streaming service offers a classic romantic story to enjoy. Whether you’re happily married, contently coupled, desperately searching, playing the field, or wallowing in a post-breakup hell, one of these movies is bound to hit the spot.
We’ve got young love, star-crossed love, long distance relationships, unrequited love, broken hearts, same-sex love, foreign language flings, animated sweethearts, rom-coms, and enough tears to soak an entire box of Kleenex. Scan our recommendations and find your perfect date night flick!
-
CasablancaNovember 26, 1942
In Casablanca, Morocco in December 1941, a cynical American expatriate meets a former lover, with unforeseen complications.
If you’ve never seen it, now is the time! It’s one of the best scripts ever, filled with quotable lines, fantastic supporting performances, and one of the most famous endings in movie history.
-
The Princess BrideSeptember 25, 1987
In this enchantingly cracked fairy tale, the beautiful Princess Buttercup and the dashing Westley must overcome staggering odds to find happiness amid six-fingered swordsmen, murderous princes, Sicilians and rodents of unusual size. But even death can’t stop these true lovebirds from triumphing.
This is an endlessly quotable classic. It’s a perfect blend of comedy, fantasy, action, and love conquering all odds.
-
Singin’ in the RainApril 9, 1952
In 1927 Hollywood, a silent film production company and cast make a difficult transition to sound.
If you have never seen this musical classic, be aware that there is so much more than singing and dancing. It’s a truly funny takedown of Hollywood, and it still holds up almost 70 years later! Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds, and Donald O’Connor make this film a phenomenon.
-
Annie HallApril 19, 1977
New York comedian Alvy Singer (Woody Allen) falls in love with the ditsy Annie Hall (Diane Keaton). This Woody Allen classic had enough heart to win the Best Picture Academy Award over Star Wars.
-
TitanicNovember 18, 1997
101-year-old Rose DeWitt Bukater tells the story of her life aboard the Titanic, 84 years later. A young Rose boards the ship with her mother and fiancé. Meanwhile, Jack Dawson and Fabrizio De Rossi win third-class tickets aboard the ship. Rose tells the whole story from Titanic’s departure through to its death—on its first and only voyage.
This is the movie that launched Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet into superstardom. It is epic in every way, and director James Cameron sailed home with a boatload of Oscars.
-
Gone with the WindDecember 15, 1939
The spoiled daughter of a well-to-do plantation owner is forced to use every means at her disposal to claw her way out of poverty, following Maj. Gen. William Sherman’s destructive “March to the Sea,” during the American Civil War.
-
A Star Is BornOctober 3, 2018
Seasoned musician Jackson Maine discovers — and falls in love with — struggling artist Ally. She has just about given up on her dream to make it big as a singer — until Jack coaxes her into the spotlight. But even as Ally’s career takes off, the personal side of their relationship is breaking down, as Jack fights an ongoing battle with his own internal demons.
-
Moulin Rouge!May 24, 2001
A celebration of love and creative inspiration takes place in the infamous, gaudy and glamorous Parisian nightclub, at the cusp of the 20th century. A young poet, who is plunged into the heady world of Moulin Rouge, begins a passionate affair with the club’s most notorious and beautiful star.
Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman are wonderful in this soaring musical. It’s incredibly jarring at the start, but it settles into its sweetness after the first 15 minutes.
-
Sleepless in SeattleJune 24, 1993
Desperate to find his dad Sam a date, a young boy calls into a radio show and catches the attention of Annie, a journalist who wants to meet Sam atop the Empire State Building.
-
An Officer and a GentlemanJuly 28, 1982
Zack Mayo is an aloof, taciturn man who aspires to be a navy pilot. Once he arrives at training camp for his 13-week officer’s course, Mayo runs afoul of abrasive, no-nonsense drill Sergeant Emil Foley. Mayo is an excellent cadet, but a little cold around the heart, so Foley rides him mercilessly, sensing that the young man would be prime officer material if he weren’t so self-involved. Zack’s affair with a working girl is likewise compromised by his unwillingness to give of himself.
-
The Philadelphia StoryDecember 5, 1940
When a rich woman’s ex-husband and a tabloid-type reporter turn up just before her planned remarriage, she begins to learn the truth about herself.
-
OnceMarch 23, 2007
A vacuum repairman moonlights as a street musician and hopes for his big break. One day a Czech immigrant, who earns a living selling flowers, approaches him with the news that she is also an aspiring singer-songwriter. The pair decide to collaborate, and the songs that they compose reflect the story of their blossoming love.
-
Beauty and the BeastNovember 13, 1991
Follow the adventures of Belle, a bright young woman who finds herself in the castle of a prince who’s been turned into a mysterious beast. With the help of the castle’s enchanted staff, Belle soon learns the most important lesson of all — that true beauty comes from within.
-
CarolNovember 20, 2015
In 1950s New York, a department-store clerk who dreams of a better life falls for an older, married woman.
-
WALL·EJune 22, 2008
WALL·E is the last robot left on an Earth that has been overrun with garbage and all humans have fled to outer space. For 700 years he has continued to try and clean up the mess, but has developed some rather interesting human-like qualities. When a ship arrives with a sleek new type of robot, WALL·E thinks he’s finally found a friend and stows away on the ship when it leaves.
-
Jerry MaguireDecember 13, 1996
Jerry Maguire used to be a typical sports agent—willing to do just about anything he could to get the biggest possible contracts for his clients, plus a nice commission for himself. Then, one day, he suddenly has second thoughts about what he’s really doing. When he voices these doubts, he ends up losing his job and all of his clients—an egomaniacal football player.
Cameron Crowe always knows how to hit the mark with a romantic story. Sparks fly between Tom Cruise and Renée Zellweger while Cuba Gooding Jr. took home the Oscar for his energetic “Show Me the Money!” performance.
-
Brokeback MountainSeptember 10, 2005
Two modern-day cowboys meet on a shepherding job in the summer of ‘63, the two share a raw and powerful summer together that turns into a lifelong relationship conflict
-
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless MindMarch 19, 2004
Joel Barish, heartbroken that his girlfriend underwent a procedure to erase him from her memory, decides to do the same. However, as he watches his memories of her fade away, he realizes that he still loves her, and may be too late to correct his mistake.
This is one of Jim Carrey’s best films. He pulls back his manic energy to reveal a fragile soul, broken by an ill-fated love. Kate Winslet is fantastic as a free spirit who simultaneously excites and torments her boyfriend. If you’ve ever had a broken heart, this movie will speak to you on several different levels.
The supporting cast is also great, with Elijah Wood, Mark Ruffalo, David Cross, Kirsten Dunst, and Tom Wilkinson.
The movie comes from Michel Gondry and Charlie Kaufman, the team behind other mind-bending classics like “Being John Malkovich” and “Adaptation.”
-
La La LandNovember 29, 2016
Mia, an aspiring actress, serves lattes to movie stars in between auditions and Sebastian, a jazz musician, scrapes by playing cocktail party gigs in dingy bars, but as success mounts they are faced with decisions that begin to fray the fragile fabric of their love affair, and the dreams they worked so hard to maintain in each other threaten to rip them apart.
-
West Side StoryDecember 13, 1961
In the slums of the upper West Side of Manhattan, New York, a gang of Polish-American teenagers called the Jets compete with a rival gang of recently immigrated Puerto Ricans, the Sharks, to “own” the neighborhood streets. Tensions are high between the gangs but two kids, one from each rival gang, fall in love leading to tragedy.
-
When Harry Met Sally…January 12, 1989
During their travel from Chicago to New York, Harry and Sally debate whether or not sex ruins a friendship between a man and a woman. Eleven years later, and they’re still no closer to finding the answer.
-
The NotebookJune 25, 2004
An epic love story centered around an older man who reads aloud to a woman with Alzheimer’s. From a faded notebook, the old man’s words bring to life the story about a couple who is separated by World War II, and is then passionately reunited, seven years later, after they have taken different paths.
-
(500) Days of SummerJuly 17, 2009
Tom, greeting-card writer and hopeless romantic, is caught completely off-guard when his girlfriend, Summer, suddenly dumps him. He reflects on their 500 days together to try to figure out where their love affair went sour, and in doing so, Tom rediscovers his true passions in life.
-
The Big SickMarch 30, 2017
Pakistan-born comedian Kumail Nanjiani and grad student Emily Gardner fall in love but struggle as their cultures clash. When Emily contracts a mysterious illness, Kumail finds himself forced to face her feisty parents, his family’s expectations, and his true feelings.
-
The Thomas Crown AffairAugust 6, 1999
A very rich and successful playboy amuses himself by stealing artwork, but may have met his match in a seductive detective.
-
Cinema ParadisoNovember 17, 1988
A filmmaker recalls his childhood, when he fell in love with the movies at his village’s theater and formed a deep friendship with the theater’s projectionist.
-
You’ve Got MailFebruary 26, 1998
Book superstore magnate, Joe Fox and independent book shop owner, Kathleen Kelly fall in love in the anonymity of the Internet—both blissfully unaware that he’s trying to put her out of business.
-
Crazy Rich AsiansAugust 15, 2018
An American-born Chinese economics professor accompanies her boyfriend to Singapore for his best friend’s wedding, only to get thrust into the lives of Asia’s rich and famous.
-
Four Weddings and a FuneralMarch 9, 1994
Over the course of five social occasions, a committed bachelor must consider the notion that he may have discovered love.
-
In the Mood for LoveSeptember 29, 2000
A melancholy story set in Hong Kong in 1962. A woman and a man who live in the same crowded apartment building discover that their husband and wife are having an affair.
-
The GraduateDecember 21, 1967
Benjamin, a recent college graduate very worried about his future, finds himself in a love triangle with an older woman and her daughter.
-
Call Me by Your NameSeptember 1, 2017
In 1980s Italy, a relationship begins between seventeen-year-old teenage Elio and the older adult man hired as his father’s research assistant.
-
HerDecember 18, 2013
In the not so distant future, Theodore, a lonely writer purchases a newly developed operating system designed to meet the user’s every needs. To Theodore’s surprise, a romantic relationship develops between him and his operating system. This unconventional love story blends science fiction and romance in a sweet tale that explores the nature of love and the ways that technology isolates and connects us all.
-
Punch-Drunk LoveOctober 25, 2002
A socially awkward and volatile small business owner meets the love of his life after being threatened by a gang of scammers.
-
Being John MalkovichOctober 29, 1999
One day at work, unsuccessful puppeteer Craig finds a portal into the head of actor John Malkovich. The portal soon becomes a passion for anybody who enters its mad and controlling world of overtaking another human body.
-
Shakespeare in LoveJanuary 29, 1998
Young Shakespeare is forced to stage his latest comedy, “Romeo and Ethel, the Pirate’s Daughter,” before it’s even written. When a lovely noblewoman auditions for a role, they fall into forbidden love — and his play finds a new life (and title). As their relationship progresses, Shakespeare’s comedy soon transforms into tragedy.
-
Out of SightJune 26, 1998
Meet Jack Foley, a smooth criminal who bends the law and is determined to make one last heist. Karen Sisco is a federal marshal who chooses all the right moves … and all the wrong guys. Now they’re willing to risk it all to find out if there’s more between them than just the law.
-
Before SunriseJanuary 27, 1995
On his way to Vienna, American Jesse meets Céline, a student returning to Paris. After long conversations forge a surprising connection between them, Jesse convinces Celine to get off the train with him in Vienna. Since his flight to the U.S. departs the next morning and he has no money for lodging, they wander the city together, taking in the experiences of Vienna and each other.
If you enjoy this one, there are two phenomenal sequels.
-
The ArtistOctober 8, 2011
Hollywood, 1927: As silent movie star George Valentin wonders if the arrival of talking pictures will cause him to fade into oblivion, he sparks with Peppy Miller, a young dancer set for a big break.
-
High FidelityMarch 17, 2000
When record store owner Rob Gordon gets dumped by his girlfriend, Laura, because he hasn’t changed since they met, he revisits his top five breakups of all time in an attempt to figure out what went wrong. As Rob seeks out his former lovers to find out why they left, he keeps up his efforts to win Laura back.
-
Groundhog DayFebruary 11, 1993
A narcissistic TV weatherman, along with his attractive-but-distant producer, and his mawkish cameraman, is sent to report on Groundhog Day in the small town of Punxsutawney, where he finds himself repeating the same day over and over.