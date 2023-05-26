Best Sci-Fi Movies on Amazon Prime Video - How to Stream Free
Looking to leap into the future for your next movie night? Amazon’s excellent Prime Video service allows you to scroll through thousands of great flicks, including some undiscovered sci-fi gems. And the best part is that it’s free if you have Amazon Prime. If you don’t, you can pick up a 30-day FREE trial.
So what are you waiting for? Jump into the sci-fi future and start streaming for free.
-
Jurassic World DominionJune 1, 2022
Four years after Isla Nublar was destroyed, dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators ona planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.
-
Transformers: Age of ExtinctionJune 25, 2014
As humanity picks up the pieces, following the conclusion of “Transformers: Dark of the Moon,” Autobots and Decepticons have all but vanished from the face of the planet. However, a group of powerful, ingenious businessman and scientists attempt to learn from past Transformer incursions and push the boundaries of technology beyond what they can control - all while an ancient, powerful Transformer menace sets Earth in his cross-hairs.
-
Terminator GenisysJune 23, 2015
The year is 2029. John Connor, leader of the resistance continues the war against the machines. At the Los Angeles offensive, John’s fears of the unknown future begin to emerge when TECOM spies reveal a new plot by SkyNet that will attack him from both fronts; past and future, and will ultimately change warfare forever.
-
Beyond the Infinite Two MinutesJune 5, 2020
A cafe owner discovers that the TV in his cafe suddenly shows images from the future, but only two minutes into the future.
-
MEADAugust 10, 2022
A fugitive starship (MEAD) and a lone passenger (Friz) evade earth forces utilizing their ability to project the passengers’ thoughts creating illusions that fool pursuers. But tech is being developed to thwart the outlaws.
-
ThemNovember 1, 2021
Humans live in a comfortable dream that repeats itself. They control the dream. They were humans once too. Some humans wake up, most don’t. Daniel wakes to be told that things could be different. Daniel believes it. For a while at least.
-
Infected: The Darkest DayApril 23, 2021
A deadly virus is sweeping the country and one man may hold the key to defeating it - if he can survive.
-
KandamSeptember 6, 2016
Kandam is a science-fiction thriller by Canadian Tamil film director Pras Lingam. Based on the premise of the existence of the continent of Kumari Kandam and the prevalence of Tamil civilization in antediluvian times, Kandam is set to premiere in various cities across Europe this December followed by a Asia wide premiere in January. The Toronto premiere is scheduled for March 2017
-
I Know What I SawNovember 1, 2009
Director James Fox assembled the most credible UFO witnesses from around the world to testify at The National Press Club in Washington D.C.: Air Force Generals, astronauts, military and commercial pilots, government and FAA officials from seven countries tell stories that, as Governor Fife Symington from Arizona stated, “will challenge your reality”.
-
SleeperMay 1, 2005
One man must stop the government’s ultimate assassin, a Sleepwalker Agent capable of entering people’s dreams and killing them from within, only to discover that the killer is the one person he may not be capable of stopping.
-
Brian and CharlesJune 17, 2022
An endearing outlier, Brian lives alone in a Welsh valley, inventing oddball contraptions that seldom work. After finding a discarded mannequin head, Brian gets an idea. Three days, a washing machine, and sundry spare parts later, he’s invented Charles, an artificially intelligent robot who learns English from a dictionary and proves a charming, cheeky companion. Before long, however, Charles also develops autonomy. Intrigued by the wider world — or whatever lies beyond the cottage where Brian has hidden him away — Charles craves adventure.
-
The Final CountdownJanuary 31, 1980
During routine manoeuvres near Hawaii in 1980, the aircraft-carrier USS Nimitz is caught in a strange vortex-like storm, throwing the ship back in time to 1941—mere hours before the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
-
Infinity ChamberDecember 3, 2016
A man trapped in an automated prison must outsmart a computer in order to escape and try and find his way back to the outside world that may already be wiped out.