Best Ways to Stream 2023 Super Bowl LVII Internationally While Traveling Outside United States

Super Bowl LVII is coming up fast! The big game will be played Sunday, Feb. 12, but what if you’re outside the United States? Don’t worry, because whether you’re an expatriate, stuck traveling or simply are an NFL fan born outside the U.S., you can still watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles with a world championship on the line.

How to Watch the 2023 LVII Super Bowl Game From Abroad

Outside the United States, NFL Game Pass is the best way to access NFL content all season long, including the Super Bowl. Game Pass will feature the live FOX broadcast of the game, so you’ll be able to see all the wild commercials that accompany the contest, plus Rhianna’s Super Bowl halftime show.

Game Pass is known to play best on a laptop, but does work with Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Roku, Apple TV, and XBOX (although, you may need some help troubleshooting.) NFL Game Pass is only $0.99, so this is our top method as it is the cheapest for the one-day event. However,

2. Use a VPN to access your Live TV Streaming Service

The Super Bowl is also available via live TV streaming services like fuboTV which comes with a 7-Day Free Trial. While customers outside the country are usually unable to access these services, some fans have resorted to using a VPN to change their location outside of the local market to unblock the stream.

3. Find a Local Streaming Service

In some countries, you’ll be able to find the Super Bowl streaming on local services. Unlike Game Pass, these services will feature local announcers and offer locally televised ads.

In the United Kingdom, the big game will stream on ITVX, as well as the BBC iPlayer. In Canada, Germany, Italy, and Japan, the game will be available via the sports streaming service DAZN. And in France, you can watch the Super Bowl on beIN Sports. And in South American countries, you can stream it via Star+.