BetMGM, NBC Sports Announce Gambling, Fantasy Content Partnership for ‘Football Sunday in America’

With the NFL and its various outlets going increasingly all-in on gambling, BetMGM and NBC Sports have announced a new partnership. BetMGM gambling and fantasy content will appear on NBC’s “Football Night in America” pregame show and across NBC Sports broadcasts’ on broadcast, Peacock, and Universo.

Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms will host a branded segment diving into the betting implications of NFL action alongside recent NBC addition Matthew Berry, a well-known fantasy football pioneer whose work was featured on ESPN for years. The weekly BetMGM weekly segment will cover betting odds and storylines for each Sunday night game, and real-time betting odds will also be featured in the show’s ticker.

“It is a tremendous opportunity to partner with the talented team at NBC Sports and have the ability to engage with football fans nationwide,” BetMGM chief revenue officer Matt Prevost said. “We look forward to delivering NBC viewers our BetMGM trading team insights as well as entertaining segments that showcase the excitement of betting with BetMGM.”

“Sunday Night Football” post-game show, “Peacock Sunday Night Football Final” will add a wrap-up that will also include a deeper dive into both the storylines from the games and the BetMGM betting lines that proved pivotal during the contest.

BetMGM will also lean heavily into Berry’s prominence in the fantasy football world. Look for BetMGM lines and odds featured on NBC Sports’ “Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry,” which airs weekdays at 12 noon ET on Peacock, as well as “Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry,” another Peacock product that airs on Sundays at 11 a.m. ET.

In addition, BetMGM will partner with Berry for content on various social media platforms throughout the NFL season. Simms, meanwhile, will add co-branded BetMGM content to his “Chris Simms Unbuttoned” podcast, and on his various social media platforms.

“As we continue to innovate within the rapidly growing sports-betting marketplace, this new partnership with BetMGM will allow NBC Sports to engage more fans across multiple platforms,” NBC Sports Next president Will McIntosh said. “We’re looking forward to collaborating with BetMGM and are excited about the future activation opportunities this partnership will present.”

NBC Sports Edge, which is an NBC Sports-based betting and fantasy sports site, will complement the featured BetMGM content by providing content about players and storylines as the NFL season unfolds. BetMGM will also provide access to GameSense, a program designed to give bettors access to responsible gaming tools.