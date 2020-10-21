Big Ten Network Debuts on Sling TV Starting Tomorrow

With Big Ten Football returning this weekend, Sling TV will see the debut of Big Ten Network to their channel line-up. The channels initially returned to Dish after resolving their carriage dispute with Fox, but in December 2019, Sling TV said the channels would come to the service ahead of the 2020 college football season.

For customers with Sling Blue + Sports Extra, the channel has begun to appear on the Sling guide saying that it’s coming, tomorrow October 22nd. At $40 a month, Sling TV is the least expensive way to get the channel. The channel is also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW Max Plan.

On Friday, BTN will carry the opener between Illinois and Wisconsin, then on Saturday, Rutgers vs. Michigan State, Iowa at Purdue, and Maryland at Northwestern.