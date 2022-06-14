BIG3 Basketball Adds DAZN as Streaming Partner, Announces Full Broadcast Schedule

Just days after the BIG3 announced one major broadcasting partner, the league has added another — DAZN.

In addition to announcing the league’s full broadcast schedule, on Tuesday, BIG3 also announced that DAZN would be a broadcast partner along with VYRE, YouTube, CBS, and Paramount+. DAZN will air 54 hours of live games worldwide (with select territory exclusions) and 29 hours of those games will stream live on DAZN in the U.S., alongside availability on VYRE Network and BIG3 YouTube channel.

Full BIG3 2022 Broadcast Schedule

Date Time (All Times ET) Channel(s) June 18 2:30 p.m. CBS, Paramount+ June 19 3 p.m. YouTube, VYRE, DAZN June 25 1 p.m. CBS, Paramount+ 3 p.m. YouTube, VYRE, DAZN June 26 3 p.m. YouTube, VYRE, DAZN July 2 1 p.m. CBS, Paramount+ 3 p.m. YouTube, VYRE, DAZN July 3 3 p.m. YouTube, VYRE, DAZN July 8 8 p.m. YouTube, VYRE, DAZN July 10 3 p.m. CBS, Paramount+ July 17 3 p.m. CBS, Paramount+ 6 p.m. YouTube, VYRE, DAZN July 23 7 p.m. YouTube, VYRE, DAZN July 24 1 p.m. CBS, Paramount+ 3 p.m. YouTube, VYRE, DAZN July 30 1 p.m. CBS, Paramount+ 3 p.m. YouTube, VYRE, DAZN July 31 3 p.m. YouTube, VYRE, DAZN Aug. 6 1 p.m. CBS, Paramount+ 3 p.m. YouTube, VYRE, DAZN Aug. 7 3 p.m. YouTube, VYRE, DAZN PLAYOFFS Aug. 14 3:30 p.m. CBS, Paramount+ CHAMPIONSHIP Aug. 21 3:30 p.m. CBS, Paramount+ ALL-STAR WEEKEND Sept. 3 7 p.m. YouTube, VYRE, DAZN Sept. 4 4 p.m. CBS, Paramount+

“We’re thrilled to offer the fifth season of BIG3 on DAZN as another exciting addition to an ever-growing portfolio of sports available globally on our platform,” said Tom Burrows, DAZN EVP of rights. “This is set to be a multi-faceted partnership with an innovation-first league, and we look forward to collaborating and bringing all the FIREBALL3 action to DAZN subscribers around the world.”

Last week, BIG3 announced a broadcasting deal with VYRE, a Black-owned streaming platform, that will air 29 hours of live games across the U.S. during the upcoming season, along with original BIG3 content, behind-the-scenes access, and the league’s existing content catalog.

DAZN will also collaborate with the league on behind-the-scenes and original content, but there not currently any public plans to include the league’s library in the package. DAZN will also get to run ads during BIG3’s CBS telecasts.

Season 5 of the BIG3 tips off this Saturday, June 18 at 2:30 p.m. ET from the Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago.

“We couldn’t be happier to have DAZN join our stellar lineup of broadcast partners for our fifth season,” said BIG3 CEO Chris Hannan. “With names like Leandro Barbosa and Dusan Bulut returning with a vengeance after last season, it’s clear that the league is growing both internationally and here at home. Now our fans around the globe – particularly in Canada and across Europe – can have access to the whole summer of FIREBALL3 action.”

DAZN is available on most connected devices including smart TVs, set-top boxes, streaming sticks, smartphones, tablets, PCs, and game consoles.