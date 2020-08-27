‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ Heads to PVOD, Here’s How to Stream the Movie

“Bill & Ted Face the Music” is the latest in a string of films that have had a fast road to PVOD after their theatrical bows were compromised due to COVID-19. The film, which is a callback to the Bill and Ted franchise, returns with the same iconic stars as before with Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reprising the roles that snagged America’s hearts in 1989.

How to Buy or Rent ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’

When: Friday, Aug. 28 at 3 a.m. ET

Price: Price: $19.99 (Rental) / $24.99 (Purchase)

Stream: Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play and Fandango Now

Though their dreams of becoming rock and rollers never came true, Bill and Ted find themselves in a pickle once again when they find out that they need to make a song in order to save the world as we know it. This go-round, when the now middle-aged time travelers pop into their cosmic phone booth, they aren’t alone. Their daughters are along for the adventure, too.

The film also stars William Sadler, Kristen Schaal, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Samara Weaving, Anthony Carrigan, Jillian Bell, Jayma Mays and Erinn Hayes.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought a huge shift in how movies have been distributed this year. Along with “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” a slew of other highly anticipated films have had to go straight to PVOD as well. “Trolls World Tour,” “The King of Staten Island,” “Irresistible” and “Scoob!” are some primary examples.

Recently, Disney floored fans when they announced “Mulan” would skip a theatrical release and head straight to PVOD instead. The decision came after the film’s original March 9 debut was delayed due to COVID-19.

Even more jarring was the fact that the film would not be included with your Disney+ subscription. Instead, the film will be released on Sept. 4 as a premium on-demand offering for $29.99.

The company later on revised their decision a bit and will release “Mulan” on the big screen in China.