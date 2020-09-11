Billie Eilish Kicks Off Launch of Grammy Museum Streaming Service

The pandemic upended museum visits, including the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. But to keep fans hooked into its offerings, it is about to debut a new streaming service.

COLLECTION:Live launches Sept. 17 and utilizes the museum’s vast archives online, as well as live streams and new remote content.

Billie Eilish headlines the debut, along with her producer Finneas O’Connell and composer Hans Zimmer. They will discuss their original title song for “No Time To Die,” the upcoming James Bond movie. Grammy Museum moderator Scott Goldman will conduct the interview.

“It’s an honor to be part of this new series and to support the Grammy Museum, a place that had such a huge impact on us growing up,” said Eilish.

There is an array of musicians who will appear on the new streamer — including Barbra Streisand, Bright Eyes, Rufus Wainwright, Selena Gomez, Perfume Genius and Panic!

Prior to COVID-19, the Grammy Museum’s public programs were recorded from the Clive Davis Theater in Los Angeles. Since March 2020, the museum has continued its series via digital conferencing, passing the 1,000 program mark.

The service will cost $2.99 per month or $29.99 for a full year. Users can also opt for a free three-day trial.

Upcoming schedule:

Thursday, Sept. 17 — 12 a.m. ET

Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

The Avett Brothers

Black Pumas

Glass Animals

Selena Gomez

Run The Jewels

Tones And I

Thursday, Sept. 24

BTS

Perfume Genius and Blake Mills

Poo Bear, Dennis Quaid & Jared Gutstadt: Bear And A Banjo

Rufus Wainwright

Sam Fischer

Sparks

Tame Impala

The War And Treaty