BLACK FRIDAY DEAL 2021: Get Disney Plus & Hulu Bundle For Just $7.65 a Month For The Next Year

Jason Gurwin

For most people, the most compelling bundle in streaming is the ability to get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month. With the $8 savings, you are essentially getting Disney+ for free when you subscribe to the other two services.

Sometimes, the best Black Friday deals are some that you can create by taking advantage of two awesome offers.

How to Get Disney+ & Hulu For $7.65 a Month

With Hulu launching their Black Friday 2021 deal for just $0.99 per month for an entire year — you can build your own Disney+ bundle of sorts for as low as $7.66 a month, when you purchase the Disney+ Annual Plan. This is a great option for those not into sports, who might not need ESPN+.

  • Click here to sign-up for Hulu’s Black Friday Deal: $0.99 a month
  • Click here to sign-up for Disney+ Annual Plan: $79.99 a year (~$6.66 a month, paid annually)

Total: $7.65 / month

Hulu

Disney+

Who’s Eligible For the Hulu 2021 Black Friday Deal?

The Hulu Black Friday deal is only available to new and returning subscribers. Those who took advantage of the Black Friday deal last year aren’t eligible for the offer if they recently canceled.

Black Friday Disney+ Bundle w/ Hulu & ESPN+

If you want to add in ESPN+, the cheapest way to subscribe is to purchase an annual plan for $69.99 a year ($5.83 a month). If you add those three together — you will get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ for just $13.48 a month for the next year — that’s cheaper than the official Disney+ bundle ($13.99). But, with this you would have to pre-pay annually to save ~$6.

  • Click here to sign-up for Hulu’s Black Friday Deal: $0.99 a month
  • Click here to sign-up for Disney+: $7.66 a month ($79.99 paid annually)
  • Click here to sign-up for ESPN+: $6.83 a month ($69.99 paid annually)

Total: $13.48 / month

Hulu Black Friday

Disney+

ESPN+

Official Disney Bundle w/ Disney+, Hulu, & ESPN+

If you prefer to pay monthly, you can always take advantage of the official Disney Bundle which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month.

