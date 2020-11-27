BLACK FRIDAY DEAL ALERT: Get 2020 Roku Ultra For Just $69.99 (30% OFF)

This year Roku launched their most powerful streaming device yet. The 2020 Roku Ultra is full of enhancements - faster, better video quality, and improved wireless. For Black Friday, you can get the 2020 Roku Ultra for just $69.99 (normally $99.99).

Roku Ultra

4K, 60 FPS, Bluetooth

Built-in Ethernet & USB Port

Roku Enhanced Voice Remote w/ Private Listening

Includes Headphones

Most notably, it is the first Roku streaming player with built-in Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Bluetooth. It also has a better processor, faster memory, and more (and better) on-board storage which Roku says should improve speed by up to 30%. It also still has an Ethernet port for those who want to hardwire the device.

For those who want the absolute best from Roku, this is it.

It also comes with the Enhanced Voice Remote with built-in headphone jack, so you can use the included headphones to watch TV without disturbing anyone else in the room.

The device can stream nearly all your favorite streaming apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube, and recently added support for Peacock.

The only major app not currently supported is HBO Max, but with the addition of AirPlay to Roku streaming players, you can still watch by AirPlaying to your Roku.

If you’re looking for just a streaming player instead, they are offering the Roku Premiere for just $24.99 (normally $40) and Roku Streaming Stick+ for just $29.99 (normally $50) for Black Friday.

