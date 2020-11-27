BLACK FRIDAY DEAL ALERT: Get Amazon Fire Stick 4K w/ All-New Voice Remote For $29.99 (40% OFF)

You can get the Amazon Fire Stick 4K for the lowest price it’s been in 2020 on Black Friday. The Amazon Fire Stick 4K has support for 4K (60 fps), Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, is only $29.99 (normally $49.99).

Amazon Fire Stick 4K

4K, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos

All-New Alexa Voice Remote

The Amazon Fire Stick 4K also includes the All-New Alexa Voice Remote, which can control power and volume on your TV. The device can stream nearly all your favorite streaming apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube, and recently added support for HBO Max. The only major app not currently supported is Peacock.

If you want to save $2, you can get the all-new Amazon Fire TV Stick for just $27.99 (normally $40). The device is similar to the Amazon Fire Stick 4K, but only supports 1080p HD instead of 4K. Even if you don’t have a 4K TV, the Fire Stick 4K is worth $2 more just for future proofing.

You can see a full list of Amazon Fire TV deals here.

Amazon Fire Stick 4K