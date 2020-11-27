BLACK FRIDAY DEAL ALERT: Get Amazon Fire TV Cube For Just $79.99 (33% OFF)

The most powerful Fire TV device is on sale for Black Friday 2020. You can get the Fire TV Cube, which combines an Amazon Echo and Fire TV in one.

The Fire TV Cube is just $79.99 (normally $120), which is the lowest price the device has ever been. For a limited time, you will also get access to a 1-Year subscription of Food Network Kitchen, which offers live cooking classes from Food Network chefs.

Amazon Fire TV Cube

4K, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos

Hands Free Built-in Alexa Assistant

Includes Ethernet Adapter

In addition to being able to control your TV and Fire TV device by voice, you can also control power and volume with the Alexa Voice Remote.

The device can stream nearly all your favorite streaming apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube, and recently added support for HBO Max. The only major app not currently supported is Peacock.

If you prefer a Fire TV Stick, the deals start at just $17.99 for Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, which is normally $29.99 and $27.99 for the Amazon Fire TV Stick (normally $39.99).

For those that want the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, it will be just $29.99 (normally $49.99).

You can see a full list of Amazon Fire TV deals here.

