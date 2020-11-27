BLACK FRIDAY DEAL ALERT: Get Roku Streaming Stick+ For Just $29.99 (40% OFF)

One of our favorite streaming players happens to be one of the best deals on Black Friday this year. The Roku Streaming Stick+ is just $29.99 (normally $50) and offers everything most people want in a streaming device.

Roku Streaming Stick+

4K, 60 FPS

Dolby Digital Audio

Roku Voice Remote w/ TV Controls

It streams in 4K (up to 60 FPS) and supports nearly all your favorite streaming apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube, and recently added support for Peacock.

They also recently added AirPlay support, so even though there is no official HBO Max app, you can still AirPlay to the Roku Streaming Stick+.

It also comes with the Roku Advanced Voice Remote, so you can control power and volume on your TV.

They are also offering the Roku Premiere for just $24.99 (normally $40), if you want something a bit cheaper. It doesn’t come with a remote that can control your TV, so to us the $5 premium for the Roku Streaming Stick+ is worth it.

They also are offering the Roku Streambar for just $99 (normally $130), which combines a high-quality soundbar and 4K streaming player in one.

You can see a full list of Roku deals here.

About Roku Streaming Stick+