BLACK FRIDAY DEAL ALERT: Get Roku Streaming Stick+ For Just $29.99 (40% OFF)
One of our favorite streaming players happens to be one of the best deals on Black Friday this year. The Roku Streaming Stick+ is just $29.99 (normally $50) and offers everything most people want in a streaming device.
Roku Streaming Stick+
- 4K, 60 FPS
- Dolby Digital Audio
- Roku Voice Remote w/ TV Controls
It streams in 4K (up to 60 FPS) and supports nearly all your favorite streaming apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube, and recently added support for Peacock.
They also recently added AirPlay support, so even though there is no official HBO Max app, you can still AirPlay to the Roku Streaming Stick+.
It also comes with the Roku Advanced Voice Remote, so you can control power and volume on your TV.
They are also offering the Roku Premiere for just $24.99 (normally $40), if you want something a bit cheaper. It doesn’t come with a remote that can control your TV, so to us the $5 premium for the Roku Streaming Stick+ is worth it.
They also are offering the Roku Streambar for just $99 (normally $130), which combines a high-quality soundbar and 4K streaming player in one.
You can see a full list of Roku deals here.
About Roku Streaming Stick+
- New! Peacock is now streaming on all Roku devices
- Wireless that goes the distance: Basement rec room? Backyard movie night? Bring ‘em on. The long-range wireless receiver gives you extended range and a stronger signal for smooth streaming even in rooms farther from your router
- Brilliant picture quality: Experience your favorite shows with stunning detail and clarity—whether you’re streaming in HD, 4K, or HDR, you’ll enjoy picture quality that’s optimized for your TV with sharp resolution and vivid color
- Tons of power, tons of fun: Snappy and responsive, you’ll stream your favorites with ease—from movies and series on Apple TV, Prime Video, Netflix, to cable alternatives like Sling, enjoy the most talked-about TV across thousands of channels
- No more juggling remotes: Power up your TV, adjust the volume, mute, and control your streaming all with one remote—use your voice to quickly search across channels, turn captions on, and more in a touch
- Setup is a cinch: Plug it in, connect to the internet, and start streaming—it’s that simple
- Private listening on mobile: Use the free Roku mobile app to pump up the volume on your shows without disturbing the house
- Endless entertainment: Stream what you love, including free TV, live news, sports, and more; Never miss the most talked-about events, award-winning shows, latest blockbuster hits, and more—It’s easy to stream what you love and cut back on cable bills