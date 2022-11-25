Black Friday Streaming Deals: Get Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Paramount+, and Showtime For $12.97 a Month (~$50 Value)

It might be Black Friday 2022, but they mind as well just call it National Streaming Day. With all the discounts and promos by streaming services, we’re going to show you how you can get almost every major streaming service for just $12.97 a month – most of which you can keep for an entire year.

We’re going to walk you through how to sign-up for each deal, so you can build the ultimate streaming bundle and save 75% off the normal monthly price.

Most of these deals you can pay month-to-month (with exception to Paramount+/Showtime which you’ll pre-pay annually), and all but HBO Max (3 months), you will get the discounted price for the next year.

The Ultimate Streaming Bundle

How to Get Each Streaming Deal

1. Get Hulu For $1.99 a Month For 12 Months

How to Get Hulu Deal

Click here to activate Hulu Black Friday Deal

Click Get This Deal on Hulu

Complete sign-up and get Hulu for $1.99 per month for the next year

Get The Deal $1.99 / mo. | normally $7.99 hulu.com Black Friday Deal Save $72 on the Hulu Limited Commercials Plan

What You Get WIth Hulu

With Hulu, you can get next-day access to shows on ABC and FOX like “The Bachelor,” “The Resident”, “Abbot Elementary,” & “Family Guy”. You’ll also get Hulu Original series like The Handmaid’s Tale, Only Murders in the Building, The Dropout, The Bear, and Academy Award winning films like “Parasite” and “Palm Springs.”

2. Get Disney+ For $2.99 a Month For 12 Months

You must first subscribe to Hulu before you can add Disney+ For $2.99/mo.

How to Add Disney+ to Hulu For $2.99/mo.

So once, you subscribe to Hulu, how can you get Disney+ for just $2.99 a month? It’s simple.

Go to Your Profile in top right

Click “Account”

Click “Manage Add-Ons” in the middle column

Scroll to the “Add-Ons” section

Select “Exclusive Offer: Disney+ for $2.99/mo.”

Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the Disney+ App

Get The Deal $1.99 / mo. | normally $7.99 hulu.com Add Disney+ to Hulu For $2.99 a month

What You Get with Disney+

With Disney+, you’ll get the full streaming library of Disney, Marvel, Stars Wars, Pixar, Nat Geo, and more. You’ll also get original series like “Andor,” “Falcon and the Winter Solider,” and “Willow.”

3. Get Peacock Premium For $0.99 a Month For 12 Months

How to Get Peacock Deal

Click Here to Activate The Deal.

Select “Get Started.”

Select Peacock Premium Monthly Plan.

Apply Promo Code: “SAVEBIG” at Checkout.

Enter payment details and click “Pay Now.”

Get The Deal $0.99 | normally $4.99 peacocktv.com Get Peacock Premium for JUST $0.99 a Month For 12 Months with Code: SAVEBIG. Limited Time Offer. Eligibility restrictions and terms apply.

If you want your local NBC affiliate, No Ads, and offline downloads, you could upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus for $5 more.

What You Get with Peacock

With Peacock, you can stream the latest NBC and Bravo shows, live Hallmark channels, “The Office,” “Sunday Night Football,” Premier League soccer, Notre Dame football, every WWE PPV event, and every World Cup match in Spanish.

4. Get Paramount+ & Showtime For $4.99 a Month For 12 Months

This is the only deal that will require you to pre-pay annually. For just $59.99 for an entire year, you will get access to both Paramount+ Essential Plan and Showtime (No Ads).

How to Get Paramount+ & Showtime Deal

Click here to activate the offer.

Click “Continue.”

Select the Checkbox to Display Annual Plans.

Select “Limited Commercials” or “Commercial Free.”

Create or Log Into Your Paramount+ Account.

If it’s not already added, use code BFCM50.

Add payment and select “Start Paramount+.”

Get the Deal $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com Get 50% OFF a full year of Paramount+ with Code: BFCM50

If you prefer, you can get just Paramount+ Essential for just $24.99 for an entire year ($2.08 a month). You can also get Paramount+ Premium for $49.99 a year ($4.16/mo.), which is ad-free, includes offline downloads, and your local CBS affiliate.

What You Get with Paramount+ and Showtime

With this special deal, you can re-watch “Top Gun” or stream “Top Gun: Maverick” when it is released on Dec. 22. You can also catch recently released films like “The Lost City,” “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” “Jackass Forever,” or “South Park: The Streaming Wars.” If you already wrapped up “Yellowstone,” you can now stream the western’s prequel series “1883,” which is only available on Paramount+.

With Paramount+ you can watch:

Your NFL on CBS games all season long.

The SEC on CBS “Game of The Week.”

Every Italian Serie A, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League game.

Your local CBS affiliate (with Premium Plan, which is included in this offer).

5. Get HBO Max For $1.99 a Month For 3 Months

This is the only deal that isn’t for an entire year. But, if you want to binge “House of The Dragon” or the latest season of “White Lotus” this is a great option. While it is for their ad-supported plan, there are no ads on HBO Original Series.

How to Get HBO Max Deal

Click Here to activate the offer.

Click “Sign Up Now.”

Create Your Account.

Select the HBO Max with Ads.

Add Your Payment Information.

Click “Start Subscription.”

Get The Deal $1.99/month | normally $9.99 hbomax.com Get HBO Max For Just $1.99 a Month For the Next 3 Months Through November 30th

What You Get with HBO Max

With HBO Max (with Ads) you get access to all of Warner Bros. movies after they leave theaters. That means during your year of the service you will be able to stream “Elvis”, “DC League of Super-Pets,” “Black Adam,” and more.

You will also be able to stream all HBO Max hit series including the “Game of Thrones” prequel, “House of The Dragon.” You can also stream new seasons of “Westward,” “White Lotus”, “Euphoria,” “Succession”, “And Just Like That…”, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, “Insecure”, Love Life”, “Gossip Girl”, and “How to With John Wilson.”

In addition to hit original series, you can also watch a deep library of programming including “Friends,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “South Park,” “Doctor Who,” “Rick and Morty,” “The Boondocks,” “Sesame Street,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” CW shows such as “Batwoman,” “Nancy Drew,” and “Katy Keene”; DC’s “Doom Patrol,” “The O.C., “Pretty Little Liars,” the CNN catalog of “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” and much more.