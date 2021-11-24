Black Friday 2021 Streaming Device Sales: Every Deal on Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, and Chromecast

‘Tis the season to upgrade your streaming game with a slick new device. There are steep, steep discounts on Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Apple TV devices, so you can pick up a new gadget for less money. You’ll also discover that some of these devices also include free content trials, so there’s an added incentive to pick up something new. Follow along for all the savings and be sure to act fast!

Roku 2021 Black Friday Sales

If you go with a Roku, you’ll get the most popular streaming interface and tons of streaming options. You’ll also get 30 days free of HBO Max, Prime Video, iHeart Radio All Access, and Daily Burn.

Their best deal is on their recently released Roku Streaming Stick 4K, which is now available for just $29.99 (normally $49.99). They are also offering the Roku Streaming Stick+ for the same price, but the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is better (includes Dolby Vision) and faster at the exact same price.

Roku also dropped the price of their Roku Streambar to its lowest price ever, to just $79.99 (normally $129.99). The device combines a soundbar and 4K streaming player in a single compact device.

Another great deal is on the Roku Premiere for just $19.99, which was replaced by the Roku Express 4K in April, but still is a great option for someone who wants an inexpensive 4K streamer. The major difference between the Premiere and the Express 4K is the new model comes with a remote with TV controls.

Amazon 2021 Fire TV Friday Sales

Amazon’s best deal is on Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, which is just $24.99 (normally $49.99) – a 50% savings. The Fire TV Stick 4K supports 4K, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos audio, and comes with their all-new Alexa remote which has shortcut buttons for Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix.

If you don’t need a 4K Streaming Device, you can get Amazon Fire TV Stick for just $19.99 (normally $39.99) and Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for just $17.99 (normally $29.99). If you want the most powerful Fire Stick, you can get the all-new Fire TV Stick Max, which is available for $34.99 (normally $54.99).

The Fire Stick is an extremely popular way to stream video services, and you’ll get the advantage of side-stepping Roku’s current fight with YouTube TV. (Amazon has picked fights with other services in the past, however.)

Chromecast 2021 Black Friday Sales

While you can get a Chromecast with Google TV directly from retailers for just $40, you can save even more through Sling TV.

For a limited time, you can get a Free Chromecast with Google TV, when you pre-pay for one month Sling TV. That means you can get 50+ channels of Live TV with Sling TV + a Chromecast for just $35 ($85 value).

Apple TV 2021 Black Friday Sales

Device Sale Price Savings Start End Deal Link Apple TV 4K Get $50 Apple Gift Card w/ Purchase $50 OFF 11/26 11/29 Buy Now

Finding great deals on Apple TV devices on Black Friday has always been a challenge. Currently, the best offer is from Apple directly. Apple will be offering a $50 gift card with the purchase of either the Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K.

Streaming Service Deals

Looking for a streaming service to go with your new device? Here are some of the best bargains we’ve found.