‘Black Widow’ & ‘Cruella’ to Have Same-Day Releases on Disney+ and Theaters, Pixar’s ‘Luca’ Straight to Disney+
Marvel fans have been waiting a minor eternity for “Black Widow.” The film has been delayed over and over again due to the pandemic. Today, Disney blew up the summer box office by announcing that the film will be available through Disney+ Premiere Access on the same day it hits theaters: July 9.
Disney will take the same approach with the live-action “Cruella” movie starring Emma Stone on May 28.
You won’t need Premiere Access to see the new Pixar movie “Luca,” which will launch exclusively on Disney+ on June 18.
The Premiere Access strategy hasn’t yet paid off as well as Disney might have hoped. The biggest spike for Disney+ subscriptions came with the release of “Hamilton,” and that was included in the regular subscription price. Premiere Access titles “Mulan” and “Raya and the Last Dragon” appear to have resulted in only minor bumps. That’s surely because of the additional fee of $29.99.
But “Black Widow” is sure to have much higher demand as the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film since “Spider-Man: Far From Home” hit theaters in June of 2019.
Other release dates slide
Theatrical release dates also shifted for several additional upcoming films. New release dates include:
- “Free Guy,” an action-comedy starring Ryan Reynolds as a sentient non-player character in a video game releases on August 13, 2021.
- Another MCU movie, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” debuts on September 3, 2021.
- The MCU takes another big leap with the introduction of “Eternals” on November 5, 2021.
- Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” comes to theaters December 10, 2021.
- A prequel in the “Kingsman” series, “The King’s Man” lands on December 22, 2021. The film stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, and Tom Hollander.
- “Deep Water,” the psychological thriller with Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, arrives on January 14, 2022.
- “Death on the Nile” is a Hercule Poirot mystery thriller with Kenneth Branagh, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, and Letitia Wright. It hits theaters on February 11, 2022.
- “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” could be the weirdest MCU adventure when it arrives March 25, 2022.
- Taika Waititi brings us another Asgardian adventure with “Thor: Love and Thunder” on May 6, 2022.
- The Pixar movie “Lightyear” tells the story of the man who became immortalized as a “Toy Story” action figure on June 17, 2022. Chris Evans provides the voice of the title character.
- We’ll learn how the MCU handles Chadwick Boseman’s death with “Black Panther 2” on July 8, 2022.
- The final(?) Indiana Jones film arrives July 29, 2022.
- Brie Larson returns to action in “Captain Marvel 2” on November 11, 2022.
- James Cameron follows through on his “Avatar” plans with “Avatar 2” on December 16, 2022, “Avatar 3” on December 20, 2024, “Avatar 4” on December 18, 2026, and “Avatar 5” on December 22, 2028. (Mark your calendars, we guess.)
- The Patti Jenkins-led Star Wars story “Rogue Squadron” hits theaters December 22, 2023.