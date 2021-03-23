‘Black Widow’ & ‘Cruella’ to Have Same-Day Releases on Disney+ and Theaters, Pixar’s ‘Luca’ Straight to Disney+

Marvel fans have been waiting a minor eternity for “Black Widow.” The film has been delayed over and over again due to the pandemic. Today, Disney blew up the summer box office by announcing that the film will be available through Disney+ Premiere Access on the same day it hits theaters: July 9.

Disney will take the same approach with the live-action “Cruella” movie starring Emma Stone on May 28.

You won’t need Premiere Access to see the new Pixar movie “Luca,” which will launch exclusively on Disney+ on June 18.

The Premiere Access strategy hasn’t yet paid off as well as Disney might have hoped. The biggest spike for Disney+ subscriptions came with the release of “Hamilton,” and that was included in the regular subscription price. Premiere Access titles “Mulan” and “Raya and the Last Dragon” appear to have resulted in only minor bumps. That’s surely because of the additional fee of $29.99.

But “Black Widow” is sure to have much higher demand as the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film since “Spider-Man: Far From Home” hit theaters in June of 2019.

Theatrical release dates also shifted for several additional upcoming films. New release dates include: