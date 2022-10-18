Bleacher Report to Host Live Alternative Stream of American League Championship Series Games 1 and 4

Last week, it was reported that Warner Bros. Discovery has been investigating ways to possibly incorporate its sports and culture website Bleacher Report into its live sports broadcasting plans, and on Tuesday those plans became a little clearer. Those efforts are taking another step forward this week as Bleacher Report announced it will host an exclusive live alternative stream of Games 1 and 4 of Major League Baseball’s American League Championship Series, which will be broadcast on WBD cable network TBS.

The live alternative stream will be available via the Bleacher Report app, pairing new hosts alongside the TBS feed. It will run during the last three innings of Games 1 and 4, keeping fans engaged with a chat function that allows them to interact and share their thoughts live. Hosts will also stay live through ad breaks and will pull up tweets from around the baseball world to interact with.

The stream will be hosted by Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen who will be joined by broadcaster Jamie Maggio for Game 1 on Oct. 19 and former World Series Champion outfielder Dexter Fowler for Game 4 on Oct. 23.

Bleacher Report has been dipping its toe into the alternative stream pool made so wildly popular by ESPN’s “ManningCast,” an alternative broadcast of “Monday Night Football.” Bleacher Report already offers “King of the Fourth,” featuring mega basketball creator Kenny Beecham as he streams during the fourth quarter of key NBA games. Bleacher Report has also hosted an alternative stream of the first period of select NHL games.

WBD is slowly, but steadily, expanding Bleacher Report’s footprint. The company could potentially see the Bleacher Report app as its own version of ESPN+; a dedicated platform for hosting live sports events and alternative streams of the biggest games. The app could also integrate sports betting, as B/R Betting has more than one million social media followers and sees over 6 million engagements on various social media platforms per month.

Bleacher Report isn’t ready to be that kind of platform yet, but the alternative stream of the ALCS is another small step in that direction. WBD has a formidable array of live sports offerings, including the NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, AEW Wrestling, and more. If it can harness those products by seamlessly integrating them with its live network coverage, the company will be in an excellent position to keep streaming and linear customers happy.